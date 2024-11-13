Quote of the Week

Hello and welcome to another issue of This Week in Rust! Rust is a programming language empowering everyone to build reliable and efficient software. This is a weekly summary of its progress and community. Want something mentioned? Tag us at @ThisWeekInRust on X (formerly Twitter) or @ThisWeekinRust on mastodon.social, or send us a pull request. Want to get involved? We love contributions.

This Week in Rust is openly developed on GitHub and archives can be viewed at this-week-in-rust.org. If you find any errors in this week's issue, please submit a PR.

This week's crate is struct-split, a proc macro to implement partial borrows.

Thanks to Felix for the suggestion!

Please submit your suggestions and votes for next week!

An important step for RFC implementation is for people to experiment with the implementation and give feedback, especially before stabilization. The following RFCs would benefit from user testing before moving forward:

No calls for testing were issued this week.

If you are a feature implementer and would like your RFC to appear on the above list, add the new call-for-testing label to your RFC along with a comment providing testing instructions and/or guidance on which aspect(s) of the feature need testing.

Always wanted to contribute to open-source projects but did not know where to start? Every week we highlight some tasks from the Rust community for you to pick and get started!

Some of these tasks may also have mentors available, visit the task page for more information.

If you are a Rust project owner and are looking for contributors, please submit tasks here or through a PR to TWiR or by reaching out on X (formerly Twitter) or Mastodon!

Are you a new or experienced speaker looking for a place to share something cool? This section highlights events that are being planned and are accepting submissions to join their event as a speaker.

If you are an event organizer hoping to expand the reach of your event, please submit a link to the website through a PR to TWiR or by reaching out on X (formerly Twitter) or Mastodon!

403 pull requests were merged in the last week

Regressions primarily in doc builds. No significant changes in cycle or max-rss counts.

Triage done by @simulacrum. Revision range: 27e38f8f..d4822c2d

1 Regressions, 1 Improvements, 4 Mixed; 1 of them in rollups 47 artifact comparisons made in total

Full report here

Changes to Rust follow the Rust RFC (request for comments) process. These are the RFCs that were approved for implementation this week:

No RFCs were approved this week.

Every week, the team announces the 'final comment period' for RFCs and key PRs which are reaching a decision. Express your opinions now.

No Language Team Proposals entered Final Comment Period this week.

No Language Reference RFCs entered Final Comment Period this week.

No Unsafe Code Guideline Tracking Issues or PRs entered Final Comment Period this week.

Rusty Events between 2024-11-13 - 2024-12-11 🦀

If you are running a Rust event please add it to the calendar to get it mentioned here. Please remember to add a link to the event too. Email the Rust Community Team for access.

Please see the latest Who's Hiring thread on r/rust

Netstack3 encompasses 63 crates and 60 developer-years of code. It contains more code than the top ten crates on crates.io combined. ... For the past eleven months, they have been running the new networking stack on 60 devices, full time. In that time, Liebow-Feeser said, most code would have been expected to show "mountains of bugs". Netstack3 had only three; he attributed that low number to the team's approach of encoding as many important invariants in the type system as possible.

– Joshua Liebow-Feeser at RustConf, as reported by Daroc Alden on Linux Weekly News

Thanks to Anton Fetisov for the suggestion!

Please submit quotes and vote for next week!

