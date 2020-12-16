Hello and welcome to another issue of This Week in Rust! Rust is a systems language pursuing the trifecta: safety, concurrency, and speed. This is a weekly summary of its progress and community. Want something mentioned? Tweet us at @ThisWeekInRust or send us a pull request. Want to get involved? We love contributions.

This Week in Rust is openly developed on GitHub. If you find any errors in this week's issue, please submit a PR.

Official

Newsletters

Tooling

Observations/Thoughts

Rust Walkthroughs

Miscellaneous

Crate of the Week

This week's crate is thermite, a SIMD struct-of-arrays-algorithms library.

Thanks to Willi Kappler for the suggestion!

Submit your suggestions and votes for next week!

Call for Participation

Always wanted to contribute to open-source projects but didn't know where to start? Every week we highlight some tasks from the Rust community for you to pick and get started!

Some of these tasks may also have mentors available, visit the task page for more information.

If you are a Rust project owner and are looking for contributors, please submit tasks here.

300 pull requests were merged in the last week

Rust Compiler Performance Triage

2020-12-15: 6 Regressions, 1 Improvements, 2 Mixed

This week was fairly quite with lots of small regressions. Most of the regressions were either for fixes to changes that yielded large performance wins in previous weeks or small performance losses where there is already a plan for how to gain those losses back.

Triage done by @rylev.

See the full report for more.

Approved RFCs

Changes to Rust follow the Rust RFC (request for comments) process. These are the RFCs that were approved for implementation this week:

No RFCs were approved this week.

Every week the team announces the 'final comment period' for RFCs and key PRs which are reaching a decision. Express your opinions now.

New RFCs

Upcoming Events

Online

If you are running a Rust event please add it to the calendar to get it mentioned here. Please remember to add a link to the event too. Email the Rust Community Team for access.

Rust Jobs

Tweet us at @ThisWeekInRust to get your job offers listed here!

Quote of the Week

Engineering is not about "not doing mistakes". Engineering is about designing systems that ensure fewer mistakes occur. Rust is such a system.

– amos on his blog

Thanks to Joshua Nelson for the suggestion.

Please submit quotes and vote for next week!

This Week in Rust is edited by: nellshamrell, llogiq, and cdmistman.