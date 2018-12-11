Hello and welcome to another issue of This Week in Rust! Rust is a systems language pursuing the trifecta: safety, concurrency, and speed. This is a weekly summary of its progress and community. Want something mentioned? Tweet us at @ThisWeekInRust or send us a pull request. Want to get involved? We love contributions.
Updates from Rust Community
News & Blog Posts
- 🎈🎉 Announcing Rust 1.31 and Rust 2018. 🎉🎈
- Rust 2018 is here… but what is it?
- Reflecting on Rust and WebAssembly in 2018.
- Rocket v0.4: Typed URIs, database support, revamped queries, & more.
- Inside Rust's async transform.
- The Swiss army knife of hashmaps.
- Building Alexa Skills in Rust.
- Wherefore art thou Romio? Romio is a port of a small part of the Tokio project to the newer futures APIs.
- Existential types in Rust.
- Currying in Rust.
- More on RLS version numbering.
- Patterns of Refactoring C to Rust: The case of librsvg.
#Rust2019
- Rust in 2022 (and 2019).
- Rust 2019: Think bigger.
- The Fallow Year.
- eddyb's wishes for Rust in 2019.
- pcwalton's plans for 2019.
- Lokathor's Rust 2019 wishpost.
- Rust 2019 - The road ahead.
- 2019 wishlist - Finish and ship the work that has already started.
- Rust 2019: a newbie's thoughts.
- Rust 2019 — let us pursue composability.
- 2019 Wishlist/Pain points.
- Rust 2019 - Named argument syntax.
Crate of the Week
This week's crate is lsd, a colorful and fast
ls replacement. Thanks to Pierre Peltier for the suggestion!
Call for Participation
Always wanted to contribute to open-source projects but didn't know where to start? Every week we highlight some tasks from the Rust community for you to pick and get started!
Some of these tasks may also have mentors available, visit the task page for more information.
- A call for Rust 2019 Roadmap blog posts.
- Rust Latam CFP is now open, deadline is December 31st.
- Tarpaulin: OSX support tracking issue. Tarpaulin is a code coverage tool for Rust projects.
- The imag project calls for contributors (2).
Updates from Rust Core
264 pull requests were merged in the last week
- bump stack size to 32MB
- resolve: reduce some clutter in import ambiguity errors
- delay gensym creation for "
_items" (
use foo as _/
const _) until name resolution
- codegen_llvm_back: improve allocations
- panic on include bytes of own file
- fix ICE with generators and NLL
- fix ICE in
constslice patterns
- handle existential types in dead code analysis
- more MIR borrow check cleanup
- use a
SmallVecwithin
_match::Matrix
- introduce
ptr::hashfor references
- allow calling
const unsafe fnin
const fnbehind a feature gate
- add template parameter debuginfo to generic types
- add
Weak.ptr_eq
- optimized
String
FromIterator+
Extendimpls
- only ensure solutions are in the same file in
cargo fix
- emit error when doc generation fails
- rustdoc: Fix line numbers display
- rustdoc inline macro reexport
- crates.io: Mark API tokens as revoked
Approved RFCs
Changes to Rust follow the Rust RFC (request for comments) process. These are the RFCs that were approved for implementation this week:
No RFCs were approved this week.
Final Comment Period
Every week the team announces the 'final comment period' for RFCs and key PRs which are reaching a decision. Express your opinions now.
RFCs
No RFCs are currently in final comment period.
Tracking Issues & PRs
- [disposition: merge] Stabilize
linker-flavorflag..
- [disposition: merge] Stabilize
underscore_imports.
- [disposition: merge] Tracking issue for unsafe operations in const fn.
- [disposition: merge] Tracking issue for RFC 2539, "#[cfg_attr] expanding to multiple attributes".
- [disposition: merge]
#[repr(packed(N))](tracking issue for RFC 1399).
New RFCs
No new RFCs were proposed this week.
Upcoming Events
Online
- Dec 17. Rust Community Content Subteam Meeting on Discord.
- Dec 19. Rust Events Team Meeting on Telegram.
- Dec 26. Rust Community Team Meeting on Discord.
- Dec 31. Rust Community Content Subteam Meeting on Discord.
Asia Pacific
Europe
- Dec 15 & 16. Moscow, RU - RustRush 2018.
- Dec 17. Utrecht, NL - Rust Hacknight.
- Dec 20. Cambridge, GB - The Last Cambridge Rust?
- Dec 20. Turin, IT - Gruppo di studio Rust.
- Dec 23. St. Petersburg, RU - St. Petersburg Rust Meetup.
- Dec 26. Berlin, DE - Berlin Rust Hack and Learn.
North America
- Dec 13. Arlington, US - Rust DC — Using C's va_list in Rust (and why you never should).
- Dec 13. Columbus, US - Columbus Rust Society - Monthly Meeting.
- Dec 13. Utah, US - Utah Rust monthly meetup.
- Dec 13. San Diego, US - San Diego Rust December Meetup - Rust 2018 Overview + Memory Allocator.
- Dec 16. Mountain View, US - Rust Dev in Mountain View!.
- Dec 17. Durham, US - Triangle Rustaceans.
- Dec 20. Chicago, US - Rust for the Holidays.
- Dec 23. Mountain View, US - Rust Dev in Mountain View!.
- Dec 25. Dallas, US - Dallas Rust - Last Tuesday.
- Dec 26. Ann Arbor, US - Ann Arbor Rust Meetup.
- Dec 26. Vancouver, CA - Vancouver Rust meetup.
- Dec 30. Mountain View, US - Rust Dev in Mountain View!.
Rust Jobs
- Rust Developer at Parity, Berlin, DE.
- Rust Engineer at Commure, Inc. (San Francisco, Boston, Montreal).
- Tech Lead at Hashintel, London, GB.
- Intermediate Software Developer at Finhaven, Vancouver, CA.
Quote of the Week
I'll know ide support is mature when the flame wars start.
– Unnamed friend of arthrowpod
Thanks to arthrowpod for the suggestion!
