Quote of the Week

This week's crate is tokio-graceful, a library for graceful shutdown of tokio-based async servers.

Always wanted to contribute to open-source projects but did not know where to start? Every week we highlight some tasks from the Rust community for you to pick and get started!

405 pull requests were merged in the last week

A good week, despite a few PRs that pnkfelix opted not to mark as triaged. In particular, a broad set of primary benchmarks improved, due to improvements to resolve (PR #118188) and a one-pass rewrite of exhaustiveness (PR #117611).

Triage done by @pnkfelix. Revision range: 4f3da903..df0295f0

1 Regressions, 5 Improvements, 5 Mixed; 2 of them in rollups 84 artifact comparisons made in total

Full report here

Changes to Rust follow the Rust RFC (request for comments) process. These are the RFCs that were approved for implementation this week:

Every week, the team announces the 'final comment period' for RFCs and key PRs which are reaching a decision. Express your opinions now.

An important step for RFC implementation is for people to experiment with the implementation and give feedback, especially before stabilization. The following RFCs would benefit from user testing before moving forward:

Rusty Events between 2023-11-29 - 2023-12-27 🦀

Please see the latest Who's Hiring thread on r/rust

I'd like to report that Rust's compile times were OK today and yesterday and the day before. I'll keep you posted.

– ZiCog about slow Rust compile times on rust-users

Thanks to Michael Bryan for the suggestion!

