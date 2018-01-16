Hello and welcome to another issue of This Week in Rust! Rust is a systems language pursuing the trifecta: safety, concurrency, and speed. This is a weekly summary of its progress and community. Want something mentioned? Tweet us at @ThisWeekInRust or send us a pull request. Want to get involved? We love contributions.

News & Blog Posts

#Rust2018

Find all #Rust2018 posts at Read Rust.

Crate of the Week

This week's crate is cargo-bloat, a cargo subcommand to find out how much space crates/functions take up in an executable. Thanks to Vikrant for the suggestion!

Call for Participation

Always wanted to contribute to open-source projects but didn't know where to start? Every week we highlight some tasks from the Rust community for you to pick and get started!

Some of these tasks may also have mentors available, visit the task page for more information.

158 pull requests were merged in the last week

New Contributors

Alexander Regueiro

Alexis Hunt

Bulat Musin

Dan Robertson

Fenrir

Kagamihime

muvlon

Neil Shen

O01eg

ritiek

Ryan Cumming

Approved RFCs

Changes to Rust follow the Rust RFC (request for comments) process. These are the RFCs that were approved for implementation this week:

No RFCs were approved this week.

Every week the team announces the 'final comment period' for RFCs and key PRs which are reaching a decision. Express your opinions now. This week's FCPs are:

New RFCs

Upcoming Events

Rust Jobs

No jobs listed for this week.

Quote of the Week

Anything that will make wasm nicer will be awesome, but honestly, I’m thrilled with what we’ve got. It feels absolutely insane that I can just compile this language that’s basically the opposite of JavaScript and it’s running in the browser.

— Tomas Sedovic in a #Rust2018 post.

Thanks to ErichDonGubler and CAD97 for the suggestion!

