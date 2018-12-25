Hello and welcome to another issue of This Week in Rust! Rust is a systems language pursuing the trifecta: safety, concurrency, and speed. This is a weekly summary of its progress and community. Want something mentioned? Tweet us at @ThisWeekInRust or send us a pull request. Want to get involved? We love contributions.
Updates from Rust Community
News & Blog Posts
- 🎈🎉 Announcing Rust 1.31.1. 🎉🎈
- Procedural macros in Rust 2018.
- Tokio: A great 2018, an even better 2019.
- Using C libraries un Rust: making a
*-syscrate.
- Rust asynchronous IO: from mio to coroutine.
- Methods for array initialization in Rust.
- Currying in rust Part 3 (The circle of life... aka why borrowchecker... why)!?
- How to get better at Rust: For beginners.
#Rust2019
Find all #Rust2019 posts at Read Rust.
Crate of the Week
This week's crate is sandspiel, a WASM-powered online sandbox automaton game. Thanks to Vikrant Chaudhary for the suggestion!
Call for Participation
- A call for Rust 2019 Roadmap blog posts.
- PEACE: Implement loading functions from static linked libraries. PEACE is a simple JIT library.
Updates from Rust Core
214 pull requests were merged in the last week
- add targets thumbv7neon-linux-androideabi and thumbv7neon-unknown-linux-gnueabihf
- less conservative uninhabitedness check
- remove "visited" set from inhabitedness checking
- short-circuit DefIdForest::intersection()
- make the 'a lifetime on TyCtxt useless
- trigger unsized coercions keyed on Sized bounds
- fix various aspects around
letbindings inside const functions
- deny intra-doc link resolution failures in libstd
- process nested obligations in autoderef
- mark tuple structs as live if their constructors are used
- fix alignment for array indexing
- enable emission of alignment attrs for pointer params
- enum type instead of variant suggestion unification
- make basic CTFE tracing available on release builds
- remove
TokenStream::JointTree
- miri: allocation is infallible
- fix mutable references in
static mut
- simplify MIR generation for logical operations
- static eval: do not ICE on layout size overflow
- disable field reordering for repr(int)
- always run rustc in a thread
- version-gate the trailing semicolon change of return statements inside a match arm
- add
DoubleEndedIterator::nth_back
- mir-opt: make
SimplifyCfgcollapse goto chains starting from
bb0
- treat ref-to-raw cast like a reborrow: do a special kind of retag
- MIR borrowck doesn't accept the example of iterating and updating a mutable reference
- rework treatment of
$cratein procedural macros
- tweak query code for performance
- implement
Eq,
PartialEqand
Hashfor
atomic::Ordering
- add unstable
VecDeque::rotate_{
left,
right}
- remove Cycle::try_fold override
- short-circuit
Rc/
Arcequality checking on equal pointers where
T: Eq
- stabilize
Rc,
Arcand
Pinas method receivers
- stabilize
min_const_unsafe_fnin 1.33
- stabilize
Vec(Deque)::resize_with
- stabilize
Pin
- stabilize
underscore_imports
- bootstrap: Link LLVM as a dylib with ThinLTO
- profiler: simplify total_duration, improve readability
- cargo: warn on unused patches
- rustdoc: add new CLI flag to load static files from a different location
Approved RFCs
Changes to Rust follow the Rust RFC (request for comments) process. These are the RFCs that were approved for implementation this week:
No RFCs were approved this week.
Final Comment Period
Every week the team announces the 'final comment period' for RFCs and key PRs which are reaching a decision. Express your opinions now.
RFCs
No RFCs are currently in final comment period.
Tracking Issues & PRs
- [disposition: merge] Make the getter for NonZero types into a const fn.
New RFCs
Upcoming Events
Online
Europe
- Dec 27 - 30. Leipzig, DE - Rust assembly at 35c3.
- Jan 8. Rapperswil-Jona, CH - Rust Zürichsee meetup at Coredump - Looking for a speaker.
- Jan 9. Berlin, DE - Berlin Rust Hack and Learn.
- Jan 10. Brno, CZ - Rust meetup at Masaryk University.
North America
- Dec 30. Mountain View, US - Rust Dev in Mountain View!.
- Jan 2. Indianapolis, US - Indy.rs.
- Jan 2. Atlanta, US - Rust Atlanta Meetup.
- Jan 6. Mountain View, US - Rust Dev in Mountain View!.
- Jan 9. Vancouver, CA - Vancouver Rust meetup.
Rust Jobs
- Rust Developer at XAIN, Berlin, DE.
- Networking Engineer at MaidSafe, Ayr, GB (Remote).
- Senior Backend/Blockchain Developer with Rust at BitFinex, Remote.
- Rust Developer at Parity, Berlin, DE.
- Sr. Software Engineer - Rust at Mersive, Denver, US.
- Embedded operating system developer, Karlsruhe, DE.
- Student research assistant (embedded), Karlsruhe, DE.
Quote of the Week
Using (traits) for Inheritance was like putting car wheels on a boat because I am used to driving a vehicle with wheels.
– Marco Alka on Hashnode
Thanks to oberien for the suggestion!
