News & Blog Posts

#Rust2018

Crate of the Week

This week's crate is actix-web, a small fast pragmatic open-source Rust web framework. Thanks to Vikrant for the suggestion!

Call for Participation

144 pull requests were merged in the last week

New Contributors

Adam C. Foltzer

andjo403

Dominik Winecki

Gauri

Marcel Hellwig

Mark Mansi

Matthew Walinga

Petr Sumbera

Pieter Penninckx

Pulkit Goyal

Approved RFCs

Changes to Rust follow the Rust RFC (request for comments) process. These are the RFCs that were approved for implementation this week:

No RFCs were approved this week.

Every week the team announces the 'final comment period' for RFCs and key PRs which are reaching a decision. Express your opinions now. This week's FCPs are:

New RFCs

Upcoming Events

Rust Jobs

No jobs listed for this week.

Quote of the Week

Rust is difficult because most programmers abuse shared mutable state and Rust makes you sacrifice your first-born to be able to to do it.

— u/errata on reddit.

