Quote of the Week

Updates from Rust Community
Project/Tooling Updates
- Announcing axum 0.7.0
- Announcing general availability of the AWS SDK for Rust
- ripgrep 14.0.0
- Improved Multithreading in wgpu - Arcanization Lands on Trunk
- Introducing SALT: A Rust error tutor, seeking participants in a study of errors!
- Bionic GPT - Chat GPT replacement built in Rust
- cargo-run-bin: Why does everyone install crates globally?
- CXX-Qt: On the Road to Stability, improved signals support and more in release 0.6
- Oatmeal: Terminal UI to chat with large language models (LLM) using different model backends, and integrations with your favourite editors!
Observations/Thoughts
- Project Goals
- poll_next
- [video] but what is 'a lifetime?
- [audio] Recruiting in Rust with Cedric Sellmann
Rust Walkthroughs
- Designing a SIMD Algorithm from Scratch
- Why Enums in Rust feel so much better
- How I Use Declarative Macros in Rust
- Embassy on ESP: Getting Started
- Intro to LLVM and MLIR with Rust and Melior
- Rust Course (Part 2) - YouTube (Bahasa Indonesia).
- Investigating crazy compile times
Research
Miscellaneous
Crate of the Week
This week's crate is tokio-graceful, a library for graceful shutdown of tokio-based async servers.
Thanks to Glen De Cauwsemaecker for the suggestion!
Call for Participation
Always wanted to contribute to open-source projects but did not know where to start? Every week we highlight some tasks from the Rust community for you to pick and get started!
Some of these tasks may also have mentors available, visit the task page for more information.
- Hyperswitch - [REFACTOR]: [Nuvei] MCA metadata validation
- Hyperswitch - [Features]: [Noon] Sync with Hyperswitch Reference
- Hyperswitch - [Features]: [Payme] Sync with Hyperswitch Reference
- Hyperswitch - [BUG]: MCA metadata deserialization failures should be 4xx
- Hyperswitch - [REFACTOR]: [Stripe] Error Message For Connector Implementation
- Ockam - Library - Slim down the
NodeManagerWorkerfor
node / node status
- Ockam - Command - refactor to use typed interfaces to implement commands for
kafka services
- Ockam - Library - Validate CBOR structs according to the cddl schema for
nodes/models/transportand
nodes/models/workers
- r3bl-open-core - [tuify] API change the return type of
select_from_list()3
- r3bl-open-core - Improve "Bug report" issue template
Updates from the Rust Project
405 pull requests were merged in the last week
- stabilize dyn upcasting coercion (RFC #3324)
- add an experimental feature gate for function delegation
- enable Rust to use the EHCont security feature of Windows
- enable profiler in dist-powerpc64-linux
- enable the Arm Cortex-A53 errata mitigation on aarch64-unknown-none
- remove now deprecated target
x86_64-sun-solaris
EvalCtxt::commit_if_okdon't inherit nested goals
intercrate_ambiguity_causes: handle self ty infer + reservation impls
- add
Spanto
TraitBoundModifier
- add
debug_assert_nounwindand convert
assert_unsafe_precondition
- add allow-by-default lint for unit bindings
- allow defining opaques in
check_coroutine_obligations
- call
FileEncoder::finishin rmeta encoding
- coverage: simplify building coverage expressions based on sums
- do not erase late bound regions when selecting inherent associated types
- don't ICE when ambiguity is found when selecting
Indeximplementation in typeck
- don't ICE when encountering placeholders in implied bounds computation
- don't consider generic args of supertrait in
deref_into_dyn_supertraitlint
- don't require intercrate mode for negative coherence
- eagerly compute
output_filenames
- fix early param lifetimes in
generic_const_exprs
- fixes error count display is different when there's only one error left
- improve tool-only help for multiple
#[default]variants
- make PlaceholderReplacer
shallow_resolverand recur when infer vars
- note about object lifetime defaults in does not live long enough error
- print query map for deadlock when using parallel front end
- relate Inherent Associated Types using eq
- remove
--check-cfgchecking of command line
--cfgargs
- remove
HirIdfrom
QPath::LangItem
- separate
NaN/
Inffloats with
_
- suggest swapping the order of
refand
box
- the unadjusted ABI needs to pass aggregates by-value
- tighten up link attributes for llvm-wrapper bindings
- typeck break expr even if break is illegal
- use an absolute path to the NUL device
- when failing to import
core, suggest
std
- add
VarDebugInfoto Stable MIR
- add support for global allocation in smir
- fix smir's
Ty::Refpretty printing
- expand Miri's BorTag GC to a Provenance GC
- validate there are no critical call edges in optimized MIR
- miri: GC the
dead_alloc_maptoo
- miri: check that target features required by LLVM intrinsics are enabled
- miri: refactor
float_to_int_checkedto remove its generic parameter and reduce code duplication a bit
- cache flags for
ty::Const
- indicate that multiplication in
Layout::arraycannot overflow
- rewrite exhaustiveness in one pass
AmbiguityCauseshould not eagerly format strings
- specialize
SpecFromElemfor
()
- refactor
binary_search_byto use conditional moves
- stabilize
ptr::addr_eq
- add
BufRead::skip_until
- kmc-solid: I/O safety
- add
Duration::abs_diff
- non null convenience ops
- hashbrown: specialize
foldimplementation of iterators
- cranelift: implement another batch of vendor intrinsics
- cargo:
refactor(toml): Better abstract inheritance details
- cargo: exited with hard error when custom build file no existence or not in package
- cargo: add
CARGO_RUSTC_CURRENT_DIR(unstable)
- cargo: use custom error instead of anyhow
- cargo: review and remove ignored tests in rustfix
- cargo: try running on windows
- rustdoc-search: add support for traits and associated types
- rustdoc-search: avoid infinite where clause unbox
- rustdoc-search: simplify
checkPathand
sortResults
- rustdoc: sort unstable items last instead of first
- rustfix: add notice that rustfix has moved
- clippy:
TypeckResults::node_type()can be used inside of bodies
- clippy:
deprecated_semver: Allow
#[deprecated(since = "TBD")]
- clippy:
manual_try_fold: check that
foldis really
Iterator::fold
- clippy:
missing_asserts_for_indexing: work with bodies instead of blocks separately
- clippy:
needless_return_with_question_mark: don't lint if never type is used for coercion
- clippy:
ptr_arg: recognize methods that also exist on slices
- clippy: add new
check_private_itemsconfig
- clippy: create new lint
option_map_or_err_ok
- clippy: don't suggest
a.mul_add(b, c)if parameters are not float
- clippy: extend
result_map_or_into_optionlint to handle
Result::map_or_else(|_| None, Some)
- clippy: fix
box_defaultbehaviour with empty
vec![]coming from macro arg
- clippy: fix
iter_kv_mapfalse positive
into_keysand
into_valuessuggestion
- clippy: improve error messages format
- clippy: remove underscore check for
manual_non_exhaustivelint
- clippy: suggest alternatives to iterate an array of ranges
- clippy: use absolute path for
declare_tool_lintin
declare_clippy_lint
- rust-analyzer: cancelable initialization
- rust-analyzer: editor/code: add option to suppress internal error notifications
- rust-analyzer: ensure renames happen after edit
- rust-analyzer: fix variant resolve for type alias
- rust-analyzer: fix: add fallback for completion label details
- rust-analyzer: fix: better resolve assoc item with type bound
- rust-analyzer: fix: dedup duplicate crates with differing origins in CrateGraph construction
- rust-analyzer: fix: remove parenthesis should ensure space
- rust-analyzer: improve completion label details display
- rust-analyzer: replace
option.map(cond) == Some(true)with
option.is_some_and(cond)
Rust Compiler Performance Triage
A good week, despite a few PRs that pnkfelix opted not to mark as triaged. In particular, a broad set of primary benchmarks improved, due to improvements to resolve (PR #118188) and a one-pass rewrite of exhaustiveness (PR #117611).
Triage done by @pnkfelix. Revision range: 4f3da903..df0295f0
1 Regressions, 5 Improvements, 5 Mixed; 2 of them in rollups 84 artifact comparisons made in total
Approved RFCs
Changes to Rust follow the Rust RFC (request for comments) process. These are the RFCs that were approved for implementation this week:
- No RFCs were approved this week.
Final Comment Period
Every week, the team announces the 'final comment period' for RFCs and key PRs which are reaching a decision. Express your opinions now.
RFCs
- [disposition: merge] Macro fragment specifiers edition policy
Tracking Issues & PRs
- [disposition: merge] [rustdoc] Add highlighting for comments in items declaration
- [disposition: merge] generalize: handle occurs check failure in aliases
Language Reference
- No Language Reference RFCs entered Final Comment Period this week.
Unsafe Code Guidelines
- No Unsafe Code Guideline RFCs entered Final Comment Period this week.
New and Updated RFCs
Call for Testing
An important step for RFC implementation is for people to experiment with the implementation and give feedback, especially before stabilization. The following RFCs would benefit from user testing before moving forward:
- No RFCs issued a call for testing this week.
Upcoming Events
Rusty Events between 2023-11-29 - 2023-12-27 🦀
Virtual
- 2023-11-29 | Virtual (Cardiff, UK) | Rust and C++ Cardiff
- 2023-11-30 | Virtual (Charlottesville, NC, US) | Charlottesville Rust Meetup
- 2023-11-30 | Virtual (Dublin, IE) | Rust Dublin
- 2023-12-01 | Virtual (Cardiff, UK) | Rust and C++ Cardiff
- 2023-12-02 | Virtual (Kampala, UG) | Rust Circle Kampala
- 2023-12-05 | Virtual (Berlin, DE) | OpenTechSchool Berlin
- 2023-12-05 | Virtual (Buffalo, NY, US) | Buffalo Rust Meetup
- 2023-12-06 | Virtual (Indianapolis, IN, US) | Indy Rust
- 2023-12-10 | Virtual (Cardiff, UK) | Rust and C++ Cardiff
- 2023-12-12 | Virtual | Mainmatter
- 2023-12-12 | Virtual (Dallas, TX, US) | Dallas Rust
- 2023-12-14| Virtual (Charlottesville, NC, US) | Charlottesville Rust Meetup
- 2023-12-14 | Virtual (Nuremberg, DE) | Rust Nuremberg
- 2023-12-17 | Virtual (Tel Aviv, IL) | Code Mavens
- 2023-12-18 | Virtual (Munich, DE) | Rust Munich
- 2023-12-19 | Virtual (Berlin, DE) | OpenTechSchool Berlin
- 2023-12-20 | Virtual (Vancouver, BC, CA) | Vancouver Rust
Asia
- 2023-12-16 | Delhi, IN | Rust Delhi
Europe
- 2023-11-30 | Brussels, BE | Lambda Brussels
- 2023-11-30 | Copenhagen, DK | Copenhagen Rust Community
- 2023-11-30 | Vienna, AT | Rust Vienna
- 2023-11-30 | Zurich, CH | Rust Zurich
- 2023-12-06 | Cologne, DE | Rust Cologne
- 2023-12-07 | Aarhus, DK | Rust Aarhus
- 2023-12-07 | Lille, FR | Rust Lille
- 2023-12-14 | Augsburg, DE | Rust - Modern Systems Programming in Leipzig
- 2023-12-18 | Munich, DE + Virtual | Rust Munich
- 2023-12-19 | Heidelberg, DE | Nix Your Bugs & Rust Your Engines
- 2023-12-19 | Leipzig, DE | Rust - Modern Systems Programming in Leipzig
North America
- 2023-11-29 | Chicago, IL, US | Deep Dish Rust
- 2023-11-30 | Mountain View, CA, US | Mountain View Rust Meetup
- 2023-12-07 | Seattle, WA, US | Seattle Rust User Group
- 2023-12-12 | Seattle, WA, US | Cap Hill Rust Coding/Hacking/Learning
- 2023-12-12 | New York, NY, US | Rust NYC
- 2023-12-19 | San Francisco, CA, US | San Francisco Rust Study Group
Oceania
- 2023-11-28 | Canberra, ACT, AU | Rust Canberra
- 2023-12-05 | Aukland, NZ | Rust AKL
- 2023-12-11 | Perth, WA, AU | Rust Perth Meetup Group
Jobs
Please see the latest Who's Hiring thread on r/rust
Quote of the Week
I'd like to report that Rust's compile times were OK today and yesterday and the day before.
I'll keep you posted.
– ZiCog about slow Rust compile times on rust-users
Thanks to Michael Bryan for the suggestion!
