Updates from Rust Community
Official
Newsletters
Project/Tooling Updates
- rust-analyzer Changelog #59
- Knurling-rs Changelog #12
- GCC Rust – How it can be achieved
- Open Source Security, Inc. Announces Funding of GCC Front-End for Rust
- Progress report on rustc_codegen_cranelift (Dec 2020)
Observations/Thoughts
- XML parsing in Rust
- parsing baseball files in Rust instead of Python for an 8x speedup!
- Philosophies of Rust and Haskell
- Maybe you don't need Rust and WASM to speed up your JS
- Simplifying Endian-Specific file parsers in Rust with Omnom and type inference
- Rust's SemVer Snares: repr(transparent) Super-Cut
- Exploiting Mixed Binaries
- [audio] The Virtual World: Embedded Rust part 2 - James Munns
Rust Walkthroughs
- Setting a Rust Executable's Icon in Windows
- The Little Book of Rust Books
- Rust Design Patterns
- Hecto: Build your own text editor in Rust
- CLI Shell Completions in Rust
- Dynamically Aligned Types?
- Polishing Rust - Temporary Value Dropped While Borrowed
- Testing Hardware Using Rust Firmware and Rust Based CLI
- Exposing a Rust Library to Other Languages
- Replacing FastAPI with Rust: Part 3 - Trying Actix
- [video] Learning Rust by following the "Too Many Linked Lists" tutorial (Episode 1)
- [video] Rust Parser and State Machine
Miscellaneous
- Rust Language Cheat Sheet
- Another Rust-y OS: Theseus joins Redox in pursuit of safer, more resilient systems
- [video] OSDI '20 - Redleaf: Isolation and Communication in a Safe Operating System
- [video] Read a paper: Theseus--An OS written in Rust
Crate of the Week
This week's crate is fast-float, a crate providing methods to parse floats really fast.
Thanks to Willi Kappler for the suggestion!
Call for Participation
Always wanted to contribute to open-source projects but didn't know where to start? Every week we highlight some tasks from the Rust community for you to pick and get started!
Some of these tasks may also have mentors available, visit the task page for more information.
Updates from Rust Core
320 pull requests were merged in the last week
- use correct span for structured suggestion
- rustc_parse: better spans for synthesized token streams
- ast: remove some indirection layers from values in key-value attributes
- resolve: scope visiting doesn't need an
Ident
- resolve/expand: improve attribute expansion on macro definitions and calls
- optimize DST field access
- allow references to interior mutable data behind a feature gate
- fixed const_generics error help
- use an empty
TokenCursorFramestack when capturing tokens
- deduplicate solution enum in chalk-recursive
- optimize away some
fs::metadatacalls
- optimize away some path lookups in the generic
fs::copyimplementation
- implement
From<char>for
u64and
u128
- stabilize
slice::strip_prefixand
slice::strip_suffix
- add
[T; N]::each_refand
[T; N]::each_mut
- futures: perf: avoid an Option in the
Map*futures
- backtrace: use the symbol table if the DWARF only has line numbers
- cargo: stabilize -Zfeatures and -Zpackage-features
- rustdoc: fix macros 2.0 and built-in derives being shown at the wrong path
- docs.rs: fix N+1 queries when fetching crate details
- docs.rs: fix performance regression in all releases-views
- clippy: new lint: vec_init_then_push
Rust Compiler Performance Triage
- 2020-01-12: 1 Regressions, 2 Improvements, 3 Mixed Overall, a positive albeit quiet week. The largest change came from the incremental compilation working group which delivered large gains in performance caused by changes in how inlining is handled in debug mode. Unfortunately, these changes may be reversed due to concerns
Triage done by @rylev.
See the full report for more.
Approved RFCs
Changes to Rust follow the Rust RFC (request for comments) process. These are the RFCs that were approved for implementation this week:
- RFC: Serve crates-io registry over HTTP as static files
- Infallible promotion
- RFC: Add
target_abiconfiguration
- RFC: Plan to make core and std's panic identical
Final Comment Period
Every week the team announces the 'final comment period' for RFCs and key PRs which are reaching a decision. Express your opinions now.
RFCs
Tracking Issues & PRs
- [disposition: merge] Tracking Issue for
panic_any
- Tracking issue for stable SIMD in Rust
New RFCs
- Add the boxed!() macro to "de-magic" box syntax
- try_trait_v2: A new design for the ? desugaring
- Add language support for C-compatible bit-fields
Upcoming Events
Online
- January 14, San Diego, CA, US - San Diego Rust January 2021 Tele-Meetup - San Diego Rust
- January 20, Vancouver, BC, CA - Rust Study/Hack/Hang-out night
- January 21, Berlin, DE - Rust Hack and Learn - Berline.rs
- January 26, Dallas, TX, US - Last Tuesay - Dallas Rust
North America
- January 14, Columbus, OH, US - Monthly Meeting - Columbus Rust Society
- January 14, Provo, UT, US - The Blue Pill: Rust on Microcontrollers (Jan / Third Round) - Utah Rust
Rust Jobs
Quote of the Week
Rust favours security over convenience. Rust does not want you to make silly little mistakes than can waste so much of your time debugging, which in the end makes it more convenient.
