Updates from Rust Community
News & Blog Posts
- nom parser combinators 5.0 release: replace macros with functions, better errors.
- The typestate pattern in Rust.
- Implementing ptrace for Redox OS - part 0.
- Let's build a JavaScript engine (in Rust).
- Real Time for the Masses (RTFM) goes multi-core.
- Rust streams.
- Rust on the ESP32/ESP8266 and how to get started.
- Rust for closed-source projects.
- swym: Are we lock-free yet?
Crate of the Week
This week's crate is winit, a pure-rust cross-platform window initialization library. Thanks to Osspial for the suggestion!
Call for Participation
Always wanted to contribute to open-source projects but didn't know where to start? Every week we highlight some tasks from the Rust community for you to pick and get started!
Some of these tasks may also have mentors available, visit the task page for more information.
- Call for Proposals is open for Rust Belt Rust 2019 until 1 July.
- Winit 0.20, the state of windowing in Rust, and a request for help.
- Request for implementation - Crates that don't exist but should. Suggest your own design and someone will pick it up.
- miniz_oxide: Some Panics cause segfaults in jemalloc when called from flate2.
Updates from Rust Core
172 pull requests were merged in the last week
- Introduce
Let(..)in AST, remove
IfLet+
WhileLetand parse let chains
- Support
cfgand
cfg_attron generic parameters
- librustc_data_structures: Speedup union of sparse and dense hybrid set
- Refactor miri pointer checks
- Help LLVM better optimize
slice::Iter(
Mut)
::len
- Remove the default type of
Rem::Output
- Make use of
ptr::null(
_mut) instead of casting zero
- Make
MaybeUninit
#[repr(transparent)]
- Implement
nth_backfor
slice::{
Iter,
IterMut}
- Add custom
nth_backto
Skip
- Add functions for building raw slices to libcore
- rustdoc: Only show methods that appear in
implblocks in the Implementors sections of trait doc pages
- rustdoc: Generate implementors for all auto traits
Approved RFCs
Changes to Rust follow the Rust RFC (request for comments) process. These are the RFCs that were approved for implementation this week:
No RFCs were approved this week.
Final Comment Period
Every week the team announces the 'final comment period' for RFCs and key PRs which are reaching a decision. Express your opinions now.
RFCs
- [disposition: merge] Finalize syntax for slice patterns with subslices.
- [disposition: merge] Make
..a pattern syntactically.
Tracking Issues & PRs
- [disposition: merge] Stabilize
type_alias_enum_variantsin Rust 1.37.0.
New RFCs
Upcoming Events
Africa
- Jul 3. Johannesburg, ZA - Johannesburg Rust Meetup - informal discussions on topics related to the language.
Asia Pacific
- Jun 29. Taipei, TW - Rust Taiwan Meetup.
- Jul 1. Auckland, NZ - Rust AKL - WASM - Implementing a scalable omiscient debugger in Rust.
- Jul 7. Tokyo, JP - Tokyo Rust Meetup - Rust LT #6.
- Jul 10. Petaling Jaya, MY - Rust Meetup July 2019.
Europe
- Jun 28-29. Firenze, IT - RustLab 2019.
- Jul 10. Berlin, DE - OpenTechSchool Berlin - Rust Hack and Learn.
North America
- Jul 3. Atlanta, GA, US - Grab a beer with fellow Rustaceans.
- Jul 3. Indianapolis, IN, US - Indy.rs.
- Jul 9. Redmond, WA, US - Seattle Rust Meetup - Monthly meetup.
- Jul 10. Vancouver, BC, CA - Vancouver Rust meetup.
- Jul 11. Columbus, OH, US - Columbus Rust Society - Monthly Meeting.
Rust Jobs
Quote of the Week
why doesn't 'static, the largest lifetime, not simply eat all the others
@mountain_ghosts 'static is biggest but actually,, weakest of lifetimes, becuase it is subtype of every lifetime
'static is big soft friend
pls love and protect it
Thanks to Christopher Durham for the suggestion!
