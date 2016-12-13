Hello and welcome to another issue of This Week in Rust! Rust is a systems language pursuing the trifecta: safety, concurrency, and speed. This is a weekly summary of its progress and community. Want something mentioned? Tweet us at @ThisWeekInRust or send us a pull request. Want to get involved? We love contributions.
This Week in Rust is openly developed on GitHub. If you find any errors in this week's issue, please submit a PR.
Updates from Rust Community
News & Blog Posts
- How to translate a large C project to Rust.
- Debian Rust packaging policy (draft).
- Comparing Diesel and rust-postgres.
- Idiomatic callbacks in Rust.
- Benchmarks vs. The World.
- List of unstable feature gates in Rust.
- Enforcing drop order in Rust.
- rst 0.3 released, now with a web UI.
- [video] Extending Python with Rust.
24 Days of Rust
24 days of Rust is a series of articles introducing Rust language features, useful libraries, and cool projects built with Rust. Last week's articles are:
Other Weeklies from Rust Community
- This week in Rust docs 34. Updates from the Rust documentation team.
- This week in Ruma 2016-12-11. Ruma is a Matrix homeserver written in Rust.
- This week in TiKV 2016-12-12. TiKV is a distributed Key-Value database.
- These weeks in Ruru 5. Ruru lets you write native Ruby extensions in Rust.
Crate of the Week
This week, sadly no crate was nominated. Submit your suggestions and votes for next week!
Call for Participation
Always wanted to contribute to open-source projects but didn't know where to start? Every week we highlight some tasks from the Rust community for you to pick and get started!
Some of these tasks may also have mentors available, visit the task page for more information.
- [easy] gimli: Provide
NativeEndiandefault for generic
Endianitytype parameters. gimli is a lazy, zero-copy parser for the DWARF debugging format.
- [easy] tera: Fix include whitespace. Tera is a template engine for Rust based on Jinja2/Django.
- [easy] tera: Adding tests (not unit test, the tester feature).
- [hard] tera: Add not to mean
!.
- [less easy] unicode-reverse: Fuzz testing. unicode-reverse is a Unicode-aware in-place string reverse function in Rust.
- [less easy] rayon: Parity with the
Iteratortrait. Rayon: A data parallelism library for Rust.
- [easy] servo: Canvas rendering context can be destroyed after the canvas thread exits.
- [easy] servo: Remove ResponseAction.
If you are a Rust project owner and are looking for contributors, please submit tasks here.
Updates from Rust Core
74 pull requests were merged in the last week. This contains a good number of plugin-breaking changes.
- Use link(kind) annotation to fix native Windows imports (RFC #1717)
- Function arity errors now show the original definition
HashMap/-
Setnow pre-allocate smarter on
extend(_)
- Faster
sort()– Epic speedups
- More forwarded
ExactSizeIterator/
is_empty()
- Stricter lifetimes for
LateLintPass(Plugin-unbreaking 🙂)
Iterator::nth(_)no longer needs
selfto be
Sized
- Incremental compilation will now recompile items on visibility change
-Z always_encode_mir
- dylib symbol handling improvements
tidynow checks the licenses of vendored dependencies
- Rustbuild is now the default build system (1 year in the making)
- Allow
--teston procedural-macro crates
- Cargo will pick up
build.rsscripts by default unless
package.build = falseexplicitly, for now warns
cargo test --allfor Workspaces
New Contributors
- Stjepan Glavina
Approved RFCs
Changes to Rust follow the Rust RFC (request for comments) process. These are the RFCs that were approved for implementation this week:
No RFCs were approved this week.
Final Comment Period
Every week the team announces the 'final comment period' for RFCs and key PRs which are reaching a decision. Express your opinions now. This week's FCPs are:
- Allow
Selfto appear in the where clause of trait impls.
- Safe intrinsics. Allow intrinsics to be marked as safe, overriding the implicit
unsafefrom being in an extern block.
- Procedural macros.
New RFCs
Style RFCs
Style RFCs are part of the process for deciding on style guidelines for the Rust community and defaults for Rustfmt. The process is similar to the RFC process, but we try to reach rough consensus on issues (including a final comment period) before progressing to PRs. Just like the RFC process, all users are welcome to comment and submit RFCs. If you want to help decide what Rust code should look like, come get involved!
PRs:
Ready for PR:
Other notable issues:
Upcoming Events
- 12/14. South Florida Rust: Intro to Rust.
- 12/14. Rust Community Team Meeting at #rust-community on irc.mozilla.org.
- 12/14. Rust Documentation Team Meeting at #rust-docs on irc.mozilla.org.
- 12/15. Rust release triage.
- 12/15. Rust Bay Area: Syn/Macros 1.1, Helix, and Binding C in OpenSSL.
- 12/17. South Florida Rust: Intro to Rust.
- 12/21. Rust Community Team Meeting at #rust-community on irc.mozilla.org.
- 12/21. Rust Documentation Team Meeting at #rust-docs on irc.mozilla.org.
If you are running a Rust event please add it to the calendar to get it mentioned here. Email the Rust Community Team for access.
fn work(on: RustProject) -> Money
Quote of the Week
— Programming People by David Marino.
Thanks to skade for the suggestion.
