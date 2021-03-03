Hello and welcome to another issue of This Week in Rust! Rust is a systems language pursuing the trifecta: safety, concurrency, and speed. This is a weekly summary of its progress and community. Want something mentioned? Tweet us at @ThisWeekInRust or send us a pull request. Want to get involved? We love contributions.

Crate of the Week

This week's crate is camino, a library with UTF-8 coded paths mimicking std::os::Path 's API.

Thanks to piegames for the suggestion!

Always wanted to contribute to open-source projects but didn't know where to start? Every week we highlight some tasks from the Rust community for you to pick and get started!

Some of these tasks may also have mentors available, visit the task page for more information.

402 pull requests were merged in the last week

Rust Compiler Performance Triage

Quiet week, a couple regressions and several nice improvements.

Triage done by @simulacrum. Revision range: 301ad8..edeee

2 Regressions, 3 Improvements, 0 Mixed

0 of them in rollups

Changes to Rust follow the Rust RFC (request for comments) process. These are the RFCs that were approved for implementation this week:

Every week the team announces the 'final comment period' for RFCs and key PRs which are reaching a decision. Express your opinions now.

Quote of the Week

It's a great example of the different attitudes of C/C++ and Rust: In C/C++ something is correct when someone can use it correctly, but in Rust something is correct when someone can't use it incorrectly.

– /u/Janohard on /r/rust

Thanks to Vlad Frolov for the suggestion.

