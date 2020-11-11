Hello and welcome to another issue of This Week in Rust! Rust is a systems language pursuing the trifecta: safety, concurrency, and speed. This is a weekly summary of its progress and community. Want something mentioned? Tweet us at @ThisWeekInRust or send us a pull request. Want to get involved? We love contributions.
Updates from Rust Community
Official
- [Inside] Exploring PGO for the Rust compiler
Newsletters
Tooling
Observations/Thoughts
- Rust Ray Tracer, an Update (and SIMD)
- Rust emit=asm Can Be Misleading
- A survey into static analyzers configurations: Clippy for Rust, part 1
- Why Rust is the Future of Game Development
- Rust as a productive high-level language
- 40 millisecond bug
- Postfix macros in Rust
- A Quick Tour of Trade-offs Embedding Data in Rust
- Why Developers Love Rust
Rust Walkthroughs
- Make a Language - Part Nine: Function Calls
- Building a Weather Station UI
- Getting Graphical Output from our Custom RISC-V Operating System in Rust
- Build your own: GPG
- Rpi 4 meets Flutter and Rust
- AWS Lambda + Rust
- Orchestration in Rust
- Rocket Tutorial 02: Minimalist API
- Get simple IO stats using Rust (throughput, ...)
- Type-Safe Discrete Simulation in Rust
- [series] A Gemini Client in Rust

- Processing a Series of Items with Iterators in Rust
- Compilation of Active Directory Logs Using Rust
- [FR] The Rust Programming Language (translated in French)
Project Updates
Miscellaneous
Crate of the Week
This week's crate is postfix-macros, a clever hack to allow postfix macros in stable Rust.
Thanks to Willi Kappler for the suggestion!
Call for Participation
Always wanted to contribute to open-source projects but didn't know where to start? Every week we highlight some tasks from the Rust community for you to pick and get started!
Some of these tasks may also have mentors available, visit the task page for more information.
Updates from Rust Core
333 pull requests were merged in the last week
- Implement destructuring assignment for tuples
- reverse binding order in matches to allow the subbinding of copyable fields in bindings after
@
- Fix unreachable sub-branch detection in or-patterns
- Transform post order walk to an iterative approach
- Compile rustc crates with the initial-exec TLS model
- Make some
std::iofunctions
const
- Stabilize
Poll::is_readyand
is_pendingas const
- Stabilize
hint::spin_loop
- Simplify the implementation of
Cell::get_mut
- futures: Add
StreamExt::cycle
- futures: Add
TryStreamExt::try_buffered
- cargo: Avoid some extra downloads with new feature resolver
Rust Compiler Performance Triage
- 2020-11-10: 1 Regression, 2 Improvements, 2 mixed
A mixed week with improvements still outweighing regressions. Perhaps the biggest highlight was the move to compiling rustc crates with the initial-exec TLS model which results in fewer calls to
_tls_get_addr and thus faster compile times.
See the full report for more.
Approved RFCs
Changes to Rust follow the Rust RFC (request for comments) process. These are the RFCs that were approved for implementation this week:
Final Comment Period
Every week the team announces the 'final comment period' for RFCs and key PRs which are reaching a decision. Express your opinions now.
RFCs
Tracking Issues & PRs
- [disposition: merge] Stabilize clamp
- [disposition: merge] [android] Add support for android's file descriptor ownership tagging to libstd.
- [disposition: merge] Implement Error for &(impl Error)
- [disposition: merge] Add checking for no_mangle to unsafe_code lint
- [disposition: merge] Tracking issue for methods converting
boolto
Option<T>
New RFCs
Upcoming Events
Online
- November 12, Berlin, DE - Rust Hack and Learn - Berline.rs
- November 12, Washington, DC, US - Mid-month Rustful—How oso built a runtime reflection system for Rust - Rust DC
- November 12, Lehi, UT, US - WASM, Rust, and the State of Async/Await - Utah Rust
- November 18, Vancouver, BC, CA - Rust Study/Hack/Hang-out night - Vancouver Rust
- November 24, Dallas, TX, US - Last Tuesday - Dallas Rust
If you are running a Rust event please add it to the calendar to get it mentioned here. Please remember to add a link to the event too. Email the Rust Community Team for access.
Rust Jobs
Quote of the Week
There are no bad programmers, only insufficiently advanced compilers
Thanks to Nixon Enraght-Moony for the suggestion.
