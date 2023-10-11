Quote of the Week

Hello and welcome to another issue of This Week in Rust! Rust is a programming language empowering everyone to build reliable and efficient software. This is a weekly summary of its progress and community. Want something mentioned? Tag us at @ThisWeekInRust on Twitter or @ThisWeekinRust on mastodon.social, or send us a pull request. Want to get involved? We love contributions.

This week's crate is yarer, a library and command-line tool to evaluate mathematical expressions.

384 pull requests were merged in the last week

A quiet week, with few regressions and improvements.

Triage done by @simulacrum. Revision range: 9998f4add..84d44dd

1 Regressions, 2 Improvements, 4 Mixed; 1 of them in rollups

68 artifact comparisons made in total

Full report here

Changes to Rust follow the Rust RFC (request for comments) process. These are the RFCs that were approved for implementation this week:

No RFCs were approved this week.

Rusty Events between 2023-10-11 - 2023-11-08 🦀

The Rust mission -- let you write software that's fast and correct, productively -- has never been more alive. So next Rustconf, I plan to celebrate: All the buffer overflows I didn't create, thanks to Rust

All the unit tests I didn't have to write, thanks to its type system

All the null checks I didn't have to write thanks to Option and Result

All the JS I didn't have to write thanks to WebAssembly

All the impossible states I didn't have to assert "This can never actually happen"

All the JSON field keys I didn't have to manually type in thanks to Serde

All the missing SQL column bugs I caught at compiletime thanks to Diesel

All the race conditions I never had to worry about thanks to the borrow checker

All the connections I can accept concurrently thanks to Tokio

All the formatting comments I didn't have to leave on PRs thanks to Rustfmt

All the performance footguns I didn't create thanks to Clippy

– Adam Chalmers in their RustConf 2023 recap

