Quote of the Week

This week's crate is loole, another multiple-producer multiple-consumer channel.

Always wanted to contribute to open-source projects but did not know where to start? Every week we highlight some tasks from the Rust community for you to pick and get started!

358 pull requests were merged in the last week

A week completely free of pure regressions! The compiler has definitely come out of this week a decent amount faster and less memory hungry than before with the large gain coming from building the compiler with a single CGU on x64 Linux. This not only allows LLVM to do more optimizations across the entire compiler, but should hopefully also result in less non-deterministic performance regressions in the future. This improvement largely comes only at the expense of a few more minutes spent when bootstrapping the compiler.

Triage done by @rylev. Revision range: 27b4eb..9998f4

Summary:

(instructions:u) mean range count Regressions ❌

(primary) 1.0% [0.3%, 6.1%] 41 Regressions ❌

(secondary) 2.0% [0.9%, 7.8%] 21 Improvements ✅

(primary) -1.3% [-5.1%, -0.2%] 134 Improvements ✅

(secondary) -1.8% [-6.9%, -0.2%] 175 All ❌✅ (primary) -0.8% [-5.1%, 6.1%] 175

0 Regressions, 2 Improvements, 4 Mixed; 0 of them in rollups 74 artifact comparisons made in total

Full report here

Changes to Rust follow the Rust RFC (request for comments) process. These are the RFCs that were approved for implementation this week:

No RFCs were approved this week.

Every week, the team announces the 'final comment period' for RFCs and key PRs which are reaching a decision. Express your opinions now.

An important step for RFC implementation is for people to experiment with the implementation and give feedback, especially before stabilization. The following RFCs would benefit from user testing before moving forward:

No RFCs issued a call for testing this week.

Rusty Events between 2023-10-04 - 2023-11-01 🦀

Please see the latest Who's Hiring thread on r/rust

I've been writing Rust code everyday for years, and I used to say Rust wasn't great for writing prototypes because if forced you to ask yourself many questions that you may want to avoid at that time. I recently realized this is all wrong: you can write Rust pretty much as fast as you can write code in any other language, with a meaningful difference: with a little discipline it's easy to make the rough edges obvious so you can sort them out later.

– /u/moiaussi4213 on /r/rust

There was no suggestion this week, but llogiq is pleased with his choice nonetheless!

