Updates from Rust Community
News & Blog Posts
- Announcing Rustup 1.22.1
- Lang team design meeting: path to membership
- Perspective on Rust Community Moderation
- Programming Servo: the bird’s-eyes view
- Faster Integer Parsing (Rust port)
- Learning Rust: Let's Build a Parser
- nnnoiseless: porting audio code from C to rust
- The Soul of a New Debugger
- String interners in Rust
- Target Feature vs Target CPU for Rust
- Rust and it's Orphan Rules
- Async Interview #8: Stjepan Glavina
- Using RabbitMQ in Rust
- Creating a custom target
- Statically Sized Higher-kinded Polymorphism
- Getting in and out of trouble with Rust futures
- Rust Analyzer Changelog #33
- IntelliJ Rust Changelog #126
- This Month in Rust OSDev (June 2020)
- Cross-compiling Rust from ARM to x86-64
- Writing Rust NIFs for Elixir With Rustler
- Geometric Constraint Solvers Part 1: Algebraic Expressions
- A View of Async Memory Access in Rust
- Building Canrun: A Statically Typed Logic Programming Library for Rust (Part 1)
- Hunting down a non-determinism-bug in our Rust Wasm build
- Implementing the Clipper Chip Cipher in Rust
- Linux Developers May Discuss Allowing Rust Code Within the Kernel
- Machine Learning in Rust and WebAssembly
- Moving from TypeScript to Rust/WebAssembly
- RSoC: Improving Drivers and Kernel - Part 1 (Largely io_uring)
- Rust and WebAssembly from Scratch: Hello World with Strings
- Rust for JavaScript Developers - Pattern Matching and Enums
- Rust is Surprisingly Good as a Server Language
- Some Learnings from Implementing a Normalizing Rust Representer
- Subclassing GTK Widgets in Rust
- [spanish] Rust es orientado a objeto?
- [audio] Fuzzing Rust with Shnatsel Podcast
- [video] Rust Loops Part 1: loop, break, continue
- [video] Hitting A Bug in the Rust Compiler - While Writing A Boring Link Checker
- [video] Two Sum Problem - Leet Code + Rust
- [video] Rust + WebAssembly - EdgeXR @ Netlight
- [video] Rust Meetup - Adding WASM Support to a Native Application (GameDev Edition)
Crate of the Week
This week's crate is nnnoiseless, a filter for audio noise removal ported from C.
Thanks to mmmmib for the suggestion!
Call for Participation
Always wanted to contribute to open-source projects but didn't know where to start? Every week we highlight some tasks from the Rust community for you to pick and get started!
Some of these tasks may also have mentors available, visit the task page for more information.
Updates from Rust Core
273 pull requests were merged in the last week
- shrink
ParamEnvto 16 bytes
- stabilize const
mem::forget
- typeck: adding type information to projection
- clippy: some accuracy lints for floating point operations
- correctly mark the ending span of a match arm
- only allow
repr(i128/u128)on enum
- hide
&mut selfmethods from Deref in sidebar if there are no
DerefMutimpl for the type
- only add CFGuard on
windows-msvctargets
- add
VecDeque::range*methods
- add
read_exact_atand
write_all_atto WASI's
FileExt
- clippy: new lint:
match_like_matches_macro
- Optimize
is_asciifor
strand
[u8]
- arch: added
f32and
f64unaligned stores and loads from avx512f set
- hashbrown: add
HashSet::drain_filtermethod
Rust Compiler Performance Triage
- 2020-07-14. Twelve revisions checked. Zero regressions. One improvement.
Approved RFCs
Changes to Rust follow the Rust RFC (request for comments) process. These are the RFCs that were approved for implementation this week:
No RFCs were approved this week.
Final Comment Period
Every week the team announces the 'final comment period' for RFCs and key PRs which are reaching a decision. Express your opinions now.
RFCs
No RFCs are currently in the final comment period.
Tracking Issues & PRs
- [disposition: merge] Remove trait
LengthAtMost32
- [disposition: merge] Stabilize control-flow-guard codegen option
- [disposition: merge] Impl Default for ranges
- [disposition: merge] Tracking issue for
core::{f32,f64}::consts::TAU
New RFCs
Upcoming Events
Online
- July 14. Dallas, TX, US - Dallas Rust - Second Tuesday
- July 16. Turin, IT - Rust Italia - Gruppo di studio di Rust
- July 27 - August 8. Rusty Days Virtual Rust Conference
North America
- July 15. Vancouver, BC, CA - Vancouver Rust - Rust Study/Hack/Hang-out night
- July 27. Durham, NC, US - Triangle Rustaceans - Project Night & Lightning Talks
Rust Jobs
- Senior Software Engineer - Backend at LogDNA (Remote, US)
- Senior Security Engineer at LogDNA (Remote, US)
- Rust Engineer at Elektron (Gothenburg, Sweden)
- Open Source Engineer (Remote) at Embark Studios (Stockholm)
- Software Engineer (Remote) at Embark Studios (Stockholm)
- [dutch] Vacature software engineer (Rust / Python) at Dreamsolution (Netherlands)
Quote of the Week
Ownership in Rust is entirely a type system fiction.
— dodomorandi
I'm not sure what is meant there. "ownership" in many languages is a very real thing to me.
– and ZiCog on rust-users
Thanks to Stephan Sokolow for the suggestions!
