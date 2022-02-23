Hello and welcome to another issue of This Week in Rust! Rust is a programming language empowering everyone to build reliable and efficient software. This is a weekly summary of its progress and community. Want something mentioned? Tweet us at @ThisWeekInRust or send us a pull request. Want to get involved? We love contributions.

This Week in Rust is openly developed on GitHub. If you find any errors in this week's issue, please submit a PR.

Updates from Rust Community

Official

Foundation

Project/Tooling Updates

Research

Observations/Thoughts

Rust Walkthroughs

Miscellaneous

Crate of the Week

This week's crate is cargo-nextest, a new fast test runner for Rust.

Thanks to Christopher Durham for the suggestion!

Please submit your suggestions and votes for next week!

Call for Participation

Always wanted to contribute to open-source projects but didn't know where to start? Every week we highlight some tasks from the Rust community for you to pick and get started!

Some of these tasks may also have mentors available, visit the task page for more information.

If you are a Rust project owner and are looking for contributors, please submit tasks here.

Updates from the Rust Project

284 pull requests were merged in the last week

Rust Compiler Performance Triage

Only one outright regression this week. We had some very cool work from cjgillot to prevent queries from doing expensive clones, by just forcing them all to be Copy ! Also, nnethercote's overhaul of interning yielded massive improvements across many crates. Also, a slew of benchmarks were unexpectedly improved quite a lot by some changes to way we invoke the linker when building LLVM itself.

Triage done by @pnkfelix. Revision range: 775e4807..a240ccd8

2 Regressions, 2 Improvements, 4 Mixed; 0 of them in rollups 47 comparisons made in total

Full report here

Changes to Rust follow the Rust RFC (request for comments) process. These are the RFCs that were approved for implementation this week:

No RFCs were approved this week.

Final Comment Period

Every week the team announces the 'final comment period' for RFCs and key PRs which are reaching a decision. Express your opinions now.

Upcoming Events

Rusty Events between 2/23/2022 - 3/23/2022 🦀

Online

Europe

North America

If you are running a Rust event please add it to the calendar to get it mentioned here. Please remember to add a link to the event too. Email the Rust Community Team for access.

Rust Jobs

Wayfair

Amazon

Tangram

LoanPASS

Timescale

Polymath

Komodo

Enso

Stockly

Kollider

Kraken

Tempus Ex

Tweet us at @ThisWeekInRust to get your job offers listed here!

Quote of the Week

There's a big difference between solving a problem and making a problem go away

– Patrick Doyle on rust-users

Thanks to Michael Bryan for the suggestion!

Please submit quotes and vote for next week!

This Week in Rust is edited by: nellshamrell, llogiq, cdmistman, ericseppanen, extrawurst, andrewpollack, U007D, kolharsam, joelmarcey, mariannegoldin.

Email list hosting is sponsored by The Rust Foundation