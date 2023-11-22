Quote of the Week

Hello and welcome to another issue of This Week in Rust! Rust is a programming language empowering everyone to build reliable and efficient software. This is a weekly summary of its progress and community. Want something mentioned? Tag us at @ThisWeekInRust on Twitter or @ThisWeekinRust on mastodon.social, or send us a pull request. Want to get involved? We love contributions.
Updates from Rust Community
Official
Project/Tooling Updates
- hyper v1
- Rocket v0.5: Stable, Async, Sentinels, Streams, SSE, Forms, WebSockets, & So Much More
- GlueSQL v0.15 - Python, Redis and CSV support
- Meilisearch releases v1.5 - faster indexing, on-demand snapshots, and Puffin reports
- Nutype v0.4.0 - newtype with constraints
- Announcing open-ai-safe: a typesafe OpenAI API Rust client
Observations/Thoughts
- A JVM in Rust part 8 - Retrospective
- Rust 1.74.0: All 45 changes in 19 minutes!
- Fun with lexical analysis and Rust
- Wasmtime and Cranelift in 2023
- Signals vs. Servers
- Function interposition in Rust with upgrayedd
- A close encounter with false sharing
- Edge IoT with Rust on ESP: MQTT Publisher
- Checking semver in the presence of doc(hidden) items
- Push Ifs Up And Fors Down
- Building Segmented Logs in Rust: From Theory to Production!
- Writing an async runtime generic library
- Ferrostar: Building a Cross-Platform Navigation SDK in Rust (Part 1)
Rust Walkthroughs
- This is how I made the runtime this website runs on!
- [video] Tokenizing and parsing a programming language in Rust, by Adam Chalmers
Miscellaneous
- Building a Better Foundation for Rocket's Future
- [audio] Rust Digger with Gabor Szabo
- [video] Making the (partial) Rust BitTorrent client more reasonable
- [video] Rust Release Train 1.74
- [video] EuroRust 2023
Crate of the Week
This week's crate is rocket, an opinionated web framework that aims to be really ergonomic while still being fast.
Call for Participation
Always wanted to contribute to open-source projects but did not know where to start? Every week we highlight some tasks from the Rust community for you to pick and get started!
Some of these tasks may also have mentors available, visit the task page for more information.
- Hyperswitch - [REFACTOR]: [Zen] MCA metadata validation
- Hyperswitch - [FEATURE] Standardize state field in billing and shipping address
- Hyperswitch - [BUG]: MCA metadata deserialization failures should be 4xx
- Hyperswitch - [Feature]: [NMI] Sync with Hyperswitch Reference
- Hyperswitch - [Feature]: [Zen] Sync with Hyperswitch Reference
- Ockam -
Cargo.tomlfeature management should allow building individual crates with default feature set
- Ockam - Improve error handling of multiple
ockam tcp-outlet createcalls
- Ockam - Library - Slim down the
NodeManagerWorkerfor
node / tcp
- Ockam - Library - Slim down the
NodeManagerWorkerfor
node / credentials
- Ockam - Command - refactor to use typed interfaces to implement commands for
secure channeland
secure channel listener
Updates from the Rust Project
369 pull requests were merged in the last week
- add arm64e-apple-ios & arm64e-apple-darwin targets
- remove asmjs
- add -Z
llvm_module_flag
- add richer structure for Stable MIR Projections
- adjust frame IP in backtraces relative to image base for SGX target
- always point at index span on index obligation failure
- avoid iterating over hashmaps in astconv
- build pre-coroutine-transform coroutine body on error
- ensure sanity of all computed ABIs
- fix insertion of statements to be executed along return edge in inlining
- handle attempts to have multiple
cfgd tail expressions
- ignore but do not assume region obligations from unifying headers in negative coherence
- ignore implied bounds with placeholders
- lint pinned
#[must_use]pointers (in particular,
Box<T>where
Tis
#[must_use]) in
unused_must_use
- make
LayoutError::Cyclecarry
ErrorGuaranteed
- make regionck care about placeholders in outlives components
- more detail when expecting expression but encountering bad macro argument
- new solver normalization improvements
- patterns: don't ICE when encountering a raw str slice
- recover
dynand
implafter
for<...>
- remove incorrect transformation from RemoveZsts
- remove legacy bitcode defaults from all Apple specs
- better handle type errors involving
Selfliterals
- add some additional warnings for duplicated diagnostic items
- suggest dereferencing the LHS for binops such as
&T == T
- on resolve error of
[rest..], suggest
[rest @ ..]
- try to use approximate placeholder regions when outputting an AscribeUserType error in borrowck
- when a local binding shadows a fn, point at fn def in call failure
- when encountering
structfn call literal with private fields, suggest all builders
- when using existing fn as module, don't claim it doesn't exist
- interpret: simplify handling of shifts by no longer trying to handle signed and unsigned shift amounts in the same branch
- custom MIR: Support cleanup blocks
- emit smir
- add CoroutineWitness to covered types in smir
- miri: cargo-miri: when verbose, print where the sysroot is being built
- miri: get rid of our last uses of
set_var
- miri: implement all 16 AVX compare operators for 128-bit SIMD vectors
- miri: reallocarray shim linux/freebsd support proposal
- reenable effects in libcore
- if available use a Child's pidfd for kill/wait
- fix rounding issue with exponents in
fmt
- add
Seek::seek_relative
- impl more traits for
ptr::Alignment,add mask method
- feat: implement
DoubleEndedSearcherfor
CharArray[Ref]Searcher
- hashbrown: avoid using unstable
ptr::invalid_mut
- futures: fillBuf: don't poll a second time on EOF
- futures: remove redundant
impl Unpin
- cargo-credential-1password: add missing
--accountargument to
op signincommand
- cargo: add color output for
cargo --list
- cargo resolver: Don't do git fetches when updating workspace members
- cargo resolver: Prefer MSRV, rather than ignore incompatible
- cargo: fix
--check-cfginvocations with zero features
- cargo: fix error message for duplicate links
- cargo: handle
$message_typein JSON diagnostics
- cargo: if the only path is a loop then counted as the shortest path
- cargo: ignore
changing_spec_relearns_crate_typeson windows-gnu
- cargo: only filter out target if its in the package root
- remove unneeded
unknownvariable and
Symbolcreation when iterating over items in rustdoc rendering
- rustdoc-search: optimize unifyFunctionTypes
- rustdoc-search: simplify the checkTypes fast path
- rustfix: fix insert at beginning
- clippy:
impl_trait_in_params: avoid ICE when function with
impl Traittype has no parameters
- clippy:
needless_return_with_question_markignore let-else
- clippy: change
if_same_then_elseto be a
stylelint
- clippy: extend
maybe_misused_cfglint over
cfg(test)
- clippy:
manual_memcpyreduce indexing suggestions when array length is equal to loop range
- clippy: implement new lint
iter_over_hash_type
- clippy: improve maybe misused cfg
- clippy: lint
flatten()under
lines_filter_map_ok
- clippy: new lint
clippy::join_absolute_paths
- clippy: teach
eager_or_lazyabout panicky arithmetic operations
- clippy: verify
Borrow<T>semantics for types that implement Hash,
Borrow<str>and
Borrow<[u8]>
- rust-analyzer: diagnose incorrect unsafety for trait impls
- rust-analyzer: diagnose missing assoc items in trait impls
- rust-analyzer: diagnose some orphan trait impl cases
- rust-analyzer: fix
PathSegmentgrammar
- rust-analyzer: fix builtin line! expansion
- rust-analyzer: diagnose everything in nested items, not just def diagnostics
- rust-analyzer: handle default constant values in
trait_impl_missing_assoc_itemdiagnostic
Rust Compiler Performance Triage
Pretty quiet week, with only a small number of statistically significant changes landing.
Triage done by @simulacrum. Revision range: 173b6e68..4f3da90
1 Regressions, 1 Improvements, 1 Mixed; 0 of them in rollups 60 artifact comparisons made in total
Approved RFCs
Changes to Rust follow the Rust RFC (request for comments) process. These are the RFCs that were approved for implementation this week:
Final Comment Period
Every week, the team announces the 'final comment period' for RFCs and key PRs which are reaching a decision. Express your opinions now.
RFCs
- No RFCs entered Final Comment Period this week.
Tracking Issues & PRs
- [disposition: merge] [style edition 2024] Combine all delimited exprs as last argument
- [disposition: merge] Tracking Issue for
ptr::addr_eq
- [disposition: merge] Stabilize C string literals
- [disposition: merge] Tracking Issue for mutex_unpoison
Language Reference
- No Language Reference RFCs entered Final Comment Period this week.
Unsafe Code Guidelines
- No Unsafe Code Guideline RFCs entered Final Comment Period this week.
New and Updated RFCs
Call for Testing
An important step for RFC implementation is for people to experiment with the implementation and give feedback, especially before stabilization. The following RFCs would benefit from user testing before moving forward:
- No RFCs issued a call for testing this week.
If you are a feature implementer and would like your RFC to appear on the above list, add the new
call-for-testing
label to your RFC along with a comment providing testing instructions and/or guidance on which aspect(s) of the feature
need testing.
Upcoming Events
Rusty Events between 2023-11-22 - 2023-12-20 🦀
Virtual
- 2023-11-23 | Virtual (Edmonton, AB, CA) | Edmonton R User Group - Yegrug
- 2023-11-28 | Virtual (Dallas, TX, US) | Dallas Rust
- 2023-11-28 | Virtual (Europe / Africa) | Rust for Lunch
- 2023-11-29 | Virtual (Cardiff, UK)| Rust and C++ Cardiff
- 2023-11-30 | Virtual (Charlottesville, NC, US) | Charlottesville Rust Meetup
- 2023-11-30 | Virtual (Dublin, IE) | Rust Dublin
- 2023-12-01 | Virtual (Cardiff, UK)| Rust and C++ Cardiff
- 2023-12-02 | Virtual (Kampala, UG) | Rust Circle Kampala
- 2023-12-05 | Virtual (Berlin, DE) | OpenTechSchool Berlin
- 2023-12-05 | Virtual (Buffalo, NY, US) | Buffalo Rust Meetup
- 2023-12-06 | Virtual (Indianapolis, IN, US) | Indy Rust
- 2023-12-12 | Virtual | Mainmatter
- 2023-12-12 | Virtual (Dallas, TX, US) | Dallas Rust
- 2023-12-14 | Virtual (Nuremberg, DE) | Rust Nuremberg
- 2023-12-18 | Virtual (Munich, DE) | Rust Munich
- 2023-12-20 | Virtual (Vancouver, BC, CA) | Vancouver Rust
Europe
- 2023-11-23 | Biel/Bienne, CH | Rust Bern
- 2023-11-28 | London, UK | Rust London User Group
- 2023-11-30 | Brussels, BE | Lambda Brussels
- 2023-11-30 | Copenhagen, DK | Copenhagen Rust Community
- 2023-11-30 | Vienna, AT | Rust Vienna
- 2023-11-30 | Zurich, CH| Rust Zurich
- 2023-12-06 | Cologne, DE | Rust Cologne
- 2023-12-07 | Aarhus, DK | Rust Aarhus
- 2023-12-07 | Lille, FR | Rust Lille
- 2023-12-14 | Augsburg, DE | Rust - Modern Systems Programming in Leipzig
- 2023-12-18 | Munich, DE + Virtual | Rust Munich
- 2023-12-19 | Leipzig, DE | Rust - Modern Systems Programming in Leipzig
North America
- 2023-11-22 | Austin, TX, US | Rust ATX
- 2023-11-28 | Pasadena, CA, US | Pasadena Thursday Go / Rust
- 2023-11-29 | Chicago, IL, US | Deep Dish Rust
- 2023-12-12 | Seattle, WA, US | Cap Hill Rust Coding/Hacking/Learning
- 2023-12-19 | San Francisco, CA, US | San Francisco Rust Study Group
Oceania
- 2023-11-28 | Canberra, ACT, AU | Rust Canberra
- 2023-12-05 | Aukland, NZ | Rust AKL
- 2023-12-11 | Perth, WA, AU | Rust Perth Meetup Group
Jobs
Quote of the Week
If you require it, measure it. That's the simple answer. Everything else is guesswork.
