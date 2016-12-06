Hello and welcome to another issue of This Week in Rust! Rust is a systems language pursuing the trifecta: safety, concurrency, and speed. This is a weekly summary of its progress and community. Want something mentioned? Tweet us at @ThisWeekInRust or send us a pull request. Want to get involved? We love contributions.
This Week in Rust is openly developed on GitHub. If you find any errors in this week's issue, please submit a PR.
Updates from Rust Community
News & Blog Posts
- Redox released its first ISO image.
- Starting a new Rust project right, with error-chain.
- Reflections on rusting trust.
- Zero-cost abstractions in Rust.
- Building native macOS applications with Rust.
- ripgrep code review with focus on its design decisions and interesting implementation solutions.
- Taking TRust-DNS IntoFuture.
- WebVR coming to Servo: Architecture and latency optimizations.
- Three bytes and a space: or, Rust bugs, non-compliance, and how I learned to love IRC.
- I used to use pointers - now what? Common C pointer patterns, and what to do in Rust instead.
- Russian dolls and clean Rust code. Replacing nested pattern matching with
and_then.
- 24 days of Rust - cargo subcommands.
- 24 days of Rust - structured logging.
- 24 days of Rust - environment variables.
- [survey] Crate evaluation user research survey.
Other Weeklies from Rust Community
- This week in Rust docs 33. Updates from the Rust documentation team.
- This week in TiKV 2016-12-05. TiKV is a distributed Key-Value database.
- This week in Ruma 2016-12-04. Ruma is a Matrix homeserver written in Rust.
Crate of the Week
This week's Crate of the Week is seahash, a statistically well-tested fast hash. Thanks to Vikrant Chaudhary for the suggestion! Submit your suggestions and votes for next week!
Call for Participation
Always wanted to contribute to open-source projects but didn't know where to start? Every week we highlight some tasks from the Rust community for you to pick and get started!
Some of these tasks may also have mentors available, visit the task page for more information.
- [less easy] unicode-reverse: Fuzz testing. unicode-reverse is a Unicode-aware in-place string reverse function in Rust.
- [easy] tera: Use 64 bits for int/float. Tera is a template engine for Rust based on Jinja2/Django.
- [easy] tera: Fix include whitespace.
- [easy] tera: Adding tests (not unit test, the tester feature).
- [hard] tera: Add not to mean
!.
- [hard] tera: Add a magical variable that dumps the context.
- [less easy] rayon: Parity with the
Iteratortrait. Rayon: A data parallelism library for Rust.
If you are a Rust project owner and are looking for contributors, please submit tasks here.
Updates from Rust Core
93 pull requests were merged in the last week. This contains a good number of plugin-breaking changes.
- desugar UFCS in HIR
AdtDefand
TraidDefno longer carry type information
- Preparing for LLVM 4.0 Use string length instead of 0 terminator, Handle new DlFlag enum
- Rustc now emits a DWARF flag to help debuggers find the main entry point
- Avoid loading needless procedural macro dependencies
HashMapuses displacement instead of initial bucket
save-analysisredirects a module declaration to the start of defining file
- More output with
-Z incremental-info
-Z incremental-dump-hashflag
-Z mir-stats
- new option to dump target spec as JSON
- Refactor trait object representation
- Fuchsia support for
std::process
- Caching of build script output
- impl items no longer wind up with multiple parents
- HIR: Separate signatures from function bodies
- Obligations are now evaluated in LIFO order
- Support
?Sizedin
whereclauses
- New
type_size_limitcrate attribute
target_featureattribute
unmarked_apifeature removed
copy_from_slice(_)got faster for small slices
String::split_off(..)
- show short multiline spans in full
- SUpport macro invocation paths (e.g.
foo::bar!(..))
- Cargo will now correctly retry downloading in case of network error
- Cargo has release branches now
- Cargo: Fixed SSL paths (this broke downloading for some days in nightly)
New Contributors
- Clar Charr
- Theodore DeRego
- Xidorn Quan
Approved RFCs
Changes to Rust follow the Rust RFC (request for comments) process. These are the RFCs that were approved for implementation this week:
Final Comment Period
Every week the team announces the 'final comment period' for RFCs and key PRs which are reaching a decision. Express your opinions now. This week's FCPs are:
- Allow intrinsics to be marked as safe, overriding the implicit
unsafefrom being in an extern block.
- Procedural macros.
New RFCs
- Default struct field values.
- Alloca for Rust. Add a builtin
fn core::mem::reserve<'a, T>(elements: usize) -> StackSlice<'a, T>that reserves space for the given number of elements on the stack and returns a
StackSlice<'a, T>to it which derefs to
&'a [T].
Style RFCs
Style RFCs are part of the process for deciding on style guidelines for the Rust community and defaults for Rustfmt. The process is similar to the RFC process, but we try to reach rough consensus on issues (including a final comment period) before progressing to PRs. Just like the RFC process, all users are welcome to comment and submit RFCs. If you want to help decide what Rust code should look like, come get involved!
PRs:
Final comment period:
- boolean and arithmetic expressions.
- struct and union declarations.
- type aliases.
- match.
- #[macro_use].
- To indent empty lines or not?.
Other notable issues:
Upcoming Events
- 12/8. Columbus Rust Society.
- 12/8. San Diego Rust.
- 12/12. Seattle Rust Meetup.
- 12/14. South Florida Rust: Intro to Rust.
- 12/14. Rust Community Team Meeting at #rust-community on irc.mozilla.org.
- 12/14. Rust Documentation Team Meeting at #rust-docs on irc.mozilla.org.
- 12/15. Rust Bay Area: Syn/Macros 1.1, Helix, and Binding C in OpenSSL.
- 12/17. South Florida Rust: Intro to Rust.
If you are running a Rust event please add it to the calendar to get it mentioned here. Email the Rust Community Team for access.
fn work(on: RustProject) -> Money
Tweet us at @ThisWeekInRust to get your job offers listed here!
Quote of the Week
Such large. Very 128. Much bits.
— @nagisa introducing 128-bit integers in Rust.
Thanks to leodasvacas for the suggestion.
Submit your quotes for next week!