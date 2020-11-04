Hello and welcome to another issue of This Week in Rust! Rust is a systems language pursuing the trifecta: safety, concurrency, and speed. This is a weekly summary of its progress and community. Want something mentioned? Tweet us at @ThisWeekInRust or send us a pull request. Want to get involved? We love contributions.

Crate of the Week

This week's crate is tract from Sonos, a neural network inference library, written purely in Rust for models in ONNX, NNEF and TF formats.

Thanks to Benjamin Minixhofer for the suggestion!

Call for Participation

374 pull requests were merged in the last week

Rust Compiler Performance Triage

2020-11-03: 0 Regressions, 5 Improvements, 0 mixed

A number of improvements on various benchmarks. The most notable news this week in compiler performance is the progress on instruction metric collection on a per-query level; see measureme#143 for the latest.

Otherwise, this week was an excellent one for performance (though mostly on stress tests and auto-generated test cases rather than commonly seen code).

See the full report for more.

Approved RFCs

Changes to Rust follow the Rust RFC (request for comments) process. These are the RFCs that were approved for implementation this week:

Every week the team announces the 'final comment period' for RFCs and key PRs which are reaching a decision. Express your opinions now.

Upcoming Events

Online

Rust Jobs

Quote of the Week

Like other languages Rust does have footguns. The difference is that we keep ours locked up in the unsafe.

– Ted Mielczarek on twitter

Thanks to Nikolai Vazquez for the suggestion.

