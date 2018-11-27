Hello and welcome to another issue of This Week in Rust! Rust is a systems language pursuing the trifecta: safety, concurrency, and speed. This is a weekly summary of its progress and community. Want something mentioned? Tweet us at @ThisWeekInRust or send us a pull request. Want to get involved? We love contributions.
This Week in Rust is openly developed on GitHub. If you find any errors in this week's issue, please submit a PR.
Updates from Rust Community
News & Blog Posts
- Announcing Rust 2018 Beta release.
- Announcing Firecracker from Amazon: MicroVM for serverless computing.
- Rust survey 2018 results.
- Getting started with nightly async/await support.
- Converting AsyncRead and AsyncWrite to Futures, Sinks, and Streams.
- Bootstrapping an embedded Rust development environment.
- Tide's evolving middleware approach.
- Rust traits and their (lack of) privacy.
- Serverless HTTP.
- Generic methods in Rust: How Exonum shifted from Iron to Actix-web.
- Rust+GNOME Hackfest 4.
- Amethyst Foundation has been formed.
- Rust language cheat sheet (cheats.rs).
- Rust Latam CFP is now open, deadline is December 31st. Also ticket sales are open.
- Videos from Rust Belt Rust 2018 are now available.
- Videos from Rustfest 2018 Rome.
Crate of the Week
This week's crate is modulator, a crate of abstract modulators for use in audio synthesizers (and possibly elsewhere). Thanks to Andrea Pessino for the suggestion!
Call for Participation
Always wanted to contribute to open-source projects but didn't know where to start? Every week we highlight some tasks from the Rust community for you to pick and get started!
Some of these tasks may also have mentors available, visit the task page for more information.
Updates from Rust Core
173 pull requests were merged in the last week
- lint if a private item has doctests
- fix self profiler ICE on Windows
- allow
#[must_use]on traits
- suggest correct syntax when writing type arg instead of assoc type
match_ref_pats: don't emit suggestions inside of a macro
- fix stability hole with `static _
- stabilize
macro_literal_matcher
- check arg/ret sizedness at
ExprKind::Path
- miri: accept extern types in structs if they are the only field
- miri engine refactoring
- allow assignments in const contexts
- clean up and streamline snapshot data structures
- remove clones made redundant by Intern
SourceId
- cleanup from lexical MIR borrowck removal
- stabilize
extern_crate_item_prelude
- generator fields are not necessarily initialized
- stabilize the
int_to_from_bytesfeature
- add
std::iter::unfold
read_c_strshould call the
AllocationExtrahooks
- implement
checked_add_durationfor
SystemTime
- return
&T/
&mut Tin
ManuallyDrop
Deref(
Mut) impl
- debug: fix
VecDequepretty-printer
- debug: fix
BTreeSetand
BTreeMapgdb pretty-printers
- do not panic just because cargo failed
- cargo: allow
crate_type=binexamples to run
Approved RFCs
Changes to Rust follow the Rust RFC (request for comments) process. These are the RFCs that were approved for implementation this week:
No RFCs were approved this week.
Final Comment Period
Every week the team announces the 'final comment period' for RFCs and key PRs which are reaching a decision. Express your opinions now.
RFCs
- [disposition: merge] Stabilise exhaustive integer pattern matching.
- [disposition: merge] Needle API (née Pattern API).
- [disposition: close] Add RFC for officially adopting Ferris.
Tracking Issues & PRs
- [disposition: merge] [Stabilization] Stablize using some arbitrary self types defined in std.
- [disposition: merge] Wxperiment: Support aliasing local crate root in extern prelude.
- [disposition: merge] Refiling "#[repr(simd)] struct(isize, isize) not allowed".
- [disposition: merge] Tracking issue for inclusion of
derivein lint
unused_attributes.
- [disposition: merge] Tracking issue for RFC 2361, "Simpler alternative dbg!() macro".
- [disposition: merge] Tracking issue for RFC 2302, Tuple struct construction with
Self(v1, v2, ..).
- [disposition: merge] tracking issue for
?macro repetition.
New RFCs
Upcoming Events
Online
- Dec 3. Rust Community Content Subteam Meeting in Discord.
- Dec 5. Rust Events Team Meeting in Telegram.
- Dec 12. Rust Community Team Meeting in Discord.
Africa
Asia
Europe
- Nov 29. Copenhagen, DK - Copenhagen Rust Group - Hack Night #11.
- Dec 3. Karlsruhe, DE - Rust 2018 Edition.
- Dec 5. Cologne, DE - Cologne meetup.
- Dec 6. Gouda, NL - Rust Gouda - Rust 2018 edition release party.
- Dec 10. Vienna, AT - Metalab - Rust Workshop.
- Dec 11. Zurich, CH - Rust Zurich - Rust Embedded Edition 2018.
- Dec 12. Berlin, DE - Berlin Rust Hack and Learn.
- Dec 15 & 16. Moscow, RU - RustRush 2018.
North America
- Dec 2. Mountain View, US - Rust Dev in Mountain View!.
- Dec 5. Atlanta, US - Rust Atlanta Meetup.
- Dec 5. Indianopolis, US - Indy.rs.
- Dec 6. Phoenix, US - Phoenix 2018 Edition Release Party.
- Dec 9. Mountain View, US - Rust Dev in Mountain View!.
- Dec 10. Seattle, US - Seattle Rust Meetup.
- Dec 12. Vancouver, CA - Vancouver Rust meetup.
- Dec 13. Arlington, US - Rust DC — Mid-month Rustful.
- Dec 13. Columbus, US - Columbus Rust Society - Monthly Meeting.
- Dec 13. Utah, US - Utah Rust monthly meetup.
- Dec 13. San Diego, US - San Diego Rust December Meetup - Rust 2018 Overview + Memory Allocator.
Rust Jobs
Quote of the Week
"I did not want to inflict memory management on my son" – @M_a_s_s_i
– Massimiliano Mantione during his RustFest talk
Thanks to llogiq for the suggestion!
This Week in Rust is edited by: nasa42, llogiq, and Flavsditz.