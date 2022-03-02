Hello and welcome to another issue of This Week in Rust! Rust is a programming language empowering everyone to build reliable and efficient software. This is a weekly summary of its progress and community. Want something mentioned? Tweet us at @ThisWeekInRust or send us a pull request. Want to get involved? We love contributions.

This Week in Rust is openly developed on GitHub. If you find any errors in this week's issue, please submit a PR.

We Stand With You 🇺🇦

Since our previous issue, Russia has launched an invasion of the sovereign nation of Ukraine with assaults on the civilian population, resulting in hundreds of civilian casualties so far. We stand with Ukraine and our Ukrainian siblings now and always.

The Rust Code of Conduct ensures a safe place for everyone, including those that have traditionally suffered from political attacks on their right to exist. We believe all people have a right to live in peace and a right to self-determination.

If you want to show your support, Global Citizen has a list of curated resources for donating, taking action, and staying informed.

Updates from Rust Community

Official

Project/Tooling Updates

Research

Observations/Thoughts

Rust Walkthroughs

Miscellaneous

Crate of the Week

This week's crate is prae, a crate with macros to define types with inbuilt invariants.

Thanks to Alex for the self-suggestion!

Please submit your suggestions and votes for next week!

Call for Participation

Always wanted to contribute to open-source projects but didn't know where to start? Every week we highlight some tasks from the Rust community for you to pick and get started!

Some of these tasks may also have mentors available, visit the task page for more information.

ripzip2

rust

If you are a Rust project owner and are looking for contributors, please submit tasks here.

Updates from the Rust Project

319 pull requests were merged in the last week

Rust Compiler Performance Triage

A relatively noisy week in performance measurements, particularly on the externs incremental benchmark. Based on the timing of the first noise, this seems to be due to #93839, which makes me suspect this is related to PGO or inlining decisions of some kind. #94373 might help.

Overall a relatively unchanged to slightly good week, with no outright regressions and most changes relatively small.

Triage done by @simulacrum. Revision range: 1204400a..f0c4da4

Full report here

Changes to Rust follow the Rust RFC (request for comments) process. These are the RFCs that were approved for implementation this week:

Final Comment Period

Every week the team announces the 'final comment period' for RFCs and key PRs which are reaching a decision. Express your opinions now.

No new or updated RFCs were submitted this week.

Upcoming Events

Rusty Events between 2022-03-02 - 2022-03-30 🦀

Virtual

Europe

North America

If you are running a Rust event please add it to the calendar to get it mentioned here. Please remember to add a link to the event too. Email the Rust Community Team for access.

Rust Jobs

Tangram

LoanPASS

Kollider

Starry

Kraken

Parity Technologies

Tweet us at @ThisWeekInRust to get your job offers listed here!

Quote of the Week

Due to recent events I feel the need to once again commend the reviewers and ehuss in particular for their amazing communication skills when reviewing PRs like this. I can only imagine how much work it means and how silly some of the changes proposed here might look to a seasoned cargo developer, yet you maintain a constructive, upbeat, and friendly spirit at all times. It's a style that I am aspiring when reviewing PRs myself, and is a prime example for the accessibility and friendliness of the Rust community as a whole. Thank you!

– Sebastian Thiel commending Eric Huss on GitHub

Thanks to Jacob Finkelman for the suggestion!

Please submit quotes and vote for next week!

This Week in Rust is edited by: nellshamrell, llogiq, cdmistman, ericseppanen, extrawurst, andrewpollack, U007D, kolharsam, joelmarcey, mariannegoldin.

Email list hosting is sponsored by The Rust Foundation