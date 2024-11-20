Quote of the Week

Hello and welcome to another issue of This Week in Rust! Rust is a programming language empowering everyone to build reliable and efficient software. This is a weekly summary of its progress and community. Want something mentioned? Tag us at @ThisWeekInRust on X (formerly Twitter) or @ThisWeekinRust on mastodon.social, or send us a pull request. Want to get involved? We love contributions.

This week's crate is fixed-slice-vec, a no-std dynamic length Vec with runtime-determined maximum capacity backed by a slice.

Thanks to Jay Oster for the suggestion!

An important step for RFC implementation is for people to experiment with the implementation and give feedback, especially before stabilization.

Testing Steps

Testing steps

Testing steps

Always wanted to contribute to open-source projects but did not know where to start? Every week we highlight some tasks from the Rust community for you to pick and get started!

Some of these tasks may also have mentors available, visit the task page for more information.

Are you a new or experienced speaker looking for a place to share something cool? This section highlights events that are being planned and are accepting submissions to join their event as a speaker.

480 pull requests were merged in the last week

We saw improvements to a large swath of benchmarks with the querification of MonoItem collection (PR #132566). There were also some PRs where we are willing to pay a compile-time cost for expected runtime benefit (PR #132870, PR #120370), or pay a small cost in the single-threaded case in exchange for a big parallel compilation win (PR #124780).

Triage done by @pnkfelix. Revision range: d4822c2d..7d40450b

2 Regressions, 4 Improvements, 10 Mixed; 6 of them in rollups 47 artifact comparisons made in total

Full report here

Changes to Rust follow the Rust RFC (request for comments) process. These are the RFCs that were approved for implementation this week:

Every week, the team announces the 'final comment period' for RFCs and key PRs which are reaching a decision. Express your opinions now.

Rusty Events between 2024-11-20 - 2024-12-18 🦀

Please see the latest Who's Hiring thread on r/rust

The whole point of Rust is that before there were two worlds: Inefficient, garbage collected, reliable languages

Efficient, manually allocated, dangerous languages And the mark of being a good developer in the first was mitigating the inefficiency well, and for the second it was it didn't crash, corrupt memory, or be riddled with security issues. Rust makes the trade-off instead that being good means understanding how to avoid the compiler yelling at you.

– Simon Buchan on rust-users

Thanks to binarycat for the suggestion!

