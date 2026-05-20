Quote of the Week

Hello and welcome to another issue of This Week in Rust! Rust is a programming language empowering everyone to build reliable and efficient software. This is a weekly summary of its progress and community. Want something mentioned? Tag us at @thisweekinrust.bsky.social on Bluesky or @ThisWeekinRust on mastodon.social, or send us a pull request. Want to get involved? We love contributions.
This Week in Rust is openly developed on GitHub and archives can be viewed at this-week-in-rust.org. If you find any errors in this week's issue, please submit a PR.
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Updates from Rust Community
Official
Newsletters
Project/Tooling Updates
- Tonic is joining the gRPC project
- Toasty 0.6.0 - What is new?
- ex_ratatui: Elixir bindings for ratatui via Rustler NIFs
- OmniScope: A Cross-Language LLVM IR Static Analyzer Targeting Unsafe/FFI Boundaries:
- citum: a new Rust citation processor and associated tools.
- cargo-crap: Finding Untested Complexity in AI-Generated Rust Code
- What the Graph Owes: Connectors That Drive Outputs
- swpui: a TUI for case-aware search and replace
- kache 0.3.0: zero-copy efficient worktree compilation
- ghr: a Rust TUI for managing GitHub pull requests, issues, notifications, and reviews
Observations/Thoughts
- Scaling Rust codebases: Lessons learned organizing large projects and managing errors
- Migrating from Go to Rust
- Why I built wrkflw
- [video] Rust's God Mode
- [video] How Rust engineered the perfect async runtime
Rust Walkthroughs
- 5× faster fast_blur in image-rs
- Finding the Time Part 2 - Rust Async and the Arm Generic Timer
- Parsing Godot .tres files and walking the resource graph
- Rust x GBA: Setup and Pixels
- Learn Rust Lifetimes by Building a Generic LRU Cache
- How to benchmark Rust code with Gungraun
- Book: An Introduction to Programming, using ECS & EBP in Rust
Crate of the Week
This week's crate is cargo-crap, a cargo subcommand to calculate the Change Risk Anti-Patterns metric for a crate.
Despite a lamentable lack of suggestions, llogiq is pleased with his choice.
Please submit your suggestions and votes for next week!
Calls for Testing
An important step for RFC implementation is for people to experiment with the implementation and give feedback, especially before stabilization.
If you are a feature implementer and would like your RFC to appear in this list, add a
call-for-testing label to your RFC along with a comment providing testing instructions and/or
guidance on which aspect(s) of the feature need testing.
No calls for testing were issued this week by Rust, Cargo, Rustup or Rust language RFCs.
Let us know if you would like your feature to be tracked as a part of this list.
Call for Participation; projects and speakers
CFP - Projects
Always wanted to contribute to open-source projects but did not know where to start? Every week we highlight some tasks from the Rust community for you to pick and get started!
Some of these tasks may also have mentors available, visit the task page for more information.
If you are a Rust project owner and are looking for contributors, please submit tasks here or through a PR to TWiR or by reaching out on Bluesky or Mastodon!
CFP - Events
Are you a new or experienced speaker looking for a place to share something cool? This section highlights events that are being planned and are accepting submissions to join their event as a speaker.
- Scientific Computing in Rust 2026| 2026-06-05 | Virtual | 2026-07-08 - 2026-07-10
If you are an event organizer hoping to expand the reach of your event, please submit a link to the website through a PR to TWiR or by reaching out on Bluesky or Mastodon!
Updates from the Rust Project
369 pull requests were merged in the last week
Compiler
Library
map_try_insertchanges
- implement
OsStr::split_at
- implement
into_arrayfor
Vec<T>
- move
std::io::Cursorto
core::io
- move
std::io::utilto
core::io
- widen the result of
widening_mul
Cargo
clean: respect
build.targetconfig for
clean -p
diag: Consolidate verify/run diagnostics passes
diag: Report deferred diagnostics like other diagnostics
diag: Pull in the parse pass
lints: Avoid compiling where possible
- drop
-Zunstable-optionsfor
rustdoc --emit
Rustdoc
- stabilize
--emitflag
- correctly handle associated items in rustdoc macro expansion
- correctness & perf improvements to link-to-definition
- properly support macros with multiple kinds
Clippy
Rust-Analyzer
- add diagnostic for E0029
- add diagnostic for E0614
- add diagnostic for E0638
- add handler for E0040
- encode the name instead of index in
EnumVariantId
- fix assist
qualify_pathloses path segment
- add param on result methods for
replace_method_eager_lazy
- complete
ref_matchin macro
- fully support pattern types
- handle usages in macro for
extract_function
- no complete module colons before exists colons
- no lint unsized adt
self_tymissing bounded assoc
- not complete same name inherent deref methods
- only ref match non-unknown value items
- show Run lens for fn main in bench targets
- handle
TyKind::{Pat,UnsafeBinder}in
has_drop_glue
- implement
pattern_typemacro
- method-resolution: emit error for method calls with illegal Sized bound
- migrate
inline_callassist to SyntaxFactory
- perf: provide access to
RootDatabase's
LineIndexfor the proc macro protocol
- show
constin the signature help if applicable
- show
unsafein the signature help if applicable
Rust Compiler Performance Triage
Fewer than usual PRs merged, mostly due to a shorter week than normal and some CI trouble. Overall a slightly positive week for performance.
Triage done by @simulacrum. Revision range: 29b75901..281c97c3
0 Regressions, 0 Improvements, 4 Mixed; 1 of them in rollups 17 artifact comparisons made in total
Approved RFCs
Changes to Rust follow the Rust RFC (request for comments) process. These are the RFCs that were approved for implementation this week:
Final Comment Period
Every week, the team announces the 'final comment period' for RFCs and key PRs which are reaching a decision. Express your opinions now.
Tracking Issues & PRs
Compiler Team (MCPs only)
- Removing the unstable ptx linker flavor
- Create a new Tier 3 target:
powerpc64le-unknown-none
- Optimize
repr(Rust)enums by omitting tags in more cases involving uninhabited variants.
- Proposal for a dedicated test suite for the parallel frontend
- Promote tier 3 riscv32 ESP-IDF targets to tier 2
- Proposal for Adapt Stack Protector for Rust
No Items entered Final Comment Period this week for Rust, Rust RFCs, Cargo, Language Team, Language Reference, Leadership Council or Unsafe Code Guidelines.
Let us know if you would like your PRs, Tracking Issues or RFCs to be tracked as a part of this list.
New and Updated RFCs
Upcoming Events
Rusty Events between 2026-05-20 - 2026-06-17 🦀
Virtual
- 2026-05-20 | Hybrid (Vancouver, BC, CA) | Vancouver Rust
- 2026-05-20 | Virtual (Girona, ES) | Rust Girona
- 2026-05-21 | Hybrid (Seattle, WA, US) | Seattle Rust User Group
- 2026-05-21 | Virtual (Berlin, DE) | Rust Berlin
- 2026-05-21 | Virtual (Charlottesville, VA, US) | Charlottesville Rust Meetup
- 2026-05-26 | Virtual (Cardiff, GB) | Rust and C++ Cardiff
- 2026-05-26 | Virtual (Dallas, TX, US) | Dallas Rust User Meetup
- 2026-05-26 | Virtual (London, UK) | Women in Rust
- 2026-05-27 | Virtual (Girona, ES) | Rust Girona
- 2026-06-02 | Virtual | libp2p Events
- 2026-06-03 | Virtual (Indianapolis, IN, US) | Indy Rust
- 2026-06-04 | Virtual (Berlin, DE) | Rust Berlin
- 2026-06-04 | Virtual (Nürnberg, DE) | Rust Nuremberg
- 2026-06-07 | Virtual (Dallas, TX, US) | Dallas Rust User Meetup
- 2026-06-09 | Virtual (Dallas, TX, US) | Dallas Rust User Meetup
- 2026-06-10 | Virtual (Girona, ES) | Rust Girona
- 2026-06-16 | Virtual (Washington, DC, US) | Rust DC
- 2026-06-02 | Virtual | libp2p Events
- 2026-06-17 | Virtual (Girona, ES) | Rust Girona
- 2026-06-17 | Virtual (Vancouver, BC, CA) | Vancouver Rust
Asia
- 2026-06-02 | Beijing, CN | Voice AI and Rust Meetup (Rust for AI, lowcoderust.com)
Europe
- 2026-05-18 - 2026-05-23 | Utrecht, NL | RustWeek 2026
- 2026-05-21 | Amsterdam, NL | RustNL
- 2026-05-22 | Amsterdam, NL | RustNL
- 2026-05-22 | Amsterdam, NL | RustNL
- 2026-05-26 | Dortmund, DE | Rust Dortmund
- 2026-05-26 | Manchester, UK | Rust Manchester
- 2026-05-26 | Trondheim, NO | Rust Trondheim
- 2026-05-28 | London, UK | Rust London User Group
- 2026-05-29 | Berlin, DE | Rust Berlin
- 2026-06-03 | Dublin, IE | Rust Dublin
- 2026-06-03 | Girona, ES | Rust Girona
- 2026-06-11 | Switzerland, CH | PostTenebrasLab
- 2026-06-16 | Leipzig, SN, DE | Rust - Modern Systems Programming in Leipzig
North America
- 2026-05-20 | Hybrid (Vancouver, BC, CA) | Vancouver Rust
- 2026-05-20 | San Francisco, CA, US | Bay Area Rust Meetup
- 2026-05-21 | Hybrid (Seattle, WA, US) | Seattle Rust User Group
- 2026-05-21 | New York, NY, US | Rust NYC
- 2026-05-21 | Nashville, TN, US | Music City Rust Developers
- 2026-05-23 | Boston, MA, US | Boston Rust Meetup
- 2026-05-27 | Austin, TX, US | Rust ATX
- 2026-05-28 | Atlanta, GA, US | Rust Atlanta
- 2026-05-28 | Los Angeles, CA, US | Rust Los Angeles
- 2026-05-28 | Mountain View, CA, US | Hacker Dojo
- 2026-05-30 | Boston, MA, US | Boston Rust Meetup
- 2026-06-04 | Saint Louis, MO, US | STL Rust
- 2026-06-06 | Boston, MA, US | Boston Rust Meetup
- 2026-06-11 | Lehi, UT, US | Utah Rust
- 2026-06-11 | San Diego, CA, US | San Diego Rust
- 2026-06-16 | San Francisco, CA, US | San Francisco Rust Study Group
Oceania
- 2026-05-26 | Barton, ACT, AU | Canberra Rust User Group
If you are running a Rust event please add it to the calendar to get it mentioned here. Please remember to add a link to the event too. Email the Rust Community Team for access.
Jobs
Please see the latest Who's Hiring thread on r/rust
Quote of the Week
Posts like this are useful for those of us who like to help, and who work on rustc to make it more helpful, by letting us learn about what kinds of mistakes people make.
Thanks to firebits.io for the suggestion!
Please submit quotes and vote for next week!
This Week in Rust is edited by:
- nellshamrell
- llogiq
- ericseppanen
- extrawurst
- U007D
- mariannegoldin
- bdillo
- opeolluwa
- bnchi
- KannanPalani57
- tzilist
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