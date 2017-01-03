Hello and welcome to another issue of This Week in Rust! Rust is a systems language pursuing the trifecta: safety, concurrency, and speed. This is a weekly summary of its progress and community. Want something mentioned? Tweet us at @ThisWeekInRust or send us a pull request. Want to get involved? We love contributions.
Updates from Rust Community
News & Blog Posts
- Rust is more than safety.
- Rust is mostly safety.
- Safety is Rust's Fireflower.
- Fire Mario, not Fire Flowers.
- Rust is about productivity.
- Rust is its community.
- Why Rust? Sum types.
- Rust is software's salvation.
- Creating an enum iterator using Macros 1.1.
- Elegant library APIs in Rust.
- Rust on RTL8710 running FreeRTOS.
- Golang and Rustlang memory safety.
- Six easy ways to make your crate awesome.
- Constrain API versions statically with traits.
- Rust on the WiFi Pineapple (and OpenWrt).
- Xargo v0.3.0 released: Build Your Own
std.
- [podcast] New Rustacean News 2: Let's talk roadmap! — Rust's achievements in 2016 and goals for 2017.
Other Weeklies from Rust Community
- This week in Rust docs 37. Updates from the Rust documentation team.
- This year in Redox. Redox is an operating-system written in Rust.
- This year in Robigalia. Robigalia is a project to create a highly reliable persistent capability OS, continuing the heritage of EROS and Coyotos.
- This year in Ruma. Ruma is a Matrix homeserver written in Rust.
- This week in Ruma 2017-01-01.
- These weeks in PlanetKit #6: the joy of motion. PlanetKit generates colorful blobs that might one day resemble planets.
Crate of the Week
This week's Crate of the Week is rocket, an experimental web framework (will need a nightly Rust!) with a focus on ease-of-use, expressability and speed. Thanks to Vikrant for the suggestion!
Call for Participation
Always wanted to contribute to open-source projects but didn't know where to start? Every week we highlight some tasks from the Rust community for you to pick and get started!
Some of these tasks may also have mentors available, visit the task page for more information.
- [easy] Diesel: SQLite Getting started/Skeleton app.
- [easy] Diesel: Refactorings using macros in type position.
- [easy] Diesel: Deny missing docs.
- android-rs-glue: Add more arguments and use clap to parse the arguments.
- tokei: Add package repositories.
- RustCrypto/hashes: Missing hash functions.
- RustCrypto/block-ciphers: Missing block ciphers.
- Funding Redox OS development.
Updates from Rust Core
109 pull requests were merged in the last week. This contains a good number of plugin-breaking changes.
u128/
i128support! (RFC #1504), also vim
- new
min_atomic_widthtarget option
--crate-type=metadatais now
--emit=metadata
- Rust can now compile to PTX (cuda)
fastcallcalling convention fixed
pub(restricted)visibilities are now handled by
DefId(potentially plugin-breaking)
- rustbuild now build's twice (instead of thrice) by default (hooray for faster builds!)
- A new
DroplessArenafor some speedups
- Debuggers can now pretty-print unions
- Custom derives now can work on structs with macros
- sparc64-linux support
impl TrustedLen for{
Empty,
Once}
New Contributors
- Adam Langley
- Christoph Schulz
- Curtis McEnroe
- E. Dunham
- Ian Kerins
- kellerkindt
- Luc Street
- Martijn Vermaat
- Philip Craig
Approved RFCs
Changes to Rust follow the Rust RFC (request for comments) process. These are the RFCs that were approved for implementation this week:
No RFCs were approved this week.
Final Comment Period
Every week the team announces the 'final comment period' for RFCs and key PRs which are reaching a decision. Express your opinions now. This week's FCPs are:
- [crates.io] What categories should be available on crates.io?
- Roadmap for 2017.
core::mem::replace_withfor temporarily moving out of ownership.
- Add a 'thread lifetime, which denotes a thread-bounded region.
- Allow
Selfto appear in the where clause of trait impls.
- Macros by example 2.0. A replacement for
macro_rules!.
- Allow coercing non-capturing closures to function pointers.
- Add Rvalue-static-promotion.
New RFCs
Style RFCs
Style RFCs are part of the process for deciding on style guidelines for the Rust community and defaults for Rustfmt. The process is similar to the RFC process, but we try to reach rough consensus on issues (including a final comment period) before progressing to PRs. Just like the RFC process, all users are welcome to comment and submit RFCs. If you want to help decide what Rust code should look like, come get involved!
Ready for PR:
There's a lot of them right now, contributions here would be very welcome. If you want advice or help getting started, please ping nrc, or any other member of the style team, in #rust-style.
Issues in final comment period:
Upcoming Events
- 1/5. Columbus Rust Society - Monthly Meeting.
- 1/5. Rust DC Hack Session—Part 3.
- 1/9. Seattle Rust Meetup
- 1/11. Rust Community Team Meeting at #rust-community on irc.mozilla.org.
- 1/11 Rust Documentation Team Meeting at #rust-docs on irc.mozilla.org.
- 1/12. Rust Utrecht.
- 1/12. Rust release triage.
fn work(on: RustProject) -> Money
No jobs listed for this week.
Quote of the Week
I would argue that if the Rust project would have just one mission statement, it wouldn't be "create a safe systems programming language". It would be "move towards a world where safe systems programming is the norm".
— GolDDranks in reply to steveklabnik.
Thanks to matematikaadit for the suggestion.
