Updates from Rust Community
News & Blog Posts
- A practical guide to async in Rust
- Secure Rust Guidelines - ANSSI (National Cybersecurity Agency of France)
- Faster Rust development on AWS EC2 with VSCode
- Rust verification tools
- Examining ARM vs X86 Memory Models with Rust
- Disk space and LTO improvements
- Building a faster CouchDB View Server in Rust
- Implementing a Job queue with SQLx and Postgres
- Rust + Actix + CosmosDB (MongoDB) tutorial api
- Extremely Simple Rust Rocket Framework Tutorial
- Build a Smart Bookmarking Tool with Rust and Rocket
- A Future is a Suspending Scheduler
- Cross building Rust GStreamer plugins for the Raspberry Pi
- xi-editor retrospective
- This month in my Database project written in Rust
- A Few More Reasons Rust Compiles Slowly
- Fixing Rust's test suite on RISC-V
- Protobuf code generation in Rust
- Tracking eye centers location with Rust & OpenCV
- Using rust, blurz to read from a BLE device
- rust-analyzer changelog #31
- IntelliJ Rust Changelog #125
- [video] Manipulating ports, virtual ports and pseudo terminals - Rust Wrocław Webinar
- [video] Rust Stream: Iterators
Crate of the Week
This week's crate is print_bytes, a library to print arbitrary bytes to a stream as losslessly as possible.
Thanks to dylni for the suggestion!
Call for Participation
Always wanted to contribute to open-source projects but didn't know where to start? Every week we highlight some tasks from the Rust community for you to pick and get started!
Some of these tasks may also have mentors available, visit the task page for more information.
- Gooseberry: Set the kb_dir somewhere more accessible to the user
- Ruma: Add directory and profile query endpoints
Updates from Rust Core
339 pull requests were merged in the last week
- move leak-check to during coherence, candidate eval
- account for multiple impl/dyn Trait in return type when suggesting
'_
- tweak binop errors
- adds a clearer message for when the async keyword is missing from a function
- allow dynamic linking for iOS/tvOS targets
- always capture tokens for
macro_rules!arguments
- change heuristic for determining range literal
- check for assignments between non-conflicting generator saved locals
- const prop: erase all block-only locals at the end of every block
- emit line info for generator variants
- explain move errors that occur due to method calls involving
self
- fix handling of reserved registers for ARM inline asm
- improve compiler error message for wrong generic parameter order
- point at the call span when overflow occurs during monomorphization
- provide suggestions for some moved value errors
- self contained linking option
- perform obligation deduplication to avoid buggy
ExistentialMismatch
- show the values and computation that would overflow a const evaluation or propagation
- stabilize
#![feature(const_if_match)]and
#![feature(const_loop)]
- A way forward for pointer equality in const eval
- the const propagator cannot trace references
- warn if linking to a private item
improper_ctypes_definitionslint
- add Windows system error codes that should map to io::ErrorKind::TimedOut
- errors: use
-Z terminal-widthin JSON emitter
- proc_macro: stop flattening groups with dummy spans
- rustc_lint: only query
typeck_tables_ofwhen a lint needs it
- rustdoc: fix doc aliases with crate filtering
- chalk: .chalk file syntax writer
- chalk: add method to get repr data of an ADT to ChalkDatabase
- chalk: fix built-in
Fnimpls when generics are involved
- chalk: fix coherence issue with associated types in generic bound
- miri: implement rwlocks on Windows
- miri: supply our own implementation of the CTFE pointer comparison intrinsics
- shortcuts for min/max on ordinary BTreeMap/BTreeSet iterators
- add
TryFrom<{int}>for
NonZero{int}
- add a fast path for
std::thread::panicking.
- add
[T]::partition_point
- add unstable
core::mem::variant_countintrinsic
- added io forwarding methods to the stdio structs
- stabilize
leading_trailing_ones
impl PartialEq<Vec<B>> for &[A], &mut [A]
- forward
Hash::write_iNto
Hash::write_uN
- libc: add ancillary socket data accessor functions for solarish OSes
- libc: FreeBSD: machine register structs
- libc: add wexecv, wexecve, wexecvp, wexecvpe
- cargo: add support for
workspace.metadatatable
- cargo: adding environment variable CARGO_PKG_LICENSE_FILE
- cargo: enable "--target-dir" in "cargo install"
- cargo: expose built cdylib artifacts in the Compilation structure
- cargo: improve support for non-
mastermain branches
- docs.rs: don't panic when a crate doesn't exist for target-redirect
- docs.rs: improve executing tests
- clippy: lint iterator.map(|x| x)
- clippy: new lint: suggest
ptr::readinstead of
mem::replace(..., uninitialized())
- clippy: clippy-driver: pass all args to rustc if --rustc is present
- clippy: cmp_owned: handle when PartialEq is not implemented symmetrically
- rustfmt: do not reorder module declaration with #![macro_use]
- rustfmt: don't reformat with errors unless --force flag supplied
Rust Compiler Performance Triage
- 2020-06-30. Three regressions, two of them on rollups; two improvements, one on a rollup.
Approved RFCs
Changes to Rust follow the Rust RFC (request for comments) process. These are the RFCs that were approved for implementation this week:
Final Comment Period
Every week the team announces the 'final comment period' for RFCs and key PRs which are reaching a decision. Express your opinions now.
RFCs
Tracking Issues & PRs
- [disposition: merge] impl
From<char>for String
- [disposition: merge] mv std libs to std/
- [disposition: merge] Stabilize
transmutein constants and statics but not const fn
- [disposition: merge] added
.collect()into String from
Box<str>
- [disposition: merge] Stabilize const_type_id feature
New RFCs
- Linking modifiers for native libraries
- Hierarchic anonymous life-time
- Portable packed SIMD vector type
- crates.io token scopes
Upcoming Events
Online
- June 30. Berlin, DE - Remote - Berlin Rust - Rust and Tell
- July 1. Johannesburg, ZA - Remote - Monthly Joburg Rust Chat!
- July 1. Dublin, IE - Remote - Rust Dublin - July Remote Meetup
- July 1. Indianapolis, IN, US - Indy Rust - Indy.rs - with Social Distancing
- July 13. Seattle, WA, US - Seattle Rust Meetup - Monthly Meetup
North America
- June 30. Dallas, TX, US - Dallas Rust - Last Tuesday
- July 8. Atlanta, GA, US - Rust Atlanta - Grab a beer with fellow Rustaceans
- July 9. Lehi, UT, US - Utah Rust - The Blue Pill: Rust on Microcontrollers
Asia Pacific
Rust Jobs
- Senior Software Engineer - Backend at LogDNA, Remote, US
- Senior Software Engineer - Protocols in Rust at Ockam, Remote
Quote of the Week
References are a sharp tool and there are roughly three different approaches to sharp tools.
- Don't give programmers sharp tools. They may make mistakes and cut their fingers off. This is the Java/Python/Perl/Ruby/PHP... approach.
- Give programmers all the sharp tools they want. They are professionals and if they cut their fingers off it's their own fault. This is the C/C++ approach.
- Give programmers sharp tools, but put guards on them so they can't accidentally cut their fingers off. This is Rust's approach.
Lifetime annotations are a safety guard on references. Rust's references have no sychronization and no reference counting -- that's what makes them sharp. References in category-1 languages (which typically do have synchronization and reference counting) are "blunted": they're not really quite as effective as category-2 and -3 references, but they don't cut you, and they still work; they might just slow you down a bit.
So, frankly, I like lifetime annotations because they prevent me from cutting my fingers off.
Thanks to Ivan Tham for the suggestions!
