This week's crate is rencfs, a FUSE-based encrypted filesystem for Linux.

An important step for RFC implementation is for people to experiment with the implementation and give feedback, especially before stabilization. The following RFCs would benefit from user testing before moving forward:

No calls for testing were issued this week.

Always wanted to contribute to open-source projects but did not know where to start? Every week we highlight some tasks from the Rust community for you to pick and get started!

Are you a new or experienced speaker looking for a place to share something cool? This section highlights events that are being planned and are accepting submissions to join their event as a speaker.

395 pull requests were merged in the last week

A big week for compiler performance brought on mostly by statically linking the std library into rustc_driver instead of dynamic linking. This overshadows all other improvements and regressions that were seen this week.

Triage done by @rylev. Revision range: 8c7e0e16..9cb1998e

Summary:

(instructions:u) mean range count Regressions ❌

(primary) - - 0 Regressions ❌

(secondary) - - 0 Improvements ✅

(primary) -1.3% [-2.9%, -0.2%] 217 Improvements ✅

(secondary) -1.4% [-4.9%, -0.2%] 196 All ❌✅ (primary) -1.3% [-2.9%, -0.2%] 217

2 Regressions, 2 Improvements, 2 Mixed; 1 of them in rollups 35 artifact comparisons made in total

Full report here

Changes to Rust follow the Rust RFC (request for comments) process. These are the RFCs that were approved for implementation this week:

Every week, the team announces the 'final comment period' for RFCs and key PRs which are reaching a decision. Express your opinions now.

Rusty Events between 2024-08-14 - 2024-09-11 🦀

We are living through Rust finding its more "complete" form while still being an actually useful production language.

– Catherine West on /r/rust

Given a woeful lack of suggestions, llogiq is reasonably pleased with his choice.

