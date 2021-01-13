Hello and welcome to another issue of This Week in Rust! Rust is a systems language pursuing the trifecta: safety, concurrency, and speed. This is a weekly summary of its progress and community. Want something mentioned? Tweet us at @ThisWeekInRust or send us a pull request. Want to get involved? We love contributions.

This Week in Rust is openly developed on GitHub. If you find any errors in this week's issue, please submit a PR.

Official

Newsletters

Observations/Thoughts

Rust Walkthroughs

Miscellaneous

Crate of the Week

This week's crate is fast-float, a crate providing methods to parse floats really fast.

Thanks to Willi Kappler for the suggestion!

Submit your suggestions and votes for next week!

Call for Participation

Always wanted to contribute to open-source projects but didn't know where to start? Every week we highlight some tasks from the Rust community for you to pick and get started!

Some of these tasks may also have mentors available, visit the task page for more information.

If you are a Rust project owner and are looking for contributors, please submit tasks here.

320 pull requests were merged in the last week

Rust Compiler Performance Triage

2020-01-12: 1 Regressions, 2 Improvements, 3 Mixed Overall, a positive albeit quiet week. The largest change came from the incremental compilation working group which delivered large gains in performance caused by changes in how inlining is handled in debug mode. Unfortunately, these changes may be reversed due to concerns

Triage done by @rylev.

See the full report for more.

Approved RFCs

Changes to Rust follow the Rust RFC (request for comments) process. These are the RFCs that were approved for implementation this week:

Every week the team announces the 'final comment period' for RFCs and key PRs which are reaching a decision. Express your opinions now.

New RFCs

Upcoming Events

Online

North America

If you are running a Rust event please add it to the calendar to get it mentioned here. Please remember to add a link to the event too. Email the Rust Community Team for access.

Rust Jobs

Tweet us at @ThisWeekInRust to get your job offers listed here!

Quote of the Week

Rust favours security over convenience. Rust does not want you to make silly little mistakes than can waste so much of your time debugging, which in the end makes it more convenient.

– @Joe232 on rust-users

Thanks to Jacob Pratt for the suggestion.

Please submit quotes and vote for next week!

This Week in Rust is edited by: nellshamrell, llogiq, and cdmistman.