RustFest Global

The RustFest schedule is now online! RustFest offers free tickets until November 1st. It happens across all timezones and is accessible to everyone!

No newsletters this week.

Official

Tooling

Observations/Thoughts

Learn Rust

Introducing Ungrammar

A new group of maintainers has taken ownership of the deps.rs project and revived the deps.rs page, making the page and generated badges for READMEs usable again.

Miscellaneous

Crate of the Week

This week's crate is rust-gpu from Embark Studios, a system to compile Rust code into Vulkan graphics shaders (with other shader types to follow).

Thanks to Vlad Frolov for the suggestion!

Call for Participation

Always wanted to contribute to open-source projects but didn't know where to start? Every week we highlight some tasks from the Rust community for you to pick and get started!

Some of these tasks may also have mentors available, visit the task page for more information.

400 pull requests were merged in the last week

Rust Compiler Performance Triage

2020-10-27: 0 Regressions, 2 Improvements, 3 Mixed

See the full report for more.

Approved RFCs

Changes to Rust follow the Rust RFC (request for comments) process. These are the RFCs that were approved for implementation this week:

Every week the team announces the 'final comment period' for RFCs and key PRs which are reaching a decision. Express your opinions now.

New RFCs

Upcoming Events

Online

Asia Pacific

Rust Jobs

Quote of the Week

what many devs often miss initially when talking about Rust is that it isn't just about the design & details of the language (which is great), Rust's super power is that in combination with its fantastic community & ecosystem, and the amazing friendly people that create & form it

– Johann Andersson on twitter

llogiq is pretty pleased with his own suggestion and unanimously voted for it.

