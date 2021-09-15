Hello and welcome to another issue of This Week in Rust! Rust is a programming language empowering everyone to build reliable and efficient software. This is a weekly summary of its progress and community. Want something mentioned? Tweet us at @ThisWeekInRust or send us a pull request. Want to get involved? We love contributions.
Updates from Rust Community
Official
Newsletters
Project/Tooling Updates
- Announcing Sycamore v0.6.0: Faster and faster with plenty of fixes and features…
- SixtyFPS (GUI crate) weekly report 12th of September
- This week in Databend #7
- Introducing DHCProto
- IntelliJ Rust Changelog #155
- Rust Analyzer Changelog #94
- Introducing Matchbox
Observations/Thoughts
- Building Cloudflare Images in Rust and Cloudflare Workers
- Zenoh performance: a stroll in Rust async wonderland
- [audio] Rust Game Dev Podcast - Interview with Remco and Basz
Rust Walkthroughs
- How to Write and Compile Shellcode in Rust
- How to implement HTTP Long Polling in Rust
- An experimental Diesel-based CRUD for Rocket
- Rust cli example #2: Ferris hunts errors
- Test Cases in Rust are simple to write
- Full-stack sum types with TypeScript, Rust and Postgres
- Tokio stack overview: Runtime
- [video] Rust for Java Developers - Introduction [Beginners]
- [video] FLTK Rust: a new basics tutorial
- [video] Rust for Linux
Miscellaneous
- Native Rust support on Cloudflare Workers
- Launching Porta Ecosystem Grants
- LLVM internals, part 3: from bitcode to IR
Crate of the Week
This week's crate is qcell, with a type that works like a compile-time
RefCell.
Thanks to Soni L. for the suggestion!
Call for Participation
Always wanted to contribute to open-source projects but didn't know where to start? Every week we highlight some tasks from the Rust community for you to pick and get started!
Some of these tasks may also have mentors available, visit the task page for more information.
Updates from Rust Core
278 pull requests were merged in the last week
- fix ICE for functions with more than 65535 arguments
- detect stricter constraints on gats where clauses in impls vs trait
- ignore derived
Cloneand
Debugimplementations during dead code analysis
- fix non-capturing closure return type coercion
- suggest items be borrowed in
for i in items[x..]
- suggest wrapping expr in parentheses on invalid unary negation
- improve error message when
_is used for in/inout
asmoperands
- emit suggestion when passing byte literal to
format!macro
- use smaller spans for some structured suggestions
- use more correct span data in
forloop desugaring
- use
FxHashSetinstead of
Vecfor well formed tys
mmapthe incremental data instead of reading it
BTreeMap/
BTreeSet::from_iter: use bulk building to improve the performance
- add
proc_macro::Span::{
before,
after}
- hashbrown:
insert_unique_uncheckedoperation
- clippy: add new lint
iter_not_returning_iterator
Rust Compiler Performance Triage
Fairly busy week, with some large improvements on several benchmarks. Several larger rollups landed, in part due to recovery from a temporary CI outage, and continued CI trouble since then. This is likely the cause for the somewhat unusual presence of rollups in our results.
Triage done by @simulacrum. Revision range: 69c4aa290..9f85cd6
2 Regressions, 2 Improvements, 4 Mixed; 2 of them in rollups
31 comparisons made in total
Approved RFCs
Changes to Rust follow the Rust RFC (request for comments) process. These are the RFCs that were approved for implementation this week:
Final Comment Period
Every week the team announces the 'final comment period' for RFCs and key PRs which are reaching a decision. Express your opinions now.
RFCs
No RFCs are currently in the final comment period.
Tracking Issues & PRs
- [disposition: close] Disable unused_must_use for statically known bools
- [disposition: merge] Make #[derive(A, B, ...)] cfg-eval its input only for A, B, ... and stabilize feature(macro_attributes_in_derive_output)
- [disposition: merge] Make
*const (), *mut ()okay for FFI
- [disposition: merge] Tracking issue Iterator map_while
New RFCs
No new RFCs were proposed this week.
Upcoming Events
Online
- September 15, 2021, Vancouver, BC, CA - Considering Rust - Vancouver Rust
- September 16, 2021, Berlin, DE - Rust Hack and Learn - Berline.rs
- September 18, 2021, Tokyo, JP - Rust.Tokyo 2021
- September 28, 2021, Dallas, TX, US - Last Tuesday - Dallas Rust
Rust Jobs
Gouach
Indeed
Enso
SmartThings
DEMV Systems
Kollider
Polar Sync
SecureDNA
Kraken
- Engineering Manager - Core Backend (Remote)
- Backend Engineer - Rust - Core Backend (Remote)
- Backend Engineer, Kraken Futures - Rust (Remote)
- Senior Banking Engineer - Rust (Remote)
Parity Technologies
Quote of the Week
Edition!
– Niko and Daphne Matsakis on YouTube
Thanks to mark-i-m for the suggestion!
