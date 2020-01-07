Hello and welcome to another issue of This Week in Rust! Rust is a systems language pursuing the trifecta: safety, concurrency, and speed. This is a weekly summary of its progress and community. Want something mentioned? Tweet us at @ThisWeekInRust or send us a pull request. Want to get involved? We love contributions.
Updates from Rust Community
News & Blog Posts
- Translating Quake 3 into Rust.
- Reducing support for 32-bit Apple targets.
- Learn Rust the dangerous way: Let the compiler do the work.
- Mutexes are faster than spinlocks.
- Writing an OS in Rust: Updates in December 2019.
- Update on const generics progress.
- Elastic releases official Elasticsearch Rust client.
- Backpressure in async ecosystems.
- Explaining atomics in Rust.
- Announcing ÄroRust - an unofficial Rust + Aerospace Working Group.
- Videos from Rust Belt Rust 2019 are now available.
- A primer on Rust’s Result type.
Crate of the Week
This week's crate is sqlx, a modern SQL client library.
Thanks to Jan Riemer for the suggestions!
Call for Participation
Always wanted to contribute to open-source projects but didn't know where to start? Every week we highlight some tasks from the Rust community for you to pick and get started!
Some of these tasks may also have mentors available, visit the task page for more information.
- [good first issue] bandwhich: Better error handling when accessing network interface.
- bandwhich: In the UI, calculate bandwidth for the past N seconds rather than just 1.
- bandwhich: Pause display with space.
- Register your interest in Rust training with Carol Nichols and Jake Goulding in May 2020.
- Rust LATAM Mexico 2020 CFP.
Updates from Rust Core
207 pull requests were merged in the last week
- use function attribute "frame-pointer" instead of "no-frame-pointer-elim"
- parser: reduce diversity in error handling mechanisms
- allocate HIR on an arena 4/4
- improve some
Drop-related error messages
- add symbol normalization for
proc_macro_server
- suggest calling method when first argument is
self
- implement uncommon_codepoints lint
- perf: don't recurse into types that do not need normalizing
- revert "Add IntoFuture trait and await support" for performance reasons
- ensure that we process projections during MIR inlining
- miri: update panic machinery to match
#[track_caller]changes
- fix ICE involving calling
Instance.tyduring const evaluation
- no longer promote non-pattern const functions
- update the barrier cache during ARM EHABI unwinding
- add
Iterator::try_find
- cargo: fix CARGO_TARGET_triple_LINKER environment variable
- crates.io: allow multiple keywords in crate search
Approved RFCs
Changes to Rust follow the Rust RFC (request for comments) process. These are the RFCs that were approved for implementation this week:
- RFC 2795: Propose implicit named arguments for formatting macros.
- RFC 2835: Announcing the Safe-Transmute Project Group.
Final Comment Period
Every week the team announces the 'final comment period' for RFCs and key PRs which are reaching a decision. Express your opinions now.
RFCs
- [disposition: merge] Deprecate stdlib modules dedicated to numeric constants and move those constants to associated consts.
Tracking Issues & PRs
- [disposition: merge] Stabilize
#![feature(slice_patterns)]in 1.42.0.
- [disposition: merge] Stabilize Condvar::wait_while and wait_timeout_while (previously wait_until, wait_timeout_until).
Upcoming Events
Europe
- Jan 10. Darmstadt, DE - Rust Rhein-Main - 1st 2020 Rhein-Main Rust Meetup.
- Jan 16. Turin, IT - Mozilla Torino - Gruppo di studio Rust.
- Jan 16. Helsinki, FI - Finland Rust-lang Group - January meetup.
- Jan 17. Stuttgart, DE - Rust Hack and Learn.
- Jan 22. Wrocław, PL - Rust Wrocław Meetup #16.
- Jan 23. Paris, FR - Rust Paris meetup #49.
- Jan 23. Warsaw, PL - Rust Warsaw 3.
- Feb 2. Brussels, BE - Rust devroom @ FOSDEM.
- Jan 22. Berlin, DE - OpenTechSchool Berlin - Rust Hack and Learn.
- Jan 22. Hamburg, DE - Rust Hack & Learn January 2020.
North America
- Jan 14. Seattle, WA, US - Seattle Rust Meetup - Physical Computing Workshop.
- Jan 20. Houston, TX, US - Houston Linux Users Group - Rust Study Group.
- Jan 22. Ann Arbor, MI, US - Ann Arbor Rust Meetup - Monthly Gathering.
- Jan 22. Vancouver, BC, CA - Vancouver Rust meetup.
South America
Rust Jobs
- Windows Software Engineer at Astro HQMinneapolis, MN, US or Remote.
- Senior Rust Software Engineer at CrowdStrike, US Remote.
Quote of the Week
relatively speaking, my rust programs are like Leonardo DiCaprio in the Revenant, killing grizzly bears with their bare hands, dying and being frozen into a giant ice cubes then, surprise!, they're actually alive.
they can handle a lot, they tend to experience far fewer bugs that come around days or weeks after going into production.
my python programs, otoh, are like William Henry Harrison. Inauguration day! exciting! kind of chilly out here. uh oh -- pneumonia ... dang it!
Thanks to Jan Riemer for the suggestion!
