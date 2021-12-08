Hello and welcome to another issue of This Week in Rust! Rust is a programming language empowering everyone to build reliable and efficient software. This is a weekly summary of its progress and community. Want something mentioned? Tweet us at @ThisWeekInRust or send us a pull request. Want to get involved? We love contributions.

Official

Foundation

Observations/Thoughts

Rust Walkthroughs

Miscellaneous

Crate of the Week

This week's crate is tap, a library with extension traits to provide suffix-position pipeline behavior.

Thanks to David Mason for the suggestion!

Call for Participation

286 pull requests were merged in the last week

Rust Compiler Performance Triage

A week of mostly rather small changes with many regressions being hard to diagnose. The largest regression comes from the introduction of a new future (desugaring .await into a call to IntoFuture::into_future ). This was deemed acceptable as it only seems to have a negative impact in stress test situations where async/await is used more than one would normally expect. Unfortunately this does mean regressions beat out improvements this week.

Triage done by @rylev. Revision range: 1c0287..ecb65b

3 Regressions, 5 Improvements, 5 Mixed; 3 of them in rollups 31 comparisons made in total

Full report here

Changes to Rust follow the Rust RFC (request for comments) process.

Every week the team announces the 'final comment period' for RFCs and key PRs which are reaching a decision.

No RFCs entered final comment period this week.

Upcoming Events

Rusty Events between 12/01-12/15 🦀

Online

North America

Europe

Rust Jobs

DeepSource

Clear

Pixy

Bionaut Labs

Metawork

Quote of the Week

v2 of the patch-series "to add support for Rust as a second language to the Linux kernel" was posted to LKML [..] There have been several improvements to the overall Rust support since RFC and v2 described in the linked mail.

– Thorsten Leemhuis on twitter

llogiq unanimously suggested and voted that this be our quote for this week.

