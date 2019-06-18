Hello and welcome to another issue of This Week in Rust! Rust is a systems language pursuing the trifecta: safety, concurrency, and speed. This is a weekly summary of its progress and community. Want something mentioned? Tweet us at @ThisWeekInRust or send us a pull request. Want to get involved? We love contributions.
This Week in Rust is openly developed on GitHub.
Updates from Rust Community
News & Blog Posts
- gfx-rs: 5 year anniversary.
- Green threads explained in 200 lines of Rust.
- Facebook's new cryptocurrency Libra uses Rust.
- Vimeo introduces support for AV1 using rav1e, a Rust library.
- Amethyst v0.11.0 released, now supporting gfx-hal with Rendy.
- Bzip2 in Rust: porting the randomization table.
- Building secure systems using RISC-V and Rust.
Crate of the Week
This week's crate is safe, a
#[safe] attribute for explaining why
unsafe { ... } is OK. Thanks to Michael-F-Bryan for the suggestion!
Call for Participation
Always wanted to contribute to open-source projects but didn't know where to start? Every week we highlight some tasks from the Rust community for you to pick and get started!
Some of these tasks may also have mentors available, visit the task page for more information.
- Final async/await testing push.
- Rubble: Help wanted solving our BLE stack problem. Rubble is a Bluetooth Low Energy compatible protocol stack for embedded Rust.
- contrie: Rayon support: FromParallelIterator & ParallelExtend. ConTrie is a concurrent hash-trie map & set.
Updates from Rust Core
205 pull requests were merged in the last week
- Stabilize copy_within.
- Stabilize underscore_const_names in 1.37.0.
- Stabilize Option::xor.
- rustc: replace
TyCtxt<'a, 'gcx, 'tcx>with
TyCtxt<'gcx, 'tcx>.
- Unify all uses of 'gcx and 'tcx.
- Deprecate ONCE_INIT in future 1.38 release.
- Implement RFC 2645 (transparent enums and unions).
- Allow attributes in formal function parameters.
- Implement Clone::clone_from for Option and Result.
- Implement nth_back for Range(Inclusive).
- Use Symbol, Span in libfmt_macros.
- typeck: Fix const generic in repeat param ICE.
- Hygienize macros in the standard library.
- Optimize matches.
- When suggesting borrow, remove useless clones.
- lexer: Disallow bare CR in raw byte strings.
- Generator optimization: Overlap locals that never have storage live at the same time.
- Implement unchecked_{add,sub,mul} intrinsics.
- Limit dylib symbols.
Approved RFCs
Changes to Rust follow the Rust RFC (request for comments) process. These are the RFCs that were approved for implementation this week:
No RFCs were approved this week.
Final Comment Period
Every week the team announces the 'final comment period' for RFCs and key PRs which are reaching a decision. Express your opinions now.
RFCs
No RFCs are currently in final comment period.
Tracking Issues & PRs
No issues are currently in final comment period.
New RFCs
No new RFCs were proposed this week.
Upcoming Events
Africa
- Jul 3. Johannesburg, ZA - Johannesburg Rust Meetup - informal discussions on topics related to the language.
Asia Pacific
- Jun 24. Sydney, AU - Rust Sydney - Meetup 17.
- Jun 25. Seoul, KR - Seoul Rust Meetup, Hapjeong - Deep dive into Rusts standard library.
- Jun 29. Taipei, TW - Rust Taiwan Meetup.
- Jul 1. Auckland, NZ - Rust AKL - WASM - Implementing a scalable omiscient debugger in Rust.
- Jul 7. Tokyo, JP - Tokyo Rust Meetup - Rust LT #6.
Europe
- Jun 26. Berlin, DE - OpenTechSchool Berlin - Rust Hack and Learn.
- Jun 26. Milano, IT - Rust Language Milano - Fun with Rusty Robots.
- Jun 28-29. Firenze, IT - RustLab 2019.
North America
- Jun 24. Durham, NC, US - Triangle Rustaceans - Project Night & Lightning Talks.
- Jun 25. Dallas, TX, US - Dallas Rust - Last Tuesday.
- Jun 26. Ann Arbor, US - Ann Arbor Rust Meetup - Monthly Gathering.
- Jun 26. Vancouver, BC, CA - Vancouver Rust meetup.
- Jul 3. Atlanta, GA, US - Grab a beer with fellow Rustaceans.
- Jul 3. Indianapolis, IN, US - Indy.rs.
Rust Jobs
Quote of the Week
No quote was selected for QotW.
