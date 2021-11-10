Hello and welcome to another issue of This Week in Rust! Rust is a programming language empowering everyone to build reliable and efficient software. This is a weekly summary of its progress and community. Want something mentioned? Tweet us at @ThisWeekInRust or send us a pull request. Want to get involved? We love contributions.

This week's crate is chumsky, a friendly parser combinator crate.

296 pull requests were merged in the last week

Rust Compiler Performance Triage

Largely a positive week despite taking a significant performance hit from turning on incremental compilation verification for a subsection of the total queries that the compiler does in order to more quickly catch bugs in incremental compilation. Luckily optimizations in bidi detection brought large performance improvements.

Triage done by @rylev. Revision range: 6384dc..eee8b

2 Regressions, 4 Improvements, 4 Mixed; 1 of them in rollups 45 comparisons made in total

Full report here

Changes to Rust follow the Rust RFC (request for comments) process. These are the RFCs that were approved for implementation this week:

Every week the team announces the 'final comment period' for RFCs and key PRs which are reaching a decision. Express your opinions now.

Quote of the Week

And even if you could fix all of rustc's soundness holes, or otherwise prevent user code from exploiting them, a soundness bug in any third-party library can also make it possible for malicious crates to trigger arbitrary behavior from safe code. [...] This is why we need to emphasize that while Rust's static analyses are very good at limiting accidental vulnerabilties in non-malicious code, they are not a sandbox system that can place meaningful limits on malicious code.

– Matt Brubeck on rust-users

