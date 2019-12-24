Hello and welcome to another issue of This Week in Rust! Rust is a systems language pursuing the trifecta: safety, concurrency, and speed. This is a weekly summary of its progress and community. Want something mentioned? Tweet us at @ThisWeekInRust or send us a pull request. Want to get involved? We love contributions.
This Week in Rust is openly developed on GitHub. If you find any errors in this week's issue, please submit a PR.
Updates from Rust Community
News & Blog Posts
- 🎈🎉 Announcing Rust 1.40.0. 🎉🎈
- Learn Rust the dangerous way.
- Announcing Tokio-Compat.
- Async exceptions in Haskell, and Rust.
- actix-web v2.0 released.
- Announcing the official MongoDB Rust driver.
- JetBrains - Rustlings course adaptation.
- Writing BPF code in Rust.
- Testing for no_std compatibility in Rust crates.
- Source code linking: Merging C headers into Rust modules.
- Serverless Rust using WASM and Cloudflare.
- Porting a JavaScript app to WebAssembly with Rust (part 1).
- Down the stack: Compiled Rust part 1.
- Formatting the compiler tree.
- Streams concurrency.
- Writing a seqlock in Rust.
- Platform agnostic driver for Vishay's VEML6030 and VEML7700 ambient light sensors.
- PCA9685 16-channel PWM LED/servo motor controller driver.
- Congrats to compiler team members matthewjasper and wesleywiser.
Crate of the Week
This week's crate is cargo-scout, a cargo subcommand to run clippy on only the changed code in your crate (following git diff).
Thanks to Philipp Krones for the suggestions!
Call for Participation
Always wanted to contribute to open-source projects but didn't know where to start? Every week we highlight some tasks from the Rust community for you to pick and get started!
Some of these tasks may also have mentors available, visit the task page for more information.
- [good first issue] simdjson: flattend json access for the tape.
- [good first issue] rsynth: Add support for System Exclusive events with the jack back-end.
Updates from Rust Core
334 pull requests were merged in the last week
- format the world
- refactor expr & stmt parsing + improve recovery
- add a raw "address of" operator
- improve diagnostics for invalid assignment
- use structured suggestion for disambiguating method calls
- fix too restrictive checks on Drop impls
- save LTO import info and check it when trying to reuse build products
- merge
ast::Mutabilityand
mir::Mutability
- merge
TraitItem&
ImplItem intoAssocItem`
- indicate origin of where type parameter for uninferred types
- allocate HIR on an arena 1/4
- add simpler entry points to const eval for common usages
- chalk: fix coinductive unsoundness
- chalk: move ids to type family
- const prop should finish propagation into user defined variables
- miri: support main functions with Result return type
- implement
LineWriter::write_vectored
- add
PartialEqand
Eqto
Cursor
- make
ptr::slice_from_raw_partsa const fn (behind feature flag)
- stabilize
std::{rc,sync}::Weak::{weak_count, strong_count}
- stdarch: use more simd_* intrinsics
- futures.rs: make
AtomicWaker::new()a const fn
- cargo: fix overwriting alternate registry token
- rustup: support local toolchain names in the override file
Approved RFCs
Changes to Rust follow the Rust RFC (request for comments) process. These are the RFCs that were approved for implementation this week:
No RFCs were approved this week.
Final Comment Period
Every week the team announces the 'final comment period' for RFCs and key PRs which are reaching a decision. Express your opinions now.
RFCs
- [disposition: merge] Demote Apple 32bit targets to Tier 3.
- [disposition: merge] Announcing the Safe-Transmute Project Group.
Tracking Issues & PRs
No RFCs are currently in final comment period.
New RFCs
No new RFCs were proposed this week.
Upcoming Events
Asia Pacific
Europe
- Jan 8. Berlin, DE - OpenTechSchool Berlin - Rust Hack and Learn.
- Jan 9. Lisbon, PT - Rust Lisbon - Live Jan 2020.
- Jan 10. Darmstadt, DE - Rust Rhein-Main - 1st 2020 Rhein-Main Rust Meetup.
North America
- Dec 31. Dallas, TX, US - Dallas Rust - Last Tuesday.
- Jan 1. Indianapolis, IN, US - Indy.rs.
- Jan 7. Denver, CO, US - Rust Boulder/Denver - Rust Meetup: January.
- Jan 8. Atlanta, GA, US - Grab a beer with fellow Rustaceans.
- Jan 8. Vancouver, BC, CA - Vancouver Rust meetup.
- Jan 8. Portland, OR, US - PDXRust - C-Side Tourism: Using C libraries from Rust.
- Jan 9. Columbus, OH, US - Columbus Rust Society - Monthly Meeting.
- Jan 9. San Diego, CA, US - San Diego Rust January 2020 Meetup.
- Jan 9. Lehi, UT, US - Utah Rust - January 2020 Regular Meetup.
Rust Jobs
- Official /r/rust "Who's Hiring" thread for job-seekers and job-offerers [Rust 1.40].
- Systems software engineer at OctoML, Seattle, US (Remote available).
Quote of the Week
Unsoundness is what happens when unsafety goes wrong.
Thanks to Daniel H-M for the suggestion!
