Crate of the Week

This week's crate is efg, a proc macro to allow boolean expression like syntax for #[cfg] s.

Always wanted to contribute to open-source projects but didn't know where to start? Every week we highlight some tasks from the Rust community for you to pick and get started!

315 pull requests were merged in the last week

Rust Compiler Performance Triage

This week's report started with 6 regressions; after eliminating truly obvious noise, we are left with just 2 minor regressions. Of the cases that regressed, I think the only interesting one is keccak (regressed by 1.73% in PR #91549). But don't be too depressed: keccak was also improved up to 23% by PR #85013 (!); thanks to @simulacrum for that PR.

Triage done by @pnkfelix. Revision range: e2116a..404c847

2 Regressions, 5 Improvements, 3 Mixed; 1 of them in rollups 48 comparisons made in total

Full report here

Changes to Rust follow the Rust RFC (request for comments) process. These are the RFCs that were approved for implementation this week:

Every week the team announces the 'final comment period' for RFCs and key PRs which are reaching a decision. Express your opinions now.

Rusty Events between 12/15/2021 - 1/15/2022 🦀

Kraken

Quote of the Week

This is safer than you may think, because those who need async tend to know it themselves and don't ask "should I use async" question. In other words, asking itself is a signal that answer is no. MITM proxy case was a rare exception.

– Seo Sanghyeon on rust-users

