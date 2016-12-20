Hello and welcome to another issue of This Week in Rust! Rust is a systems language pursuing the trifecta: safety, concurrency, and speed. This is a weekly summary of its progress and community. Want something mentioned? Tweet us at @ThisWeekInRust or send us a pull request. Want to get involved? We love contributions.
Updates from Rust Community
News & Blog Posts
- Rustup 1.0 is released and is now the default installation method for Rust.
- Rust is included in GitHub's Great for new contributors showcase.
- The Underhanded Rust Contest. Can you write 100% safe Rust that hides a logic bug, or hide an exploit in unsafe Rust that passes an audit? Now’s your chance!
- Idiomatic tree and graph like structures in Rust.
- Prototyping a new 3D Web API for Servo with Vulkan backend.
- Generating Rust FFI Bindings to C/C++ Libraries at cargo build time in
build.rswith libbindgen.
- Rust futures at a glance.
- Writing an Interpreter in Rust. (And part 2.)
- Creating expedient microservices in Rust and Diesel.
- All about arrays. More ideas around Alloca for Rust RFC.
- Abstracting over mutability in Rust.
- Owning collections in heap-less Rust.
24 Days of Rust
24 days of Rust is a series of articles introducing Rust language features, useful libraries, and cool projects built with Rust. Last week's articles are:
Other Weeklies from Rust Community
- These weeks in Servo 85. Servo is a prototype web browser engine written in Rust.
- This week in Rust docs 35. Updates from the Rust documentation team.
- This week in TiKV 2016-12-19. TiKV is a distributed Key-Value database.
- What's coming up in imag 21. imag is a text based personal information management suite.
- These weeks in PlanetKit 5. PlanetKit generates colorful blobs that might one day resemble planets.
Crate of the Week
This week's Crate of the Week is ruru, a wrapper around Ruby's C-API. Thanks to turboladen for the suggestion!
Call for Participation
Always wanted to contribute to open-source projects but didn't know where to start? Every week we highlight some tasks from the Rust community for you to pick and get started!
Some of these tasks may also have mentors available, visit the task page for more information.
- [easy] servo: Stylo: implement -moz-orient.
- [easy] servo: Allow passing --nocapture argument to test-unit mach command.
Updates from Rust Core
86 pull requests were merged in the last week. This contains a good number of plugin-breaking changes.
- Primitive type resolution bug fixed
- Better def ids for procedural macros
- procedurally derived functions must now be
public
- Macros can now use path fragments in type bounds
- No span mangling for tup/field access nodes
- MIR can copy-propagate fn arguments
-Zmir_opt_levelsimplified
- struct field reordering (to reduce memory overhead due to padding)
- nightlies were broken for a few days. Here's the fix
- First tests for incremental compilation
std::ptr::{
read,
write}`_unaligned
- Library stabilizations for the 1.15 release
- New
--listcommandline option for tests
- New
--exactcommandline option for tests
cargo checkis now built-in and faster. Hooray! 😊
New Contributors
- Christophe Biocca
- Jeremy Fitzhardinge
- Jeremy Soller
- Jon Gjengset
- Kalita Alexey
- Michael Zapata
Approved RFCs
Changes to Rust follow the Rust RFC (request for comments) process. These are the RFCs that were approved for implementation this week:
Final Comment Period
Every week the team announces the 'final comment period' for RFCs and key PRs which are reaching a decision. Express your opinions now. This week's FCPs are:
- Roadmap for 2017.
core::mem::replace_withfor temporarily moving out of ownership.
- Add a 'thread lifetime, which denotes a thread-bounded region.
- Allow
Selfto appear in the where clause of trait impls.
- Macros by example 2.0. A replacement for
macro_rules!.
- Allow coercing non-capturing closures to function pointers.
New RFCs
- Stackless coroutines. Add language-level support for stackless coroutines (also known as semicoroutines or generators).
- Proposal for default crate recommendation ranking.
Style RFCs
Style RFCs are part of the process for deciding on style guidelines for the Rust community and defaults for Rustfmt. The process is similar to the RFC process, but we try to reach rough consensus on issues (including a final comment period) before progressing to PRs. Just like the RFC process, all users are welcome to comment and submit RFCs. If you want to help decide what Rust code should look like, come get involved!
PRs:
Ready for PR:
There's a lot of them right now, contributions here would be very welcome. If you want advice or help getting started, please ping nrc, or any other member of the style team, in #rust-style.
Issues in final comment period:
Upcoming Events
- 12/21. Rust Community Team Meeting at #rust-community on irc.mozilla.org.
- 12/21. Rust Documentation Team Meeting at #rust-docs on irc.mozilla.org.
- 12/28. Rust Community Team Meeting at #rust-community on irc.mozilla.org.
- 12/28. Rust Documentation Team Meeting at #rust-docs on irc.mozilla.org.
- 12/29. Rust release triage.
fn work(on: RustProject) -> Money
Quote of the Week
fmtq: I'm ridiculously good at the borrow checker though fmtq: in Rust. bstrie: once you've mastered borrow checkers, you may move on to borrow chess
— in #rust-offtopic.
Thanks to Havvy for the suggestion.
