Updates from Rust Community
News & Blog Posts
- New year's Rust: A call for community blogposts.
- Announcing Rust 1.23.
- Announcing Diesel 1.0 — a safe, extensible query builder and ORM.
- Ashley Williams joins the Core Team and taking lead of the Community Team.
- Lessons from the impl period.
- How to use Rust non lexical lifetimes on nightly.
- A proof-of-concept GraphQL server framework for Rust.
- Web scraping with Rust. A beginner-friendly tutorial highlighting Rust’s viability as a scripting language for everyday use.
- This week in Rust docs 87.
- [podcast] New Rustacean: News – Rust 1.23 – Rustdoc changes, the first impl period, Firefox Quantum, and more wasm! (Also note the
Scriptstruct docs if you prefer reading to listening!)
- [videos] Videos from Rust Belt Rust 2017 are now available.
#Rust2018
- 2018 should be boring by nrc.
- Don’t be the new Haskell by /u/tibodelor.
- Improving how we improve Rust in 2018 by jonathandturner.
- Three humble paper cuts by cessen.
- What Rust needs in 2018 to succeed by llogiq.
- What I want changed for Rust to help Way Cooler by Timidger.
- Back to the roots by /u/0b_0101_001_1010.
- Looking back and looking forward by est31.
- My wish list for 2018 by mmrath.
- Looking in on Rust in 2018 by KasMA1990.
- The new wave of Rust by QuietMisdreavus.
- New faces for our lovely bots by LukasKalbertodt.
- Better Debug derive by lokathor.
- Machine learning perspective by /u/osamc.
- Rust 2018 by AndrewBrinker.
- Goals and directions for Rust in 2018 by wezm.
Crate of the Week
This week's crate is artifact, a design documentation tool. Thanks to musicmatze for the suggestion!
Call for Participation
Always wanted to contribute to open-source projects but didn't know where to start? Every week we highlight some tasks from the Rust community for you to pick and get started!
Some of these tasks may also have mentors available, visit the task page for more information.
- Get started with these beginner-friendly issues.
- [medium] mdBook: Introduce preprocessors.
Updates from Rust Core
130 pull requests were merged in the last week
- delete the old docs, lift up the new
- generate code for unused const- and inline-fns if -Clink-dead-code is specified
- allow non-alphabetic underscores in camel case
- NLL fixes
- only bump error count when we are sure that the diagnostic is not a repetition
- limit style lint to non-synthetic generic params
- try to improve LLVM pass ordering and the pass manager order
- use name-discarding LLVM context
- force appropriate extension when converting from int to ptr
- delay panic for aliasing violation for static items and from incoherent drop implementation
- add 'Span::parent()' and 'Span::source()' to proc_macro API
CStoreswitch
FxHashMapto
IndexVec
- implement
TrustedRandomAccessfor
slice::{
Chunks,
ChunksMut,
Windows}
New Contributors
- aheart
- BurntPizza
- Johannes Boczek
- keatinge
- Sam
Approved RFCs
Changes to Rust follow the Rust RFC (request for comments) process. These are the RFCs that were approved for implementation this week:
No RFCs were approved this week.
Final Comment Period
Every week the team announces the 'final comment period' for RFCs and key PRs which are reaching a decision. Express your opinions now. This week's FCPs are:
- [disposition: merge] Fallible collection allocation 1.0.
- [disposition: merge] Implicit caller location (third try to the unwrap/expect line info problem).
- [disposition: merge] Unsized rvalues.
- [disposition: merge] eRFC: Cargo build system integration.
- [disposition: merge] Type privacy and private-in-public lints.
New RFCs
Upcoming Events
- Jan 11. Rust release triage.
- Jan 11. San Diego Rust January Meetup.
- Jan 11. Columbus Rust Society - Monthly Meeting.
- Jan 15. Rust Sydney - Meetup 12.
- Jan 15. Munich - Thread pools and iterators. Introduction and hands-on coding.
- Jan 16. Rust Karlsruhe
- Jan 16. HTWG Konstanz: Rust - Was steckt hinter "Concurrency without Fear"?
- Jan 17. Linuxing in London: Getting started with CLI programs in Rust
- Jan 17. Rust Community Team Meeting at #rust-community on irc.mozilla.org.
- Jan 17. Rust Documentation Team Meeting at #rust-docs on irc.mozilla.org.
- Jan 18. Rust DC - Mid-month Rustful.
- Jan 18. Cambridge Rust Meetup.
- Jan 22. Durham, NC - Triangle Rustaceans - Rust 101.
- Jan 23. A deep dive into Rust @ Facebook Developer Circle Ruhr.
- Jan 24. Milano - Overload di funzioni in Rust - Come ho imparato a vivere felicemente senza.
- Jan 24. Rust Community Team Meeting at #rust-community on irc.mozilla.org.
- Jan 24. Rust Documentation Team Meeting at #rust-docs on irc.mozilla.org.
- Jan 25. Rust release triage.
Rust Jobs
No jobs listed for this week.
Quote of the Week
No quote was selected for QotW.
