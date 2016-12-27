Hello and welcome to another issue of This Week in Rust! Rust is a systems language pursuing the trifecta: safety, concurrency, and speed. This is a weekly summary of its progress and community. Want something mentioned? Tweet us at @ThisWeekInRust or send us a pull request. Want to get involved? We love contributions.
This Week in Rust is openly developed on GitHub. If you find any errors in this week's issue, please submit a PR.
Updates from Rust Community
News & Blog Posts
- Announcing Rust 1.14.
- Four years with Rust.
- Rust CI / release infrastructure changes.
- Getting started with Tokio.
- Complementing Python with Rust.
- planet-rust.com, the Rust programming language feeds (planet) powered by planetrs.
24 Days of Rust
24 days of Rust is a series of articles introducing Rust language features, useful libraries, and cool projects built with Rust. Last week's articles are:
Other Weeklies from Rust Community
Crate of the Week
This week's Crate of the Week is raster, an image processing library.
Call for Participation
Always wanted to contribute to open-source projects but didn't know where to start? Every week we highlight some tasks from the Rust community for you to pick and get started!
Some of these tasks may also have mentors available, visit the task page for more information.
Updates from Rust Core
109 pull requests were merged in the last week. This contains a good number of plugin-breaking changes.
- The 1.14 release brought some PRs to prepare and execute the rollout.
- missing use statement leading to circular import path fixed (this crashed
rustc)
registry.register_custom_derive(..)allows undeprecated legacy custom derives
- signature info for
save-analysis
- disable field reordering (rolled back for now, will be phased in again gently
- redox memalign
pub(restricted)checking now uses
DefIds instead of
NodeIds (potentially plugin-breaking)
- local closure variables debuginfo fixed
- cross compilation to redox now possible
- backwards incompatible import errors are now warnings
where < ident >no longer parses (future proofing)
- unmangled spans for field/tup access nodes
#[proc_macro_derive]functions need to be
public
impl From<[u16; 8]> for Ipv6Addr
- all
stdstructs are now
fmt::Debuggable
- Abstract
std::slice::{
binary_search,
contains}
(..)over
Borrow
- The playpen now works with
error-format=json
New Contributors
- Elahn Ientile
- Geoff Yoerger
- Ivan Molodetskikh
- Jason Campbell
- Mark Simulacrum
- Wesley Moore
Approved RFCs
Changes to Rust follow the Rust RFC (request for comments) process. These are the RFCs that were approved for implementation this week:
No RFCs were approved this week.
Final Comment Period
Every week the team announces the 'final comment period' for RFCs and key PRs which are reaching a decision. Express your opinions now. This week's FCPs are:
- Roadmap for 2017.
core::mem::replace_withfor temporarily moving out of ownership.
- Add a 'thread lifetime, which denotes a thread-bounded region.
- Allow
Selfto appear in the where clause of trait impls.
- Macros by example 2.0. A replacement for
macro_rules!.
- Allow coercing non-capturing closures to function pointers.
- Add Rvalue-static-promotion.
New RFCs
- Rust bookshelf. Create a "Rust Bookshelf" of learning resources for Rust.
- Change the default URL of doc.rust-lang.org.
Style RFCs
Style RFCs are part of the process for deciding on style guidelines for the Rust community and defaults for Rustfmt. The process is similar to the RFC process, but we try to reach rough consensus on issues (including a final comment period) before progressing to PRs. Just like the RFC process, all users are welcome to comment and submit RFCs. If you want to help decide what Rust code should look like, come get involved!
Ready for PR:
Issues in final comment period:
Upcoming Events
- 12/28. Rust Community Team Meeting at #rust-community on irc.mozilla.org.
- 12/28. Rust Documentation Team Meeting at #rust-docs on irc.mozilla.org.
- 12/29. Rust release triage.
- 1/4. Rust Community Team Meeting at #rust-community on irc.mozilla.org.
- 1/4. Rust Documentation Team Meeting at #rust-docs on irc.mozilla.org.
- 1/5. Rust DC Hack Session—Part 3.
- 1/9. Seattle Rust Meetup
fn work(on: RustProject) -> Money
Quote of the Week
scott: see, at christmas, if I unwrap() my present and I find that it's empty, I immediately have a panic attack and everyone gets really freaked out. if I expect() a present, at least I can send a stern message before I start panicking in the living room. scott: sometimes I decide ahead of time that if I start having a panic attack, I'm just going to abort the whole christmas thing entirely and leave scott: but it's easier to unwind if I don't abort and stick around
— in #rust-offtopic.
Thanks to Havvy for the suggestion.
