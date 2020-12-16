Hello and welcome to another issue of This Week in Rust! Rust is a systems language pursuing the trifecta: safety, concurrency, and speed. This is a weekly summary of its progress and community. Want something mentioned? Tweet us at @ThisWeekInRust or send us a pull request. Want to get involved? We love contributions.
Updates from Rust Community
Official
- Launching the Lock Poisoning Survey
- Next steps for the Foundation Conversation
- Rust Survey 2020 Results
- [Inside] Changes to Rust Compiler Team
Newsletters
Tooling
- IntelliJ Rust Changelog #137
- Rust Analyzer Changelog #55
- Knurling-rs Changelog #10
- These Months in explaine.rs
- Cargo2nix 0.9.0 release notes
Observations/Thoughts
- FFI-Safe Polymorphism: Thin Trait Objects
- Adding BPF target support to the Rust compiler
- Why Rust Has a Bright Future in the Cloud
- Closures: Magic Functions
- Notes on cross-compiling Rust
- Polymorphism in Rust: Enums vs Traits
- Beyond R and Python: Rust for Science
- Pointers Are Complicated II, or: We need better language specs
- Serde tricks: The lesson learnt from refactoring rspotify
- Notes On Lock Poisoning
- I tried to make the fastest sorting algorithm I could think of... in Rust
- Still Rusting - One Year Later
- 6 Principles for Building Robust Flexible Shared Data Apps with Rust & MongoDB
- [video] The Unsafe Chronicles: Exhibit A: Aliasing Boxes
Rust Walkthroughs
- Make A Language - Part Fourteen: Comments
- Make A Language - Part Fifteen: Markers
- Rust, Python and Fish
- Chess game in Rust using Bevy
- Rust on the BBC micro:bit
- Developing smart contracts with ink!
- Learn SixtyFPS: Memory Game Tutorial (Rust)
- Aiming for correctness with types
- Zero to Production in Rust #6: Using Types To Guarantee Domain Invariants
- FFI-Safe Polymorphism: Thin Trait Objects
- Distributing Rust Analyzer with Nix and Cargo2nix
- [PL] CrabbyBird #4 Generowanie świata gry – cześć II
- [video] How oso built a runtime reflection library for Rust
- [video] Implementing Rust's Vec From Scratch
- [RU] [video] Rust: Not as hard as you think / Russian Rust Online Meetup
Project Updates
- These Months in explaine.rs
- Sequoia PGP released version 1.0
- Connect devices to blockchains with Léger
Miscellaneous
- Signal Group Calls are powered by Rust
- Rust's Option in One Figure
- Authors of "Programming Rust 2nd Edition" have a sense of humor
- Rotating the compiler team leads
- Debug Rust on PineCone BL602 with VSCode and GDB
- Why Rust Has a Bright Future in the Cloud
- [RU] [audio] SitCast#32 - Эх, Rust, да ещё Rust…
Crate of the Week
This week's crate is thermite, a SIMD struct-of-arrays-algorithms library.
Thanks to Willi Kappler for the suggestion!
Call for Participation
Updates from Rust Core
300 pull requests were merged in the last week
- fixes to Rust coverage
- properly re-use def path hash in incremental mode
- add some
core::cmp::Orderinghelpers
- constify some
MaybeUninitmethods
- Windows TLS:
ManuallyDropinstead of
mem::forget
- use
is_write_vectoredto optimize the
write_vectoredimplementation for
BufWriter
- enforce no-move rule of
ReentrantMutexusing
Pinand fix UB in stdio
- hashbrown: enable specialization with aHash
- future:
SinkExt::feed
- futures-util: migrate from pin-project to pin-project-lite
- cargo: check if rerun-if-changed points to a directory
- cargo: workaround fs issue in
cargo publish
- clippy: add MSRV to more lints
- rustfmt: don't force a newline after an empty where clause
Rust Compiler Performance Triage
- 2020-12-15: 6 Regressions, 1 Improvements, 2 Mixed
This week was fairly quite with lots of small regressions. Most of the regressions were either for fixes to changes that yielded large performance wins in previous weeks or small performance losses where there is already a plan for how to gain those losses back.
Triage done by @rylev.
See the full report for more.
Approved RFCs
Changes to Rust follow the Rust RFC (request for comments) process. These are the RFCs that were approved for implementation this week:
No RFCs were approved this week.
Final Comment Period
Every week the team announces the 'final comment period' for RFCs and key PRs which are reaching a decision. Express your opinions now.
RFCs
Tracking Issues & PRs
- [disposition: merge] Implement
From<char>for u64 and u128.
- [disposition: merge] Stabilize
unsafe_cell_get_mut
- [disposition: merge] Move
{f32,f64}::clampto core
- [disposition: merge] Stabilize all stable methods of
Ipv4Addr,
Ipv6Addrand
IpAddras const
- [disposition: merge] Acknowledge that
[CONST; N]is stable
- [disposition: merge] Deprecate atomic compare_and_swap method
- [disposition: merge] Stabilize
core::slice::fill
- [disposition: close] Made matches! more useful by adding mapping support
- [disposition:merge] stabilize
#![feature(min_const_generics)]
- [disposition:merge] Add
impl Div<NonZeroU{0}> for u{0}which cannot panic
- [disposition: merge] passes: prohibit invalid attrs on generic params
- [disposition: merge] stabilize deque_range
- [disposition: merge] Rename
overlapping_patternslint
- [disposition: merge] Stabilize or_insert_with_key
- [disposition: close] Add built-in implementations of
Defaultfor function definition and…
- [disposition: merge] Mark
-1as an available niche for file descriptors
- [disposition: merge] Stabilize the Wake trait
- [disposition: merge] Tracking issue for map_ok and map_err method for
Poll<Option<Result<T, E>>>
New RFCs
- Add min_target_api_version cfg predicate
- Cargo: providing artifacts (for artifact dependencies) via build.rs
Upcoming Events
Online
- December 16, Vancouver, BC, US - Are Results just Checked Exceptions? - Vancouver Rust
- December 29, Dallas, TX, US - Last Tuesday - Dallas Rust
Rust Jobs
- Senior Software Engineer (Rust & C++) at NZXT (Remote)
- Software Development Engineer at Amazon Web Services (Seattle, WA, US)
- Full remote Rust developer, long-term contract (French CDI) at Massa Labs (Remote)
Quote of the Week
Engineering is not about "not doing mistakes". Engineering is about designing systems that ensure fewer mistakes occur.
Rust is such a system.
