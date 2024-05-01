Quote of the Week

Hello and welcome to another issue of This Week in Rust! Rust is a programming language empowering everyone to build reliable and efficient software. This is a weekly summary of its progress and community. Want something mentioned? Tag us at @ThisWeekInRust on Twitter or @ThisWeekinRust on mastodon.social, or send us a pull request. Want to get involved? We love contributions.

This week's crate is efs, a no-std ext2 filesystem implementation with plans to add other file systems in the future.

Another week completely devoid of suggestions, but llogiq stays hopeful he won't have to dig for next week's crate all by himself.

An important step for RFC implementation is for people to experiment with the implementation and give feedback, especially before stabilization. The following RFCs would benefit from user testing before moving forward:

No calls for testing were issued this week.

If you are a feature implementer and would like your RFC to appear on the above list, add the new call-for-testing label to your RFC along with a comment providing testing instructions and/or guidance on which aspect(s) of the feature need testing.

Always wanted to contribute to open-source projects but did not know where to start? Every week we highlight some tasks from the Rust community for you to pick and get started!

Some of these tasks may also have mentors available, visit the task page for more information.

No Calls for papers or presentations were submitted this week.

Are you a new or experienced speaker looking for a place to share something cool? This section highlights events that are being planned and are accepting submissions to join their event as a speaker.

409 pull requests were merged in the last week

Several non-noise changes this week, with both improvements and regresions coming as a result. Overall compiler performance is roughly neutral across the week.

Triage done by @simulacrum. Revision range: a77f76e2..c65b2dc9

2 Regressions, 2 Improvements, 3 Mixed; 1 of them in rollups 51 artifact comparisons made in total

Full report here

Changes to Rust follow the Rust RFC (request for comments) process. These are the RFCs that were approved for implementation this week:

Every week, the team announces the 'final comment period' for RFCs and key PRs which are reaching a decision. Express your opinions now.

Rusty Events between 2024-05-01 - 2024-05-29 🦀

"I'll never!" "No, never is in the 2024 Edition." "But never can't be this year, it's never!" "Well we're trying to make it happen now!" "But never isn't now?" "I mean technically, now never is the unit." "But how do you have an entire unit if it never happens?"

– Jubilee on Zulip

Thanks to Jacob Pratt for the suggestion!

