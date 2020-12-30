Hello and welcome to another issue of This Week in Rust! Rust is a systems language pursuing the trifecta: safety, concurrency, and speed. This is a weekly summary of its progress and community. Want something mentioned? Tweet us at @ThisWeekInRust or send us a pull request. Want to get involved? We love contributions.

This Week in Rust is openly developed on GitHub. If you find any errors in this week's issue, please submit a PR.

No newsletters this week.

Official

Observations/Thoughts

Rust Walkthroughs

Miscellaneous

Crate of the Week

This week's crate is autograd, a library of differentiable operations and tensors for machine learning applications.

Thanks to Zicklag for the suggestion!

Submit your suggestions and votes for next week!

Call for Participation

Always wanted to contribute to open-source projects but didn't know where to start? Every week we highlight some tasks from the Rust community for you to pick and get started!

Some of these tasks may also have mentors available, visit the task page for more information.

If you are a Rust project owner and are looking for contributors, please submit tasks here.

275 pull requests were merged in the last week

Rust Compiler Performance Triage

2020-12-24: 3 Regressions, 5 Improvements Major event this week is landing PGO for rustc (on x86_64-unknown-linux-gnu). We expect other platforms to follow but further investigation will be needed, especially for cross-compiled platforms. We expect to add LLVM PGO as well.

Triage done by @simulacrum.

See the full report for more.

Approved RFCs

Changes to Rust follow the Rust RFC (request for comments) process. These are the RFCs that were approved for implementation this week:

No RFCs were approved this week.

Every week the team announces the 'final comment period' for RFCs and key PRs which are reaching a decision. Express your opinions now.

No RFCs are currently in the final comment period.

New RFCs

Upcoming Events

Online

If you are running a Rust event please add it to the calendar to get it mentioned here. Please remember to add a link to the event too. Email the Rust Community Team for access.

Rust Jobs

Quote of the Week

This is a common theme in Rust’s design: To reduce breakage as code evolves, you’re only allowed to rely on features that have been intentionally declared by the author.

– 2e71828 on rust-users

Thanks to Kornel for the suggestion.

Please submit quotes and vote for next week!

This Week in Rust is edited by: nellshamrell, llogiq, and cdmistman.