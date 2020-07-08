Hello and welcome to another issue of This Week in Rust! Rust is a systems language pursuing the trifecta: safety, concurrency, and speed. This is a weekly summary of its progress and community. Want something mentioned? Tweet us at @ThisWeekInRust or send us a pull request. Want to get involved? We love contributions.
Check out this week's This Week in Rust Podcast
Updates from Rust Community
News & Blog Posts
- Announcing Rustup 1.22.0
- Ownership of the standard library implementation
- Compiler Team 2020-2021 Roadmap Meeting Minutes
- Back to old tricks ..(or, baby steps in Rust)
- Small strings in Rust
- Choosing a Rust web framework, 2020 edition
- Writing Interpreters in Rust: a Guide
- Transpiling A Kernel Module to Rust: The Good, the Bad and the Ugly
- Bad Apple!! and how I wrote a Rust video player for Task Manager!!
- Boa release v0.9 and make use of Rust's measureme
- RiB (Rust in Blockchain) Newsletter #13
- 7 Things I learned from Porting a C Crypto Library to Rust
- This Month in Rust GameDev #11 (June 2020)
- AWS Lambda with Rust
- Writing a winning 4K intro in Rust
- Ringbahn II: the central state machine
- Bastion floating on Tide - Part 2
- Porting Godot Games To Rust (Part 1)
- Image decay as a service
- IntelliJ Rust Changelog #125
- Abstracting away correctness
- Rendering in Rust
- Super hero Rust fuzzing
- What Is a Dangling Pointer?
- Simple Rocket Web Framework Tutorial | POST Request
- Adventures of OS - System Calls
- Allocation API, Allocators and Virtual Memory
- Cargo [features] explained with examples
- Concurrency Patterns in Embedded Rust
- Getting started with WebAssembly and Rust
- How to Write a Stack in Rust
- Implementing WebSockets in Rust
- rust-analyzer changelog 32
- Rust for JavaScript Developers - Functions and Control Flow
- Rust: The New LLVM
- Using Rust and WebAssembly to Process Pixels from a Video Feed
- WebAssembly with Rust and React (Using create-react-app)
- [Portuguese] Aprendendo Rust: 01 - Hello World
- [audio] Mun
- [audio] Rust and machine learning #3 with Alec Mocatta (Ep. 109)
- [video] Authentication Service in Actix - Part 1: Configuration
- [video] Rust FLTK gui tutorial
Crate of the Week
This week's crate is suckit, a tool to recursively download a website.
Thanks to Martin Schmidt for the suggestion!
Call for Participation
No issues were proposed for CfP.
Updates from Rust Core
308 pull requests were merged in the last week
- add
format_args_capturefeature
- don't implement Fn* traits for
#[target_feature]functions
- fix wasm32 being broken due to a NodeJS version bump
- handle
macro_rules!tokens consistently across crates
- implement
slice_stripfeature
- make
likelyand
unlikelyconst, gated by feature
const_unlikely
- optimise fast path of checked_ops with
unlikely
- provide more information on duplicate lang item error.
- remove
TypeckTables::empty(None)and make hir_owner non-optional.
- remove unnecessary release from Arc::try_unwrap
- serialize all foreign
SourceFiles into proc-macro crate metadata
- stabilize
#[track_caller].
- use WASM's saturating casts if they are available
- use
Spans to identify unreachable subpatterns in or-patterns
- Update the rust-lang/llvm-project submodule to include AVR fixes recently merged
- mir-opt: Fix mis-optimization and other issues with the SimplifyArmIdentity pass
- added
.collect()into
Stringfrom
Box<str>
- impl
From<char>for
String
- linker: create
GNU_EH_FRAMEheader by default when producing ELFs
- resolve: disallow labelled breaks/continues through closures/async blocks
- ship rust analyzer
- chalk: add type outlives goal
- chalk: allow printing lifetime placeholders
- chalk: support for ADTs
- hashbrown: add RawTable::erase and remove
- hashbrown: expose RawTable::try_with_capacity
- hashbrown: improve RawIter re-usability
- libc: add a bunch of constants and functions which were missing on Android
- libc: add more WASI libc definitions.
- libc: declare
seekdirand
telldirfor WASI.
- stdarch: fix or equals integer comparisons
- cargo: write GNU tar files, supporting long names.
- crates.io: use default branch alias instead of "master"
- clippy: added restriction lint: pattern-type-mismatch
- clippy: suggest
Option::map_or(
_else) for
if let Some { y } else { x }
- rustfmt: do not duplicate const keyword on parameters
- rustfmt: do not remove fn headers (e.g., async) on extern fn items
- rustfmt: pick up comments between trait where clause and open block
Rust Compiler Performance Triage
- 2020-07-07. One unimportant regression on a rollup; six improvements, two on rollups.
Approved RFCs
Changes to Rust follow the Rust RFC (request for comments) process. These are the RFCs that were approved for implementation this week:
No RFCs were approved this week.
Final Comment Period
Every week the team announces the 'final comment period' for RFCs and key PRs which are reaching a decision. Express your opinions now.
RFCs
- RFC: Add a new
#[instruction_set(...)]attribute for supporting per-function instruction set changes
- Inline
constexpressions and patterns
- Inline assembly
Tracking Issues & PRs
- [disposition: merge] stabilize const mem::forget
- [disposition: merge] Stabilize casts and coercions to
&[T]in const fn
- [disposition: merge] mv std libs to std/
- [disposition: merge] Stabilize
transmutein constants and statics but not const fn
- [disposition: merge] Stabilize const_type_id feature
- [disposition: merge] Accept tuple.0.0 as tuple indexing (take 2)
New RFCs
Upcoming Events
Online
- July 9. Berlin, DE - Rust Hack and Learn
- July 9. San Diego, CA, US - July 2020 Tele-Meetup
- July 13. Seattle, WA, US - Seattle Rust Meetup - Monthly Meetup
- July 16. Turin, IT - Rust Italia - Gruppo di studio di Rust
North America
- July 8. Atlanta, GA, US - Rust Atlanta - Grab a beer with fellow Rustaceans
- July 9. Lehi, UT, US - Utah Rust - The Blue Pill: Rust on Microcontrollers
- July 15. Vancouver, BC, CA - Vancouver Rust - Rust Study/Hack/Hang-out night
Rust Jobs
- Rust Developer at 1Password, Remote (US or Canada)
- Security Engineer at 1Password, Remote (US or Canada)
- Part-time Backend Engineer at Tagnifi, Remote (North America)
Quote of the Week
Rust is like a futuristic laser gun with an almost AI-like foot detector that turns the safety on when it recognises your foot.
Thanks to Synek317 for the suggestions!
