Crate of the Week

This week's crate is tokio-console, a "top"-like utility to view your tasks run.

Thanks to Simon Farnsworth for the nomination

324 pull requests were merged in the last week

Rust Compiler Performance Triage

Not much change overall - both regressions and improvements were all minor, apart from the 2x compile-time improvement for libcore from PR #83278.

Triage done by @pnkfelix. Revision range: 7a0f..382f

2 Regressions, 3 Improvements, 0 Mixed 0 of them in rollups

Full report here.

Changes to Rust follow the Rust RFC (request for comments) process. These are the RFCs that were approved for implementation this week:

Every week the team announces the 'final comment period' for RFCs and key PRs which are reaching a decision. Express your opinions now.

Quote of the Week

You won’t appreciate Rust unless you spend few weeks building something in it. The initial steep learning curve could be frustrating or challenging depending on how you see it, but once past that it’s hard not to love it. It’s a toddler with superpowers after all 💗

– Deepu K Sasidharan on their blog

Thanks to Phlopsi for the suggestion!

