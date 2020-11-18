Hello and welcome to another issue of This Week in Rust! Rust is a systems language pursuing the trifecta: safety, concurrency, and speed. This is a weekly summary of its progress and community. Want something mentioned? Tweet us at @ThisWeekInRust or send us a pull request. Want to get involved? We love contributions.
Updates from Rust Community
Official
Newsletters
Tooling
Observations/Thoughts
- ECS Scheduler Throughs, Part 1
- Generating a config file reference for CLI tools in Rust
- Rust in 2021
- Anonymous Sum Types for Rust Error Handling
- The C Standard Library Is Not Dependency Free
- Scoped Trait Implementation
Rust Walkthroughs
- SQLite File Parser Pt. 2: The Header... continues
- Rust from a Gopher - Lessons 7, 8 & 9
- Writing an embedded display driver in Rust
- Rocket Tutorial 03: Proper routing
- Intro to Yew, a Rust Frontend Framework
- An Ownership Puzzle with Rust, Async, and Hyper
- Make A Language - Part Ten: Starting Again
- Make A Language - Part Eleven: Refinements
- OS in Rust: Custom target to build kernel for a bare metal: Part-3
- Creating a Tetris Clone in Rust, with Bevy (Part 1)
- [PL] CrabbyBird #3 Generowanie świata gry – cześć I
- [video] Crust of Rust: Sorting Algorithms
- [video] (Live Coding) Audio adventures in Rust: UI with Actix, WebView, and React
Project Updates
- The Big Picture of gfx/wgpu ecosystem
- xd(1): hex-dumping tool with a ♥♪ code page 437 twist ♫♥
- Fwumious Wabbit: really fast logistic regression (+more) in Rust
- Rust for Modding Smash Ultimate
- reacty_yew: Generating Yew components from React components via Typescript type definitions
- Servo's New Home
Miscellaneous
- Dog Fight — Python VS Golang VS Rust for JSON Processing
- Build an SMS Alert System over the weekend with Rust and Zero-Cost
- Build a Scalable Trading Bot With Rust Over the Weekend
- Oh No! My Data Science Is Getting Rust-y
- The Usability of Ownership
Crate of the Week
This week's crate is lingua, a ngrams-based natural language detector.
Thanks to Willi Kappler for the suggestion!
Call for Participation
Always wanted to contribute to open-source projects but didn't know where to start? Every week we highlight some tasks from the Rust community for you to pick and get started!
Some of these tasks may also have mentors available, visit the task page for more information.
Updates from Rust Core
299 pull requests were merged in the last week
- enable LLVM Polly via llvm-args
- implement destructuring assignment for structs and slices
- make
_an expression, to discard values in destructuring assignments
- add asm register information for SPIR-V
- add
#[cfg(panic = '...')]
- resolve: collapse
macro_rulesscope chains on the fly
- never inline C variadics, cold functions, functions with incompatible attributes
- normalize function type during validation
- eliminate some temporary vectors
- do not collect tokens for doc comments
- chalk: variance
- lower intrinsics calls: forget, size_of, unreachable, wrapping_*
- move likely/unlikely argument outside of invisible unsafe block
- specialize
io::copyto use
copy_file_range,
spliceor
sendfile
- improve
BinaryHeapperformance
- BTreeMap: fix pointer provenance rules in underfullness
- implement BTreeMap::retain and BTreeSet::retain
- cargo: improve performance of almost fresh builds
- rustfmt: option to create groups for std, external crates, and other imports
Rust Compiler Performance Triage
- 2020-11-10: 1 Regression, 2 Improvements, 2 mixed
A mixed week with improvements still outweighing regressions. Perhaps the biggest highlight was the move to compiling rustc crates with the initial-exec TLS model which results in fewer calls to
_tls_get_addr and thus faster compile times.
See the full report for more.
Approved RFCs
Changes to Rust follow the Rust RFC (request for comments) process. These are the RFCs that were approved for implementation this week:
No RFCs were approved this week.
Final Comment Period
Every week the team announces the 'final comment period' for RFCs and key PRs which are reaching a decision. Express your opinions now.
RFCs
- [disposition: merge] RFC: -C export-executable-symbols
Tracking Issues & PRs
- [disposition: merge] Add
PartialEq<char>for proc_macro::Punct
- [disposition: merge] Implement PartialEq for proc_macro::Ident == strings
- [disposition: merge] Stabilize refcell_take
- [disposition: merge] Stabilize alloc::Layout const functions
- [disposition: merge] Impl Default for PhantomPinned
- [disposition: merge] stabilize const_int_pow
- [disposition: merge] Stabilize
IpAddr::is_ipv4and
is_ipv6as const
- [disposition: merge] Stabilize the backtrace feature.
- [disposition: merge] Tracking issue for methods converting
boolto
Option<T>
New RFCs
Upcoming Events
Online
- November 18, Vancouver, BC, CA - Rust Study/Hack/Hang-out night - Vancouver Rust
- November 24, Dallas, TX, US - Last Tuesday - Dallas Rust
- November 26, Edinburgh, UK - Rust in the Polymesh Project - Rust Edinburgh
- November 26, Berlin, DE - Rust Hack and Learn - Berline.rs
- November 26, Tel Aviv-Yafo, IL - Rust Machine Learning On-line Meetup - ODSC Tel Aviv Data Science
- December 1, Buffalo, NY, US - Buffalo Rust User Group - Buffalo Rust Meetup
- December 8, Saarbücken, Saarland, DE - Meetup: 6u16 (virtual) - Rust Saar
Rust Jobs
- Software Engineer at ChainSafe Systems (Toronto, CA, Remote)
- Software Developer (Rust) at MeiliSearch (Paris, FR)
Quote of the Week
This time we have two quotes of the week:
i just spent 8h finding a mutability bug and now i wanna be a catgirl
– @castle_vanity on twitter reacting to a post depicting C++ programmers as muscle-laden bodybuilders and Rust programmers as catgirls
Thanks to Maximilian Goisser for the suggestion.
The code people write is first a question to the compiler, and later a story for people changing that code.
llogiq is mightily pleased with his suggestion.
