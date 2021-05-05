Hello and welcome to another issue of This Week in Rust! Rust is a systems language pursuing the trifecta: safety, concurrency, and speed. This is a weekly summary of its progress and community. Want something mentioned? Tweet us at @ThisWeekInRust or send us a pull request. Want to get involved? We love contributions.

This Week in Rust is openly developed on GitHub. If you find any errors in this week's issue, please submit a PR.

Official

Newsletters

Observations/Thoughts

Rust Walkthroughs

Papers/Research Projects

Miscellaneous

Crate of the Week

This week's crate is display_utils, a library with Display able structs to make string manipulation easier.

Thanks to kangalioo for the nomination

Submit your suggestions and votes for next week!

Call for Participation

Always wanted to contribute to open-source projects but didn't know where to start? Every week we highlight some tasks from the Rust community for you to pick and get started!

Some of these tasks may also have mentors available, visit the task page for more information.

If you are a Rust project owner and are looking for contributors, please submit tasks here.

322 pull requests were merged in the last week

Rust Compiler Performance Triage

Quiet week, no significant changes.

Triage done by @simulacrum. Revision range: 537544..7a0f178

Full report here.

Approved RFCs

Changes to Rust follow the Rust RFC (request for comments) process. These are the RFCs that were approved for implementation this week:

Every week the team announces the 'final comment period' for RFCs and key PRs which are reaching a decision. Express your opinions now.

New RFCs

Upcoming Events

Online

If you are running a Rust event please add it to the calendar to get it mentioned here. Please remember to add a link to the event too. Email the Rust Community Team for access.

Rust Jobs

Fiberplane

Paige

Netlify

e.ventures

ConsenSys

Spacemesh

DEX Labs

Kollider

Ockam

Kraken

Tweet us at @ThisWeekInRust to get your job offers listed here!

Quote of the Week

Using R or Numpy is like driving around in a sports car. You just turn the wheel, press the pedals, and burn rubber. Rust (and other systems languages) are like getting a spaceship. You can go places and do things that you never dreamt of in a car. They are harder to pilot, but the possibilities seem unlimited! With the Rust ecosystem still in development, it feels like parts of your spaceship come in boxes of parts labeled "some assembly required".

– Erik Rose on rust-users

Thanks to Phlopsi for the suggestion!

Please submit quotes and vote for next week!

This Week in Rust is edited by: nellshamrell, llogiq, and cdmistman.