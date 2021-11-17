Hello and welcome to another issue of This Week in Rust! Rust is a programming language empowering everyone to build reliable and efficient software. This is a weekly summary of its progress and community. Want something mentioned? Tweet us at @ThisWeekInRust or send us a pull request. Want to get involved? We love contributions.

This Week in Rust is openly developed on GitHub. If you find any errors in this week's issue, please submit a PR.

Official

Foundation

Observations/Thoughts

Rust Walkthroughs

Miscellaneous

Crate of the Week

This week's crate is starship, a fast featureful customizable UNIX terminal prompt.

Thanks to matchai for the suggestion!

Please submit your suggestions and votes for next week!

Call for Participation

Always wanted to contribute to open-source projects but didn't know where to start? Every week we highlight some tasks from the Rust community for you to pick and get started!

Some of these tasks may also have mentors available, visit the task page for more information.

If you are a Rust project owner and are looking for contributors, please submit tasks here.

273 pull requests were merged in the last week

Rust Compiler Performance Triage

A large amount of noise in the comparisons this week, likely due to new probabilistic query hash verification increasing likelihood of changes in each benchmark; solutions are being tracked in rustc-perf#1105.

Otherwise, though, the week largely amounted to a neutral one for performance. There were some regressions, particularly in doc builds, as a result of the addition of portable SIMD. These are relatively speaking minor and primarily impact small crates.

Triage done by @simulacrum. Revision range: eee8b9c7..934624f

5 Regressions, 2 Improvements, 6 Mixed; 2 of them in rollups

41 comparisons made in total

Full report here

Approved RFCs

Changes to Rust follow the Rust RFC (request for comments) process. These are the RFCs that were approved for implementation this week:

No RFCs were approved this week.

Every week the team announces the 'final comment period' for RFCs and key PRs which are reaching a decision. Express your opinions now.

Upcoming Events

Rusty Events between 11/17-12/01 🦀

Online

If you are running a Rust event please add it to the calendar to get it mentioned here. Please remember to add a link to the event too. Email the Rust Community Team for access.

Rust Jobs

Tweet us at @ThisWeekInRust to get your job offers listed here!

Quote of the Week

If a normal add is a waffle iron , SIMD add is a double or quadruple waffle iron. You can make 2 or 4 or more waffles at the same time. In case of waffles it would be called SIMW: S ingle I ron, M ultiple W affles. It's not multithreading - because you open and close the waffle iron for all the waffles at the same time.

– /u/EarthyFeet on /r/rust

Editors note: Do yourself a favor, click the link and read the whole thread, it's pure gold (chef's kiss).

Thanks to Stephan Sokolow for the suggestion!

Please submit quotes and vote for next week!

This Week in Rust is edited by: nellshamrell, llogiq, cdmistman, ericseppanen, extrawurst, andrewpollack, U007D, kolharsam, joelmarcey, marriannegoldin.

Email list hosting is sponsored by The Rust Foundation