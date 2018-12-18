Hello and welcome to another issue of This Week in Rust! Rust is a systems language pursuing the trifecta: safety, concurrency, and speed. This is a weekly summary of its progress and community. Want something mentioned? Tweet us at @ThisWeekInRust or send us a pull request. Want to get involved? We love contributions.
Updates from Rust Community
News & Blog Posts
- Tools in the 2018 edition.
- Making Rust float parsing fast and correct.
- Bootstrapping Rust.
- Async in Rust, circa 2018.
- Rust Analyzer in 2018 and 2019.
- Rust and WebAssembly in 2019.
- Storing unboxed trait objects in Rust.
- Currying in Rust — Part 2 (A glimpse of generics).
- Building a JS Interpreter in Rust part 1.
- Edge programming with Rust and WebAssembly.
#Rust2019
Find all #Rust2019 posts at Read Rust.
Crate of the Week
This week's crate is yaserde, a specialized XML (de)serialization crate compatible with serde. Thanks to Marc Antoine Arnaud for the suggestion!
Call for Participation
Always wanted to contribute to open-source projects but didn't know where to start? Every week we highlight some tasks from the Rust community for you to pick and get started!
Some of these tasks may also have mentors available, visit the task page for more information.
- A call for Rust 2019 Roadmap blog posts.
- Rust Latam CFP is now open, deadline is December 31st.
- Tarpaulin: OSX support tracking issue. Tarpaulin is a code coverage tool for Rust projects.
- The imag project calls for contributors (2).
Updates from Rust Core
247 pull requests were merged in the last week
- x86: add the
adxtarget feature to whitelist
- bump minimum required LLVM version to 6.0
- unconditionally emit the target-cpu LLVM attribute
- account for
impl Traitwhen suggesting lifetime
- fixed issue with using
Selfctor in typedefs
- clearer error message for dead assign
- emit error with span for empty asserts
- fix span for invalid number of parameters in trait method
- contexually dependent error message for E0424 when value is assigned to "self"
- don't depend on
Allocationsizes for pattern length
- some cleanups around
AllocIdmanagement
- improve MIR match generation for ranges
- rustc: add an unstable
simd_select_bitmaskintrinsic
- allow ptr::hash to accept fat pointers
- specialize: remove Boxes used by Children::insert
- infer: remove Box from a returned Iterator
TokenStreamimprovements
- remove
tokenstream::Delimited
- overhaul
FileSearchand
SearchPaths
SortedMapupgrades
- make
const unsafe fnbodies
unsafe
- self-profiler: add column for percent of total time
#[must_use]on traits in stdlib
- fix
BTreeMapUB
- std: activate compiler_builtins
memfeature for no_std targets
- add
checked_addmethod to
Instanttime type
VecDeque: fix for stacked borrows
- std: depend directly on crates.io crates
- libtest: use deterministic HashMap, avoid spawning thread if there is no concurrency
- greatly improve rustdoc rendering speed issues
- rustdoc: fix local reexports of proc macros
Approved RFCs
Changes to Rust follow the Rust RFC (request for comments) process. These are the RFCs that were approved for implementation this week:
No RFCs were approved this week.
Final Comment Period
Every week the team announces the 'final comment period' for RFCs and key PRs which are reaching a decision. Express your opinions now.
RFCs
No RFCs are currently in final comment period.
Tracking Issues & PRs
- [disposition: merge] Short-circuit Rc/Arc equality checking on equal pointers where T: Eq.
- [disposition: merge] Tracking issue for unsafe operations in const fn.
- [disposition: merge] Tracking issue for RFC 2539, "#[cfg_attr] expanding to multiple attributes".
- [disposition: merge]
#[repr(packed(N))](tracking issue for RFC 1399).
New RFCs
Upcoming Events
Online
Europe
- Dec 20. Cambridge, GB - The Last Cambridge Rust?
- Dec 20. Turin, IT - Gruppo di studio Rust.
- Dec 23. St. Petersburg, RU - St. Petersburg Rust Meetup.
- Jan 10. Brno, CZ, Rust meetup at Masaryk University
North America
- Dec 20. Chicago, US - Rust for the Holidays.
- Dec 23. Mountain View, US - Rust Dev in Mountain View!.
- Dec 25. Dallas, US - Dallas Rust - Last Tuesday.
- Dec 26. Ann Arbor, US - Ann Arbor Rust Meetup.
- Dec 26. Vancouver, CA - Vancouver Rust meetup.
- Dec 30. Mountain View, US - Rust Dev in Mountain View!.
- Jan 2. Indianapolis, US - Indy.rs.
- Jan 2. Atlanta, US - Rust Atlanta Meetup.
Rust Jobs
Quote of the Week
impl Drop for Mic {}
– Nick Fitzgerald rapping about Rust
Thanks to mark-i-m for the suggestion!
