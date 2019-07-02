Hello and welcome to another issue of This Week in Rust! Rust is a systems language pursuing the trifecta: safety, concurrency, and speed. This is a weekly summary of its progress and community. Want something mentioned? Tweet us at @ThisWeekInRust or send us a pull request. Want to get involved? We love contributions.
Updates from Rust Community
News & Blog Posts
- Writing an OS in Rust: Heap allocation.
- Non-lexical lifetimes arrives for everyone.
- Status of rust-analyzer: Achievements and Open Collective.
- TLS performance: rustls versus OpenSSL.
- Optimizing jieba-rs to be 33% faster than cppjieba.
- Brave improves its ad-blocker performance by 69x with new engine implementation in Rust.
- Writing a small ray tracer in Rust and Zig.
- Compiling Rust apps for Termux with nix-shell.
- Building crates so they look like C(ABI) libraries.
Crate of the Week
This week's crate is aljabar, an extremely generic linear algebra libary. Thanks to Vikrant for the suggestion!
Call for Participation
Always wanted to contribute to open-source projects but didn't know where to start? Every week we highlight some tasks from the Rust community for you to pick and get started!
Some of these tasks may also have mentors available, visit the task page for more information.
- TiKV: Replace Debug formatting with Display formatting in errors, panics and logs.
- Goblin: Crash on malformed ELF file. Goblin is an impish, cross-platform binary parsing crate, written in Rust.
gfx-rs introduces the contributor-friendly label for issues that are appropriately inviting to new members:
- Should have a way of telling whether backend is supported.
- A comparative table of HAL features available per backend.
- (hal) Consider removing typed command buffers, pools and queues.
- (metal) Try Kudzu instead of storage-map.
- (dx12) Support VertexIndex and InstanceIndex semantics.
- (dx12) Pipeline caches.
Updates from Rust Core
196 pull requests were merged in the last week
- Clean up query cache code
- Don't ICE on mutable zst slices
- syntax: Remove
ast::Guard
- Always parse
async unsafe fn+ properly ban in 2015
- Call out explicitly that general read needs to be called with an initialized buffer
- Fix error counting
- Use ecx for const-prop local storage
- Fix HIR visit order
- Extend the
#[must_use]lint to boxed types
- Extend the
#[must_use]lint to arrays
- Clean up MIR drop generation
- Use a more efficient iteration order for backward dataflow
- Use a more efficient iteration order for forward dataflow
- save-analysis: Use buffered writes
- Remove
FnBox
- rustdoc: Remove unused derives and variants
- rustdoc: Prevent panic when sysroot cannot be computed
- backtrace: More improvements to gimli support
- rustup: Switch to
std::fs::read_to_string
Approved RFCs
Changes to Rust follow the Rust RFC (request for comments) process. These are the RFCs that were approved for implementation this week:
- RFC 2359: Finalize syntax for slice patterns with subslices.
- RFC 2707: Make
..a pattern syntactically.
Final Comment Period
Every week the team announces the 'final comment period' for RFCs and key PRs which are reaching a decision. Express your opinions now.
RFCs
- [disposition: merge] Permit impl Trait in type aliases.
- [disposition: merge] Add key and value methods to DebugMap.
Tracking Issues & PRs
- [disposition: merge] Stabilize todo macro.
- [disposition: merge] Add
impl<T> FromIterator<T> for Arc/Rc<[T]>.
New RFCs
No new RFCs were proposed this week.
Upcoming Events
Asia Pacific
- Jul 7. Tokyo, JP - Tokyo Rust Meetup - Rust LT #6.
- Jul 10. Petaling Jaya, MY - Rust Meetup July 2019.
Europe
- Jul 9. Göteborg, SE - Rust Gbg — July 2019.
- Jul 10. Berlin, DE - OpenTechSchool Berlin - Rust Hack and Learn.
- Jul 18. Turin, IT - Mozilla Torino - Gruppo di studio Rust.
North America
- Jul 9. Redmond, WA, US - Seattle Rust Meetup - Monthly meetup.
- Jul 10. Vancouver, BC, CA - Vancouver Rust meetup.
- Jul 11. Columbus, OH, US - Columbus Rust Society - Monthly Meeting.
- Jul 11. San Diego, CA, US - San Diego Rust July Meetup.
- Jul 17. San Francisco, CA, US - Rust in Blockchain San Francisco - In Rust We Trust.
Rust Jobs
Quote of the Week
Python and Go pick up your trash for you. C lets you litter everywhere, but throws a fit when it steps on your banana peel. Rust slaps you and demands that you clean up after yourself.
This Week in Rust is edited by: nasa42, llogiq, and Flavsditz.