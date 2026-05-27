Quote of the Week

Hello and welcome to another issue of This Week in Rust! Rust is a programming language empowering everyone to build reliable and efficient software. This is a weekly summary of its progress and community. Want something mentioned? Tag us at @thisweekinrust.bsky.social on Bluesky or @ThisWeekinRust on mastodon.social, or send us a pull request. Want to get involved? We love contributions.
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Updates from Rust Community
Newsletters
Project/Tooling Updates
- gitoxide - May 26
- hyper User Survey 2025 Results
- Rust Update: gRPC Welcomes Tonic!
- serde-const-default v0.1: Removes boilerplate when using const values as field defaults
- BoquilaHUB 0.5: AIs for Nature. Now it includes SOTA AI bioacoustics models and embeddings models
- splog: a log viewer TUI with automatic tag categorization
- rgx v0.12.3 — Building a regex debugger for the terminal in Rust
- UI tests are the guardrails an AI needs: the story of clipboardwire
- slintcn 0.22: shadcn/ui-style copy-paste components for Slint native apps
- Releasing dtact v0.2.2 and rssn-advanced v0.1.0: the next generation async concurrent engine and scientific computing engine
Observations/Thoughts
- Noroboto: Lying Fonts and Mitigation in Rust
- Erasing Existentials
- libwce: the entropy layer of a wavelet codec, on its own
- Tech Notes: Theseus: translating win32 to wasm
- Bevy Game Engine Explained Visually
- The reflex of deriving
serdetraits
- Physical AI Needs a Typed World Model, Not a Vector DB
- Keep calm and use (Rust) monorepos
- [audio] Rust for Linux Live with Alice Ryhl and Greg Kroah-Hartman
- [audio] Netstack.FM episode 38 — Building and testing network stacks with Rama
- [video] Can a QR code be made of stars?
Rust Walkthroughs
- Rust Patterns & Engineering How-Tos
- Laissez-Faire Errors
- Learn Rust HashMap and Iterators by Building a Git Object Store Reader
- Learn the Basics of Bevy by Building and Deploying Pong to Itch.io
- The Slowdown That Doesn't Show Up in Profiles
- Building an AsyncIO executor for the 3DS
- [video] Nine Ways to do Inheritance in Rust, a Language without Inheritance
Miscellaneous
Crate of the Week
This week's crate is inline_tweak, a crate to embed tweakable constants inside your Rust application without full recompilation.
Thanks to Kill The Mule for the suggestion!
Please submit your suggestions and votes for next week!
Calls for Testing
An important step for RFC implementation is for people to experiment with the implementation and give feedback, especially before stabilization.
If you are a feature implementer and would like your RFC to appear in this list, add a
call-for-testing label to your RFC along with a comment providing testing instructions and/or
guidance on which aspect(s) of the feature need testing.
No calls for testing were issued this week by Rust, Cargo, Rustup or Rust language RFCs.
Let us know if you would like your feature to be tracked as a part of this list.
Call for Participation; projects and speakers
CFP - Projects
Always wanted to contribute to open-source projects but did not know where to start? Every week we highlight some tasks from the Rust community for you to pick and get started!
Some of these tasks may also have mentors available, visit the task page for more information.
If you are a Rust project owner and are looking for contributors, please submit tasks here or through a PR to TWiR or by reaching out on Bluesky or Mastodon!
CFP - Events
Are you a new or experienced speaker looking for a place to share something cool? This section highlights events that are being planned and are accepting submissions to join their event as a speaker.
- No Calls for papers or presentations were submitted this week.
If you are an event organizer hoping to expand the reach of your event, please submit a link to the website through a PR to TWiR or by reaching out on Bluesky or Mastodon!
Updates from the Rust Project
352 pull requests were merged in the last week
Compiler
rustc_on_unimplemented: introduce format specifiers
- account for proc macro spans in
do_not_recommenddiagnostics
- implement fast path for
derive(PartialOrd)when deriving
Ord
- make bitset
would_modify_wordsmore vectorzer-friendly
- parse
mutrestrictions
- stop needing materialized places for most intrinsics
Library
Cargo
- compiler: forward verbose flag to rustc for local crates
- don't use the network for a publish dry-run test
- break out
RegistryConfigand
crate_urlfor interpreting
RegistryConfig::dl
- fix CVE-2026-5222 and CVE-2026-5223
- artifact: remove compat mode from artifacts
Rustdoc
Clippy
useless_format: fire on wrapped in a block-producing macro
returncan be removed from the last stmt of a block if it has an expr
- add check for midpoint using multiplication by
0.5and
>> 1
- avoid unnecessary
Stringallocations in
MinifyingSuggarithmetic ops
- extend
clippy::missing_safety_docto unsafe fields
- fix
manual_range_containsNAN handling
- fix error message for
useless_borrows_in_formattingfor mutable borrows
- move
unnecessary_get_then_checkto
complexity
- simplify
is_some() && …unwrap()to
is_some_andin
unit_arg
Rust-Analyzer
diagnostics: mut_refbinding feature diagnostic
assists/add_reference_here: _modify_the reference type when dealing with
&T->&mut T
cfg: correct separator index in CfgDiff disable loop
hir-ty: saturate float-to-uint cast in const eval
test-utils: drain
inactive_regionsby
inactive_line_region
- add diagnostic for E0033
- add diagnostic for E0608
- completions imports exclude supports sub items
- filter package-scoped features
extract_modulemissing import for macro calls
- add
type_matchscore for
struct_pat
- allow wildcard params in foreign fn declarations
- analysis expected ty in
enumvariant
- autoimport
enumvariants
- do not autoref in method probe in path mode
- do not complete semicolon in match-expr place
- do not consider the path of the macro in a macro call to be inside a macro call
- emit diagnostic for rest array patterns without fixed-length arrays
- fix
SyntaxContext::roots technically overlapping valid interneds
- flip
coerce_never type_mismatchtys
- have a specific error for unimplemented builtin macros
- no suggest ref match when expected generic ref
- no use sad pattern on happy arm with guard
- normalize expected tuple
structpat field
- refactor handling of generic params in
hir::Type
- support named consts in range pattern types
- use grouped annotation for
add_label_to_loop
- provide better incrementality for modules
Rust Compiler Performance Triage
This week was largely positive, with most of the improvements coming from algorithm change in visibility checking: #156228.
Triage done by @panstromek. Revision range: 281c97c3..783eb8c8
Summary:
|(instructions:u)
|mean
|range
|count
|Regressions ❌
(primary)
|0.4%
|[0.1%, 0.7%]
|5
|Regressions ❌
(secondary)
|0.5%
|[0.1%, 1.1%]
|16
|Improvements ✅
(primary)
|-0.9%
|[-6.6%, -0.1%]
|164
|Improvements ✅
(secondary)
|-0.4%
|[-1.3%, -0.1%]
|51
|All ❌✅ (primary)
|-0.9%
|[-6.6%, 0.7%]
|169
2 Regressions, 2 Improvements, 5 Mixed; 2 of them in rollups 34 artifact comparisons made in total
Approved RFCs
Changes to Rust follow the Rust RFC (request for comments) process. These are the RFCs that were approved for implementation this week:
Final Comment Period
Every week, the team announces the 'final comment period' for RFCs and key PRs which are reaching a decision. Express your opinions now.
Tracking Issues & PRs
Compiler Team (MCPs only)
- Promotes 5 Thumb-mode bare-metal Arm targets to Tier 2
- Add -Z dead-fn-elimination to skip codegen of BFS-unreachable functions
Rust
- Update
transmute_copyto ub_checks and
?Sized
- Tracking Issue for NEON dot product intrinsics
- Never break between empty parens
Rust RFCs
Unsafe Code Guidelines
No Items entered Final Comment Period this week for Cargo, Language Team, Language Reference or Leadership Council. Let us know if you would like your PRs, Tracking Issues or RFCs to be tracked as a part of this list.
New and Updated RFCs
- No New or Updated RFCs were created this week.
Upcoming Events
Rusty Events between 2026-05-27 - 2026-06-24 🦀
Virtual
- 2026-05-27 | Virtual (Girona, ES) | Rust Girona
- 2026-06-02 | Virtual | libp2p Events
- 2026-06-02 | Virtual (Tel Aviv-yafo, IL) | Rust 🦀 TLV
- 2026-06-03 | Virtual (Indianapolis, IN, US) | Indy Rust
- 2026-06-04 | Virtual (Berlin, DE) | Rust Berlin
- 2026-06-04 | Virtual (Nürnberg, DE) | Rust Nuremberg
- 2026-06-04 | Virtual (Tel Aviv-yafo, IL) | Code Mavens 🦀 - 🐍 - 🐪
- 2026-06-06 | Virtual (Kampala, UG) | Rust Circle Meetup
- 2026-06-07 | Virtual (Dallas, TX, US) | Dallas Rust User Meetup
- 2026-06-09 | Virtual (Dallas, TX, US) | Dallas Rust User Meetup
- 2026-06-10 | Virtual (Girona, ES) | Rust Girona
- 2026-06-16 | Virtual (Washington, DC, US) | Rust DC
- 2026-06-17 | Hybrid (Vancouver, BC, CA) | Vancouver Rust
- 2026-06-17 | Virtual (Girona, ES) | Rust Girona
- 2026-06-18 | Hybrid (Seattle, WA, US) | Seattle Rust User Group
- 2026-06-18 | Virtual (Berlin, DE) | Rust Berlin
- 2026-06-21 | Virtual (Dallas, TX, US) | Dallas Rust User Meetup
- 2026-06-23 | Virtual (Dallas, TX, US) | Dallas Rust User Meetup
- 2026-06-23 | Virtual (London, UK) | Women in Rust
Asia
- 2026-06-02 | Beijing, CN | Voice AI and Rust Meetup (Rust for AI, lowcoderust.com)
Europe
- 2026-05-28 | Copenhagen, DK | Copenhagen Rust Community
- 2026-05-28 | London, UK | Rust London User Group
- 2026-05-29 | Berlin, DE | Rust Berlin
- 2026-05-30 | Stockholm, SE | Stockholm Rust
- 2026-06-02 | Frankfurt, DE | Rust Rhein-Main
- 2026-06-03 | Dublin, IE | Rust Dublin
- 2026-06-03 | Girona, ES | Rust Girona
- 2026-06-10 | München, DE | Rust Munich
- 2026-06-11 | Switzerland, CH | PostTenebrasLab
- 2026-06-12 - 2026-06-14 | Kraków, PL | Rustmeet
- 2026-06-16 | Leipzig, DE | Rust - Modern Systems Programming in Leipzig
- 2026-06-16 | Milano, IT | Rust Language Milan
- 2026-06-18 | Aarhus, DK | Rust Aarhus
North America
- 2026-05-27 | Austin, TX, US | Rust ATX
- 2026-05-28 | Atlanta, GA, US | Rust Atlanta
- 2026-05-28 | Los Angeles, CA, US | Rust Los Angeles
- 2026-05-28 | Mountain View, CA, US | Hacker Dojo
- 2026-05-30 | Boston, MA, US | Boston Rust Meetup
- 2026-06-04 | Saint Louis, MO, US | STL Rust
- 2026-06-06 | Boston, MA, US | Boston Rust Meetup
- 2026-06-11 | Lehi, UT, US | Utah Rust
- 2026-06-11 | Mountain View, CA, US | Hacker Dojo
- 2026-06-11 | San Diego, CA, US | San Diego Rust
- 2026-06-16 | San Francisco, CA, US | San Francisco Rust Study Group
- 2026-06-17 | Hybrid (Vancouver, BC, CA) | Vancouver Rust
- 2026-06-18 | Hybrid (Seattle, WA, US) | Seattle Rust User Group
- 2026-06-24 | Austin, TX, US | Rust ATX
- 2026-06-24 | Los Angeles, CA, US | Rust Los Angeles
South America
- 2026-06-18 | Florianópolis, BR | Rust SC
If you are running a Rust event please add it to the calendar to get it mentioned here. Please remember to add a link to the event too. Email the Rust Community Team for access.
Jobs
Please see the latest Who's Hiring thread on r/rust
Quote of the Week
This overflows the trait solver today as well as my brain
Thanks to Theemathas for the suggestion!
Please submit quotes and vote for next week!
This Week in Rust is edited by:
- nellshamrell
- llogiq
- ericseppanen
- extrawurst
- U007D
- mariannegoldin
- bdillo
- opeolluwa
- bnchi
- KannanPalani57
- tzilist
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