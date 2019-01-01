Hello and welcome to another issue of This Week in Rust! Rust is a systems language pursuing the trifecta: safety, concurrency, and speed. This is a weekly summary of its progress and community. Want something mentioned? Tweet us at @ThisWeekInRust or send us a pull request. Want to get involved? We love contributions.
Updates from Rust Community
News & Blog Posts
- This year in gfx-rs: 2018.
- Comparing Pythagorean triples in C++, D, and Rust.
- My experience converting a Python library to Rust.
#Rust2019
Find all #Rust2019 posts at Read Rust.
Crate of the Week
This week's crate is Dose Response, an online-playable roguelike game with a probably bleak outcome. Thanks to Vikrant Chaudhary for the suggestion!
Call for Participation
- A call for Rust 2019 Roadmap blog posts.
- content-security-policy: Implement post-request check for fetch directives.
Updates from Rust Core
150 pull requests were merged in the last week
- add
-Z instrument-mcount
- parallel query tweaks
- move jemalloc from rustc_driver to rustc
- uninline some debugging code and use unlikely! macro
- resolve: fix an ICE in import validation
- resolve: fix another ICE in import validation
- AST/HIR: introduce
ExprKind::Errfor better error recovery in the front-end
- fix new unused patch warning
- suggest
.as_ref()?instead of
?in certain circumstances
- suggest
.as_ref()when appropriate for
Optionand
Result
- tweaks to format string diagnostics
- various changes to string format diagnostics
- point to cause of
fnexpected return type
- codegen: make zero-sized arrays affect alignment
- make Alloc::check_bounds_ptr private; you should use Memory::check_bounds_ptr instead
- add Unpin to std prelude, not just core
- remove the private generic NonZero
wrapper type
- stabilize Duration::{as_millis, as_micros, as_nanos}
- make the getter for NonZero types into a const fn
- make tm struct members public
- testsuite: require failing commands to check output
Approved RFCs
Changes to Rust follow the Rust RFC (request for comments) process. These are the RFCs that were approved for implementation this week:
No RFCs were approved this week.
Final Comment Period
Every week the team announces the 'final comment period' for RFCs and key PRs which are reaching a decision. Express your opinions now.
RFCs
No RFCs are currently in final comment period.
Tracking Issues & PRs
No RFCs are currently in final comment period.
New RFCs
There are currently no new RFCs
Upcoming Events
Online
Asia
Europe
- Jan 8. Rapperswil-Jona, CH - Rust Zürichsee meetup at Coredump - Looking for a speaker.
- Jan 9. Berlin, DE - Berlin Rust Hack and Learn.
- Jan 10. Brno, CZ - Rust meetup at Masaryk University.
- Jan 14. Cologne, DE - Rust Cologne Meetup.
North America
- Dec 30. Mountain View, US - Rust Dev in Mountain View!.
- Jan 2. Indianapolis, US - Indy.rs.
- Jan 2. Atlanta, US - Rust Atlanta Meetup.
- Jan 6. Mountain View, US - Rust Dev in Mountain View!.
- Jan 9. Vancouver, CA - Vancouver Rust meetup.
- Jan 10. Columbus, US - Columbus Rust Society.
- Jan 10. Utah, US - Utah Rust monthly meetup.
- Jan 13. Mountain view, US - Rust Dev in Mountain View!.
Rust Jobs
- Gameplay & Generlist Engineer at Embark Studios, Stockholm, SE.
- Embedded operating system developer, Karlsruhe, DE.
- Student research assistant (embedded), Karlsruhe, DE.
Quote of the Week
In theory it would be entirely reasonable to guess that most Rust projects would need to use a significant amount of unsafe code to escape the limitations of the borrow checker. However, in practice it turns out (shockingly!) that the overwhelming majority of programs can be implemented perfectly well using only safe Rust.
– PM_ME_UR_MONADS on reddit
Thanks to nasa42 for the suggestion!
