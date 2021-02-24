Hello and welcome to another issue of This Week in Rust! Rust is a systems language pursuing the trifecta: safety, concurrency, and speed. This is a weekly summary of its progress and community. Want something mentioned? Tweet us at @ThisWeekInRust or send us a pull request. Want to get involved? We love contributions.

No newsletters or official blog posts this week.

Observations/Thoughts

Rust Walkthroughs

Miscellaneous

Crate of the Week

This week's crate is lever, a library for writing transactional systems.

Thanks to Mahmud Bulut for the suggestion!

Call for Participation

Always wanted to contribute to open-source projects but didn't know where to start? Every week we highlight some tasks from the Rust community for you to pick and get started!

Some of these tasks may also have mentors available, visit the task page for more information.

starlight - Support for "unsafe" cases of finally

329 pull requests were merged in the last week

Rust Compiler Performance Triage

Overall, a positive week for compiler performance with only one moderate regression. The change that introduced the regression leads to significantly improved bootstrap speed of the compiler as well as easier maintainability.

Triage done by @rylev. Revision range: f1c47c..301ad8a

1 Regression, 5 Improvements, 0 Mixed 0 of them in rollups

Approved RFCs

Changes to Rust follow the Rust RFC (request for comments) process. These are the RFCs that were approved for implementation this week:

Every week the team announces the 'final comment period' for RFCs and key PRs which are reaching a decision. Express your opinions now.

New RFCs

Upcoming Events

Online

North America

Rust Jobs

ForAllSecure

NZXT

Parity

Quote of the Week

Finally, I feel it is necessary to debunk the “fighting the borrow checker” legend, a story depicting the Rust compiler as a boogeyman: in my experience, it happens mostly to beginners and the 1% trying to micro-optimize code or push the boundaries. Most experienced Rust developers know exactly how to model their code in a way that no time is wasted fighting the compiler on design issues, and can spot anti-patterns at a glance, just like most people know how to drive their car on the correct side of the road to avoid accidents, and notice those who don’t!

– Simon Chemouil on the Kraken blog

Thanks to scottmcm for the suggestion.

