Hello and welcome to another issue of This Week in Rust! Rust is a systems language pursuing the trifecta: safety, concurrency, and speed. This is a weekly summary of its progress and community. Want something mentioned? Tweet us at @ThisWeekInRust or send us a pull request. Want to get involved? We love contributions.

This Week in Rust is openly developed on GitHub. If you find any errors in this week's issue, please submit a PR.

News & Blog Posts

Crate of the Week

This week's crate is attohttpc, a tiny synchronous HTTP client library.

Thanks to Matěj Laitl for the suggestions!

Submit your suggestions and votes for next week!

Call for Participation

Always wanted to contribute to open-source projects but didn't know where to start? Every week we highlight some tasks from the Rust community for you to pick and get started!

Some of these tasks may also have mentors available, visit the task page for more information.

No issues were proposed for CfP.

If you are a Rust project owner and are looking for contributors, please submit tasks here.

184 pull requests were merged in the last week

Approved RFCs

Changes to Rust follow the Rust RFC (request for comments) process. These are the RFCs that were approved for implementation this week:

No RFCs were approved this week.

Every week the team announces the 'final comment period' for RFCs and key PRs which are reaching a decision. Express your opinions now.

No RFCs are currently in final comment period.

No RFCs are currently in final comment period.

New RFCs

Upcoming Events

Asia Pacific

Europe

North America

South America

If you are running a Rust event please add it to the calendar to get it mentioned here. Please remember to add a link to the event too. Email the Rust Community Team for access.

Rust Jobs

Tweet us at @ThisWeekInRust to get your job offers listed here!

Quote of the Week

Rust has multiple unique paradigms that don't even exist in other languages, such as lifetimes and compile-time-tracked "exclusive access". But instead of endorsing them from the beginning, as @mbrubeck's Rust: a unique perspective does, the Rust book tries to show a language that is "like other languages, but with (magical) compile-time checks". When the truth is that Rust's strength lies in non- unsafe Rust being less expressive than languages like C or C++. I think that Rust should start with the statement: "Welcome to a language that by being less expressive forces you to use constructs that are guaranteed at compile-time to be sound. But don't worry; after some time you will get used to the coding patterns that are allowed, and will then almost not notice the hindered expressiveness, only the enhanced zero-cost safety that will let you hack without fear." It doesn't sound bad imho, and is at least honest w.r.t. the struggles that someone refusing to shift their way of coding / mental coding patterns may encounter.

– Daniel H-M on rust-users

Thanks to Tom Phinney for the suggestion!

Please submit quotes and vote for next week!

This Week in Rust is edited by: nasa42 and llogiq.